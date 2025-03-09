Pierce Brosnan and Hering Berlin's ceramic vases explore love, loss and renewal

Pierce Brosnan&#039;s So Many Dreams ceramic collection
Stefanie Hering, founder of Hering Berlin, and Pierce Brosnan with their ceramics collaboration
(Image credit: Robert Rieger)
Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan and Stefanie Hering, founder of interior objects brand Hering Berlin, have creatively united on a new ceramics series exploring the themes of love, loss and renewal. The collection, titled ‘So Many Dreams’, comprises three vessels limited to 25 editions, and is a 3D realisation of Brosnan’s drawings of the same name.

Pierce Brosnan and Hering Berlin present 'So Many Dreams' vases

Pierce Brosnan's So Many Dreams ceramic collection

(Image credit: Robert Rieger)

The Irish actor and artist met Hering for the first time in Miami in 2023, where they discussed the idea of bringing Brosnan’s drawings into the third dimension through sculpture. He selected Hering Berlin’s 'Tropo' vases as his canvas. The name is derived from the ancient Greek word ‘tropos’ meaning ‘to turn‘ or 'to change direction‘, which has inspired a theme of transformation and movement within the collaboration.

Pierce Brosnan's So Many Dreams ceramic collection

(Image credit: Robert Rieger)

Working on the vases’ smooth, velvety porcelain, Brosnan created three designs, titled 'Mirage', 'Tryst' and 'Solitude'. They are intended to work as stand-alone pieces, but when arranged together, the grouping weaves a narrative of the artist’s experiences.

Over the past two years Brosnan’s works have been showcased in multiple exhibitions, since ‘So Many Dreams’, a show of paintings, phone drawings, script drawings, lino cuts, NFTs and a short film, debuted in May 2023 in Los Angeles, and was exhibited during Art Miami later the same year. This new ceramics collaboration with Hering Berlin marks his experimentation with new materiality, form and function.

Visit heringberlin.com or somanydreams.co to inquire.

