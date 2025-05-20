These scented candles-turned-goblets are a masterclass in biomorphic design

Objets Mito, the design in initiative from London-based sculptor and designer Abid Javed (who was one of Wallpaper’s Material Alchemists at our Milan Design Week 2025 exhibition), has presented a new collection of ceramic vessels. ‘Cargo’ draws inspiration from the concept of cargo in biology, which refers to molecules carried within vesicles; Javed’s ‘vesicles’ carry scented wax.

Specifically, the sculptural collection nods to the transportation of cargo within plants. Javed’s background is in plant biology, having studied the impact of pathogens on plants. In his making, he is influenced by biomorphism, the art and design concept that takes inspiration from natural forms and patterns, especially those resembling living organisms, employed by the likes of Jean Arp, Henry Moore and Antoni Gaudi. The Cargo designs incorporate shapes from plant forms and are adorned with biomorphic and anthropomorphic motifs, emphasising the theme of the connection between humans and nature.

(Image credit: Objets Mito)

The vessels, which are hand-made from red stoneware ceramic with clear glazed interiors, come in three designs: Vessel I, approximately 26-30cm tall, has a stem base inspired by branches, and is designed to either hold scented wax or be used as a drinking goblet. Vessel II, which is 14cm, incorporates biomorphic motifs and can also be used as drinking goblet or bowl after the wax is gone. Vessel III, roughly 12cm, has an asymmetric opening and is suitable for use as a bowl or vase.

(Image credit: Objets Mito)

(Image credit: Objets Mito)

Each vessel is paired with carefully-curated, natural-smelling scents from artisans. The first, created by London-based designer/maker Louie Eden Brown, features cedar, tobacco, bergamot, burnt wood, tanned leather and sandalwood. The second scent, by Ahare Space Project in Japan, has notes of hinoki, linden flower, laurel, horwood and kuromoji.

With Cargo, Javed brings together his background in molecular biology and his passion for ceramics to explore the intersection of science and design – and create something truly lovely.

Custom orders are available for all vessels, objetsmito.com