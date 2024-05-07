Henraux's texturized objects highlight the beauty and functionality of marble

At the crossroads of tradition and innovation, marble specialists Henraux and Luce di Carrara recently entered a new chapter under the creative direction of Attila Veress, while owner Paolo Carli's dedication carries on the lasting stone legacy of Monte Altissimo, Lake Garda, upholding a tradition of craftsmanship and excellence.

Established in 1821, Henraux's historic significance intertwines with Michelangelo Buonarroti's exploration of its quarries in 1517, solidifying its position as a premier marble extractor, renowned for its commitment to quality and artistic innovation. Beyond commercial pursuits, Henraux's cultural contributions are exemplified by the Henraux Foundation, established in 2011 under Carli's guidance.

Lust stand by Carole Baijings (Image credit: Luce Di Carrara)

The Foundation has nurtured marble craftsmanship through collaborations with artists such as Henry Moore and Isamu Noguchi, and institutions like Fondazione Furla and Fondazione Pirelli Hangar Bicocca, supporting curated exhibitions and cultural projects aimed at preserving and promoting marble heritage. 'Henraux belongs to an area that is unique in the world, always looking forward and determining the future. Marble is not just a word; it is a style, a way of seeing and interpreting the world of things,' says Carli.

Since 2022, Veress's strategy has unfolded through a meticulously curated selection of materials, ensuring consistency in availability and production processes while preserving the inherent uniqueness of natural stone. This approach, complemented by a refreshed brand identity and an extensive catalogue, signifies a significant shift towards a comprehensive marble collection spanning various domains, from bathrooms to living spaces, outdoors, lighting, and household objects.

Henraux at Milan Design Week 2024

Perforations by Carole Baijings (Image credit: Luce Di Carrara)

2024 marked the company's return to Milan Design Week, where Veress emphasises, 'Our [was] heavily focused on presenting a vision for the future, framing and celebrating our products and materials, bringing nature, industry, craftsmanship, architecture, design, and art under one roof.'

Cosimo Chair by Sean Dix (Image credit: Luce Di Carrara)

The new pieces showcase a myriad of texturized coverings and solutions, reflecting collaborations with esteemed professionals and brands. At the core of the company's vision lies the concept of Living Marble, which made its debut at 5VIE with projects by Sean Dix Design, Carole Baijings and Varess himself.

The Living Marble project weaves together elements of nature, craftsmanship, design, and art, offering a glimpse into a future where marble transcends its conventional boundaries. From accessories that prioritise well-being and aesthetics to practical outdoor solutions, the range represents a paradigm shift in the versatility and functionality of the natural material.

Marble pattern by Attila Veress (Image credit: Luce Di Carrara)

Looking at the company's rich historical heritage, Carli seeks not only to preserve but to invigorate the timeless legacy of the brand. As the design world beholds the evolution of marble through Veress's creative lens, it reaffirms that some traditions should be reimagined for a future where beauty and functionality converge.

henraux.it