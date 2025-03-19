Milan Design Week: Philippe Malouin's 'Great' sofa for Hem more than lives up to its name
Three years in development, the Canadian designer's new sofa for Hem is an elegantly modern, comfortable beast
The clue is in the name, of course, but Malouin’s new sofa for Swedish manufacturer Hem is indeed wonderful. Three years in development, the modular sofa is supremely comfortable (unlike many of its ilk), achieving just the right balance of squashy and firm to sink and support a weary body and soul, simultaneously. Beyond the generosity of its proportions, which would sit well in big and small spaces, the ingenuity here lies in the padded Kvadrat upholstery, which the designer describes as a ‘hoodie feature’. This is a clever cover, essentially, with elasticated corners and button fastenings that secure both upholstery and modules together; there is room for a bit of give, but you won’t spend your life shifting the blocks back together and re-tucking the topper back in. A relaxed aesthetic and a lived-in patina were important for the designer, and we’re calling it early: the ‘Great Sofa’ will surely enter the canon of contemporary classics.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hugo is a design critic, curator and the co-founder of Bard, a gallery in Edinburgh dedicated to Scottish design and craft. A long-serving member of the Wallpaper* family, he has also been the design editor at Monocle and the brand director at Studioilse, Ilse Crawford's multi-faceted design studio. Today, Hugo wields his pen and opinions for a broad swathe of publications and panels. He has twice curated both the Object section of MIART (the Milan Contemporary Art Fair) and the Harewood House Biennial. He consults as a strategist and writer for clients ranging from Airbnb to Vitra, Ikea to Instagram, Erdem to The Goldsmith's Company. Hugo has this year returned to the Wallpaper* fold to cover the parental leave of Rosa Bertoli as Global Design Director.
-
A minimalist, off-grid Swiss cabin redefines the ski-in, ski-out experience
Perched above a millennia-old glacier, Cabane Tortin is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for athletic adventure-seekers – expect drama at 3,000m
By John Weich Published
-
A new concrete extension opens up this Stoke Newington house to its garden
Architects Bindloss Dawes' concrete extension has brought a considered material palette to this elegant Victorian family house
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
This Gujarat apartment by MuseLAB is a sculptural, textural delight
A study in materiality, this apartment in Gujarat, India layers idiosyncratic details while staying true to its provenance, and is the latest focus of The Inside Story, our series spotlighting intriguing and innovative interior design
By Anna Solomon Published