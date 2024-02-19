BAFTA 2024 stage design pays tribute to the history of film animation
The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards celebrated the best of the past year’s films, with an elegant stage by Yellow Studio, which pays tribute to the history of film animation
The BAFTA 2024 Film Awards returned to The Royal Festival Hall in London on 18 February, with a sparkling stage design that dutifully matched the glamour of the evening – where Oppenheimer and Poor Things were among the winners. The ceremony, hosted by David Tennant, celebrated the best of the past year’s films, with awards and speeches delivered on a stage designed by Yellow Studio (also behind Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast set, featured in our pick of stage architecture).
Discover the BAFTA 2024 stage design by Yellow Studio
The New York design studio orchestrated a set featuring an 8m-high zoetrope installation, allowing for an optimum view from all angles for the 77th awards ceremony. Studio founder Julio Himede crafted the set to pay tribute to the BAFTA mask, a symbol of excellence in the arts since its debut in 1955.
Twelve golden mask silhouettes were arranged in a semi-circle, to create an illusion of motion. Delving into the history of animation, Yellow Studio gathered inspiration from early devices such as the phenakistoscopemand zoetrope (the first form of moving image, using a series of stills, that paved the way for future motion pictures and the film industry). The result was a stage installation that paid tribute to the BAFTA mask while honouring the history of filmmaking.
Having previously worked on the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, and the 2024 Grammy Awards, Yellow Studio effortlessly worked to scale. Nodding to the fundamental features of filmmaking, such as movement and lighting, the installation formed a beautiful frame for the ceremony's winners. LED lights further highlighted the stage's silhouettes, against a backdrop of sheer drapes.
‘I am thrilled and honoured to introduce Yellow Studio's contemporary and bold sculptural approach to the prestigious BAFTA stage,' said Himede. 'Our design pays tribute to an exceptionally talented group of creatives, and being part of this endeavour is a true privilege.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
Kawamichiya Kosho-An is a 110-year-old Kyoto townhouse-turned-restaurant
Kawamichiya Kosho-An is a traditional soba restaurant reimagined by Endo Shojiro Design and td-Atelier
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Writer Annie Ernaux’s works are brought to photographic life in Paris
‘Exteriors’ explores Annie Ernaux’s writing in relationship to photographic mediums, at Maison Européenne de la Photographie until 25 May 2024
By Katie Tobin Published
-
Osprey’s Landing is an understated Long Island beach house
Osprey’s Landing by Oza Sabbeth Architects is a contemporary, timber-clad Long Island beach house that keeps a low profile
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Oscar-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon puts Native American clothing design centre stage
How Osage ribbon work got top billing in Oscar-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese’s true-crime epic
By Caragh McKay Published
-
‘Inside’ movie set: capitalism meets brutalism in the art- and design-filled thriller starring Willem Dafoe
Thorsten Sabel takes us through the making of ‘Inside’, the movie starring Willem Dafoe as a thief trapped in an art- and design-filled penthouse inspired by Oscar Neimeyer architecture
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Inside Tár: behind the scenes of the Oscars-nominated movie’s set designs
We speak to production designer Marco Bittner Rosser, behind the Tár movie set designs, to delve deep into the unique aesthetics of Lydia Tár’s world
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
What is the meaning of home? Here’s what designers say.
On the occasion of World Refugee Day (20 June 2021), Danish design brand Lucie Kaas asked designers from 11 international studios to explain what ‘home’ means to them
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
David Rockwell’s 2021 Oscars set design celebrates old Hollywood
Staged within Los Angeles' Art Deco Union Station, the David Rockwell-designed Oscars 2021 set nods to old Hollywood and the communal arts
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Watch Studio Pepe’s otherworldly design manifesto
The Milanese design duo have gathered their inspirations and pieces from the past year into a magical video
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
David Korins on his storytelling stage for the Oscars 2019
The blockbusting set star creates 15 concepts for the 91st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles with the theme of inclusivity
By Kelsey Mulvey Last updated
-
Travel friendly: Cottage Eight Films captures the spirit of travel in moving image form
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated