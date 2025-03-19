Milan Design Week: Philippe Malouin's 'Great' sofa for Hem more than lives up to its name

The clue is in the name, of course, but Malouin’s new sofa for Swedish manufacturer Hem is indeed wonderful. Three years in development, the modular sofa is supremely comfortable (unlike many of its ilk), achieving just the right balance of squashy and firm to sink and support a weary body and soul, simultaneously. Beyond the generosity of its proportions, which would sit well in big and small spaces, the ingenuity here lies in the padded Kvadrat upholstery, which the designer describes as a ‘hoodie feature’. This is a clever cover, essentially, with elasticated corners and button fastenings that secure both upholstery and modules together; there is room for a bit of give, but you won’t spend your life shifting the blocks back together and re-tucking the topper back in. A relaxed aesthetic and a lived-in patina were important for the designer, and we’re calling it early: the ‘Great Sofa’ will surely enter the canon of contemporary classics.

Hem.com

(Image credit: Kasia Bobala)

(Image credit: Kasia Bobala)

(Image credit: Kasia Bobala)

(Image credit: Kasia Bobala)