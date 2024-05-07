Henraux's texturized objects highlight the beauty and functionality of marble
Marble specialist Henraux presented a series of products and materials which unite nature, craftsmanship, architecture, and design
At the crossroads of tradition and innovation, marble specialists Henraux and Luce di Carrara recently entered a new chapter under the creative direction of Attila Veress, while owner Paolo Carli's dedication carries on the lasting stone legacy of Monte Altissimo, Lake Garda, upholding a tradition of craftsmanship and excellence.
Established in 1821, Henraux's historic significance intertwines with Michelangelo Buonarroti's exploration of its quarries in 1517, solidifying its position as a premier marble extractor, renowned for its commitment to quality and artistic innovation. Beyond commercial pursuits, Henraux's cultural contributions are exemplified by the Henraux Foundation, established in 2011 under Carli's guidance.
The Foundation has nurtured marble craftsmanship through collaborations with artists such as Henry Moore and Isamu Noguchi, and institutions like Fondazione Furla and Fondazione Pirelli Hangar Bicocca, supporting curated exhibitions and cultural projects aimed at preserving and promoting marble heritage. 'Henraux belongs to an area that is unique in the world, always looking forward and determining the future. Marble is not just a word; it is a style, a way of seeing and interpreting the world of things,' says Carli.
Since 2022, Veress's strategy has unfolded through a meticulously curated selection of materials, ensuring consistency in availability and production processes while preserving the inherent uniqueness of natural stone. This approach, complemented by a refreshed brand identity and an extensive catalogue, signifies a significant shift towards a comprehensive marble collection spanning various domains, from bathrooms to living spaces, outdoors, lighting, and household objects.
Henraux at Milan Design Week 2024
2024 marked the company's return to Milan Design Week, where Veress emphasises, 'Our [was] heavily focused on presenting a vision for the future, framing and celebrating our products and materials, bringing nature, industry, craftsmanship, architecture, design, and art under one roof.'
The new pieces showcase a myriad of texturized coverings and solutions, reflecting collaborations with esteemed professionals and brands. At the core of the company's vision lies the concept of Living Marble, which made its debut at 5VIE with projects by Sean Dix Design, Carole Baijings and Varess himself.
The Living Marble project weaves together elements of nature, craftsmanship, design, and art, offering a glimpse into a future where marble transcends its conventional boundaries. From accessories that prioritise well-being and aesthetics to practical outdoor solutions, the range represents a paradigm shift in the versatility and functionality of the natural material.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Looking at the company's rich historical heritage, Carli seeks not only to preserve but to invigorate the timeless legacy of the brand. As the design world beholds the evolution of marble through Veress's creative lens, it reaffirms that some traditions should be reimagined for a future where beauty and functionality converge.
Maria Cristina Didero is an independent design curator, consultant and author, who has contributed to many publications over the years. Didero has consulted for companies such as Vitra, Fritz Hansen, Lexus, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Valextra among others. Based in Milan, she works internationally, curating exhibitions for institutions: some of her most recent projects include Nendo: The Space in Between and The Conversation Show at the Holon Design Museum, Israel; FUN HOUSE by Snarkitecture at National Building Museum, Washington D.C.; SuperDesign a project about Italian radical design, NY; Vegan Design, or the Art of Reduction by Erez Nevi and The Fish and The Crowd by Carlo Massoud, Milan. In April 2022 she curated a Mathieu Lehanneur exhibition at the Triennale in Milan called The Inventory of Life, while in July she debuted a project at the MK&G in Hamburg titled Ask Me if I Believe in the Future, alongside a series of ongoing collaborations. She was appointed 2022 Curatorial Director of Design Miami/. She is currently preparing two projects for Milan Design Week 2023.
-
Infinite Machine’s P1 electric scooter blends performance, practicality and cyberpunk style
The P1 electric scooter from New York-based start-up Infinite Machine is a visually striking urban ride with zero emissions and practical features
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Roe, a new Canary Wharf restaurant, tempts with coral-like interiors and culinary innovation
Roe in London’s Canary Wharf features a vertical foraging garden, 3D-printed interiors and an open kitchen championing zero waste
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
New Vondom outdoor furniture is ahead of the curve
‘Luna’, a new Vondom outdoor furniture collection by Ramón Esteve, nods to midcentury design greats to deliver thoroughly contemporary elegance, functionality and comfort
By Simon Mills Published