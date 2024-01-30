Mountain apartment by Lissoni & Partners is a blank canvas for an art collector

Lissoni & Partners has completed a serene mountain apartment on the Dolomites, in the Trentino-Alto Adige region of Italy. Designed for a private client as a 'tailor-made refuge equipped with all the comforts of modern day living', the apartment sits on the top floor of a new building nestled in a picturesque mountain village.

The project was led by Lissoni with Stefano Castelli and Andrea Piazzalunga, and the styling was entrusted to Italian designer Elisa Ossino.

(Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)

The luminous open space faces the surrounding nature through full-height windows, and is furnished with a combination of discreet classics and iconic pieces. In a muted chromatic palette, the furniture features white and greys complementing the natural wood of floors and ceilings.

The eclectic mix ranges from Le Corbusier's ‘Le Petit Confort’ armchair upholstered in neutral linen to Rick Owens' ‘Tomb’ chair, made of white marble and moose antler.

(Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)

The furniture complements the apartment owner's art collection, featuring sculpture and paintings that favour an organic aura, also evoked by design details such as the raw wooden tabletop and the dark stone kitchen.

Meanwhile, in the night area of the apartment, a series of suites offers a more intimate approach, with direct access to the wraparound terrace.

Says Lissoni & Partners of the choice of colours and palettes: 'The materials of rustic wood and stone that are typical of mountain homes are here reinterpreted in a contemporary key, while at the entrance, a large custom-made panel re-explores the traditional marquetry of mountain valleys.'

lissoniandpartners.com

(Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)

(Image credit: Tommaso Sartori)