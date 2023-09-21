New Piero Lissoni book explores the spirit of design

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Environments is the latest design book by architect Piero Lissoni. Written by Stefano Casciani, the tome embarks on a vibrant odyssey through Lissoni's creative cosmos, amplified by the evocative illustrations by Guido Scarabottolo, an architect, graphic designer and illustrator. Lissoni’s initial intention was not to craft a book but to solve functional challenges, a reflection of design's essence: form meets function. Casciani's mentorship and eloquent prose unveil their unique fusion of humanism and science.

Piero Lissoni book: ‘We are a strange mix lying between humanism and maybe a dash of science’

(Image credit: Courtesy Rizzoli)

‘I didn’t want to make a book,’ says Lissoni. ‘But I imagined having to resolve a series of functional problems, such as how to stabilise a table (a book would be perfect), or how to make a base for a vase of flowers, an antique Chinese object or framed photographs. However, while I was at it, I also tried to add a bit of content, the bare minimum. In addition to the precious collaboration with Stefano Casciani and the texts he wrote, I tried to describe what we are: we are not architects, we are not designers, we are not graphic designers – we are a strange mix lying between humanism and maybe a dash of science.’

Case 5.0 for Boffi (Image credit: Guido Scarabottolo)

Environments encapsulates design's spirit, an unwavering quest to redefine our world. It explores spaces and objects, meticulously moulded to serve a purpose while echoing the language of visual arts, amplified by Scarabottolo's illustrations.

Casciani poetically guides us through Lissoni's creative continuum, revealing a tapestry of design possibilities interwoven with Scarabottolo's visual wizardry. This is more than a compilation of ideas; it's a visual jewel. Designed by Lissoni & Partners, the book mirrors the studio’s signature style. It gracefully integrates two sections: one adorned with evocative illustrations and the other celebrating the world of graphic design.

‘Met’ sofa for Cassina (Image credit: Guido Scarabottolo)

For design aficionados, this is an exploration of Piero Lissoni's enduring legacy and Stefano Casciani's dedication to design culture. It promises to be an illuminating exploration of design's boundless horizons.

Environments by Piero Lissoni is available from Amazon