Stokke’s Tripp Trapp is the ultimate child seat – now there’s a brand new MoMA Edition

In 1972, designer Peter Opsvik created the Tripp Trapp, a child’s chair designed to evolve and change over the years. The chair, with its signature angled profile, was simplicity itself, endlessly reconfigurable with slots to raise and lower the height of the seat and footrest, along with provision for a safety bar for smaller children.

The chair was manufactured by Stokke, founded in Ålesund, Norway, in 1932. Today the company makes all manner of child and baby accessories, from the timeless Tripp Trapp through to prams, foldable baths, baby bouncers and toys.

Tripp Trapp Chair MoMA Edition by Stokke (Image credit: Stokke / MoMA)

The MoMA collaboration taps into the museum’s close connection with contemporary design – and its all-important retail arm – by bolstering the Tripp Trapp story with a new version that adds colour, collectability and an element of abstract, artistic charm. Stokke and MoMA logos are included alongside Opsvik's signature, while the yellow, pink, orange and blue seating and footrest can be mixed and matched.

Tripp Trapp Chair MoMA Edition by Stokke (Image credit: Stokke / MoMA)

‘At MoMA Design Store, we believe in products that seamlessly unite exceptional design with everyday life. Inspired by MoMA's colour palette, this chair pays tribute to a landmark children's product in MoMA's collection, celebrating its enduring legacy while bringing a new expression of this beloved icon to families today,’ says MoMA’s Chief Retail Officer, Jesse Goldstine, ‘It's a collaboration that reflects our shared belief that good design is for everyday living.’

Tripp Trapp Chair MoMA Edition by Stokke (Image credit: Stokke / MoMA)

Wallpaper* spoke to Tor Opsvik, Managing Director of the design company Peter Opsvik AS, and son of Peter Opsvik, along with Stokke’s VP Innovation, Martha Jørgenvåg, about this enduring product and the new collaboration.

Tripp Trapp Chair MoMA Edition by Stokke (Image credit: Stokke / MoMA)

Wallpaper*: When did it first become apparent that the Tripp Trapp design was on its way to becoming an icon? Was it instantly acknowledged from the start, or did its reputation take time to grow?

Tor Opsvik: There was no single moment when it became apparent that Tripp Trapp was on its way to becoming an icon. However, in 1973, Peter demonstrated the chair on a television programme. Afterwards, the station's switchboard was flooded with calls from parents wanting to know where they could buy it.

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From that moment, sales began to grow. Within ten years of its launch, more Tripp Trapp chairs were being sold annually than there were children being born in Norway and the chair was well on its way to becoming an international success.

Tripp Trapp Chair MoMA Edition by Stokke (Image credit: Stokke / MoMA)

Its distinctive silhouette and visual expression quickly attracted attention, and its place in everyday family life helped generation after generation develop a lasting connection to the chair. It was bringing children of all ages up to the family table.

Over time, it became clear that Tripp Trapp was more than a product. As the design gained recognition and its distinctive silhouette became embedded in generations of families, the chair earned recognition as a true design classic. Its ability to remain relevant decade after decade, without significant alteration, reflects the enduring strength and timeless character of its original design.

Tripp Trapp Chair MoMA Edition by Stokke (Image credit: Stokke / MoMA)

I truly believe timeless designs are often out of step with prevailing trends when they are introduced. They do not fit comfortably into what already exists. Instead, they present a new visual and creative perspective, gradually reshape their category and ultimately outlive the trends that once made them seem unusual.

Tripp Trapp is a good example of this: a highly original design whose distinctive visual identity has remained relevant for more than 50 years. Today, it is a widely recognised piece of applied art, with museum representation that serves as a reflection of such recognition.

Tripp Trapp Chair MoMA Edition by Stokke (Image credit: Stokke / MoMA)

W*: Have there been any major changes in the way the chair is manufactured or even designed over the years? Or has it remained very consistent?

Martha Jørgenvåg: Innovation is not always measured by how much a product changes. Sometimes it is measured by how little it needs to change. Tripp Trapp is a good example of this. The chair's iconic design has remained largely unchanged since its introduction in 1972, which speaks to the enduring strength of the original vision. Rather than constantly reinventing the product, the focus has been on preserving the qualities that have resonated with generations of families.

Tripp Trapp Chair MoMA Edition by Stokke (Image credit: Stokke / MoMA)

W*: Have there been other design and colour collaborations and experiments before?

TO: Not like this one. For us, it is important to preserve the integrity of an icon whose strength lies in the clarity of its design. This partnership feels both unique and exciting. The Tripp Trapp MoMA edition succeeds in celebrating and honouring the visual identity and enduring design significance, while adding a fresh perspective through reversible seat and footplates. Families can bring their own personality to this classic design and make it part of their home in their own way.

Tripp Trapp Chair MoMA Edition by Stokke (Image credit: Stokke / MoMA)

W*: How did the MoMA collaboration come about?

MJ: Tripp Trapp has earned recognition over more than five decades as an enduring design classic. Its inclusion in museum collections, including The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, reflects the iconic status the chair has achieved through generations of families and its lasting relevance in design.

In 2012, Tripp Trapp was featured in MoMA's exhibition Century of the Child: Growing by Design 1900-2000, which explored influential examples of design created for children throughout the twentieth century. Building on this shared appreciation for design, the MoMA team approached us last year with the idea of creating a limited-edition Tripp Trapp to celebrate this unique legacy.

Tripp Trapp Chair MoMA Edition by Stokke (Image credit: Stokke / MoMA)

Working closely together, MoMA and our own teams explored how MoMA's signature colour palette could be incorporated while preserving Peter Opsvik's original design. Inspired by the creativity and individuality associated with childhood, the resulting colour combinations bring distinct character and playful expression to the iconic chair, remaining true to the timeless design that families have recognized for generations.

Tripp Trapp Chair MoMA Edition by Stokke

Store.MoMA.org, @MoMAdesignstore, Stokke.com, @StokkeBaby