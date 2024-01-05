Ethimo’s outdoor gym is this year’s best stress-buster
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024: the Out-Fit outdoor gym by Studio Adolini for Ethimo is an open-air fitness room for exercise and relaxation
Forget fire pits and pizza ovens – what your garden really needs this year is this perfectly proportioned Ethimo Out-Fit outdoor gym, made entirely of rust-coloured metal and teak. The cube-shaped, open-air ‘fitness room’ is intended to be used both for exercise and relaxation, to help you achieve the elusive goal of a healthy mind in a healthy body. The idea is that exercising outdoors, surrounded by nature, will boost users’ wellbeing – and the pared-back design will help too, of course.
Ethimo Out-Fit outdoor gym
The 240x240cm outdoor gym will blend into any environment, whether a lush tropical garden, downtown roof terrace or even a secluded holiday resort. In fact, its frame recalls the shape of those plush four-poster lounge beds (another Ethimo speciality) that sit on private beaches around the world, their curtains swaying in the breeze.
But Out-Fit is not for lounging about: it comes with all the necessary equipment for an ideal daily exercise routine, including a punch bag, classic bench and mat made using outdoor-proof faux leather, as well as wooden rings and an elastic band. Particularly clever is how the monkey bars, ladder and parallel bar elements all fit nicely on one side, leaving enough room to use the bench as a small meditation platform.
Its designers, Lazio-based Romano and Niccolò Adolini of Studio Adolini, have created projects that include award-winning bathroom accessories for the likes of Ceramica Flaminia and Quadro, private residences and historic renovations. For this particular design – their first for outdoor furniture specialist Ethimo – the father-and-son duo looked back to classic gym equipment for inspiration.
Out-Fit outdoor gym, price on request, by Studio Adolini, from Ethimo
ethimo.com
A version of this article appears in the February 2024 issue of Wallpaper* – dedicated to the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 – available in print from 4 January, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
