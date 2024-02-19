BAFTA 2024 stage design pays tribute to the history of film animation

The BAFTA 2024 Film Awards returned to The Royal Festival Hall in London on 18 February, with a sparkling stage design that dutifully matched the glamour of the evening – where Oppenheimer and Poor Things were among the winners. The ceremony, hosted by David Tennant, celebrated the best of the past year’s films, with awards and speeches delivered on a stage designed by Yellow Studio (also behind Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast set, featured in our pick of stage architecture).

Discover the BAFTA 2024 stage design by Yellow Studio

The New York design studio orchestrated a set featuring an 8m-high zoetrope installation, allowing for an optimum view from all angles for the 77th awards ceremony. Studio founder Julio Himede crafted the set to pay tribute to the BAFTA mask, a symbol of excellence in the arts since its debut in 1955.

Twelve golden mask silhouettes were arranged in a semi-circle, to create an illusion of motion. Delving into the history of animation, Yellow Studio gathered inspiration from early devices such as the phenakistoscopemand zoetrope (the first form of moving image, using a series of stills, that paved the way for future motion pictures and the film industry). The result was a stage installation that paid tribute to the BAFTA mask while honouring the history of filmmaking.

Having previously worked on the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, and the 2024 Grammy Awards, Yellow Studio effortlessly worked to scale. Nodding to the fundamental features of filmmaking, such as movement and lighting, the installation formed a beautiful frame for the ceremony's winners. LED lights further highlighted the stage's silhouettes, against a backdrop of sheer drapes.

‘I am thrilled and honoured to introduce Yellow Studio's contemporary and bold sculptural approach to the prestigious BAFTA stage,' said Himede. 'Our design pays tribute to an exceptionally talented group of creatives, and being part of this endeavour is a true privilege.’

