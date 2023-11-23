London designers take over an abandoned house, and stage a Christmas Market
On The Square is a collaborative project led Rio Kobayashi, bringing life and a design Christmas market to an abandoned Victorian house in east London
On the Square is a new project by London-based designer Rio Kobayashi, who invited his design community to stage a takeover of an abandoned Victorian townhouse in London’s De Beauvoir Square.
'The house had been abandoned for few years, and so it was perfect occasion to cheer it up!' says Kobayashi. Collaboration has been at the core of the Austrian-Japanese designer’s work, as he demonstrated with a solo exhibition during London Design Festival 2023 presenting a body of work created in collaboration with designer friends and artisans. For this takeover, he gathered multidisciplinary creatives to temporarily furnish the house to give life to the abandoned building.
Owner Irenie Cossey, a design consultant, interior architect and curator, approached Kobayashi to invite him to take over the house, as she was waiting for renovations to start in the new year. The designer brought over his pieces from the London Design Festival exhibition, and invited friends to also collaborate on the interiors, which will remain on view until the end of December 2023. The line-up for the project includes Martino Gamper, Peter Pilotto, Bethan Laura Wood, Jochen Holz, Shirobey Kobayashi (Rio's ceramic artist father), and more.
As part of the takeover, the group of designers is now staging a two-day Christmas market, on 25 and 26 November 2023. The two-day event will offer an array of stocking fillers and precious, one-off design objects by the group of creatives, with accessories and furniture up for grabs.
On The Square Festive Market, 25-26 November 2023, 11am – 7pm
9 De Beauvoir Square
London N1 4LG
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
Cui Jie revisits past utopian architectures in her retro-futuristic cityscapes
Cui Jie responds to the ‘Cosmic Cinema’ theme of the Shanghai Biennale 2023
By Finn Blythe Published
-
Cabin Kiladalen in Sweden takes architectural reuse to the next level
Cabin Kiladalen by Vardehaugen started its life in an Oslo exhibition, but has now found a second life as a Swedish lakeside retreat
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Omorovicza’s new London store evokes a soothing Hungarian spa
The new Omorovicza flagship destination brings the Rác Thermal Bath to Mayfair, with signature facial massage and mineral-rich products
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Dolce & Gabbana Casa lands in London with two new locations
Dolce & Gabbana Casa opens in two new London spaces, a Brompton Road boutique and a store within Harrods, dedicated to the house’s world of furniture
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Newson’s Yard is Pimlico Road’s new design hub
Open from 1 November 2023, Newson’s Yard on Pimlico Road is a new design destination located in a former 19th century timber yard
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
PAD London 2023 beautifully merges contemporary and classic design
PAD London 2023 highlights – what to see as the fair returns to Berkeley square for its latest edition
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
London lawyers’ office unites British heritage with a Scandinavian twist
Barristers Twenty Essex embrace home comforts with newly designed offices by Pernille Lind Studio
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Jasper Morrison explores infinite possibilities of bamboo in London exhibition
London Design Festival 2023: Jasper Morrison collaborates with Japan Creative to showcase the versatility of bamboo
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Three thrones, four centuries: ‘This Island Sunrise’ at Sadie Coles HQ
‘This Island Sunrise’ celebrates improvised British design at Sadie Coles HQ, London (until 24 September 2023)
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Andu Masebo turns a red Alfa Romeo into furniture
Andu Masebo gives new life to an old Alfa Romeo, creating playful furniture, on show at the V&A South Kensington during London Design Festival (and until 15 October 2023)
By Francesca Perry Published
-
The Conran Shop’s new era is inspired by its founder’s legacy
The Conran Shop unveils its Sloane Square, London, store as a home for design: we look at the brand’s latest developments, from the new location to the Pentagram-designed identity
By Rosa Bertoli Published