How Hans J Wegner became the ‘king of chairs’

Known as the ‘king of chairs’, Hans J Wegner (1914–2007) created more than 500 chairs over the course of his six-decade career, including some of the most recognisable designs of the 20th century. More than a century after his birth, many remain in production and his influence is almost omnipresent in the world of design.

A trained cabinetmaker with an exceptional understanding of wood, construction and the human body, Wegner approached the chair as a problem that could be endlessly reconsidered and refined. ‘If only you could design just one good chair in your life,’ he once said. ‘But you simply cannot.’

Who was Hans J Wegner?

Wegner as a PhD student at the Danish School of Arts and Crafts, circa 1937 (Image credit: press)

Born 2nd April 1914, Hans Wegner came from humble beginnings. The the son of a cobbler, he grew up in Tønder, southern Denmark, where a career as a furniture designer seemed unlikely. However, he showed early artistic promise as a child, reportedly drawing and creating paper cuttings before he could even walk.

At 14, he began an apprenticeship with master cabinetmaker HF Stahlberg, where he learnt traditional joinery, developed what he called ‘a feeling for wood’, and made his first chair aged 15.

A visit to the Copenhagen Cabinetmakers’ Guild Exhibition in 1935 proved pivotal. Seeing master cabinetmakers collaborate with architects and designers including Kaare Klint convinced Wegner to pursue furniture design.

He went on to study at the School of Arts and Crafts in Copenhagen under Orla Mølgaard-Nielsen, where his remarkable drawing ability reportedly led teachers to suggest he become a portrait painter.

Council Chamber at Aarhus City Hall (Image credit: Ciara Ní Riain, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

In 1938, Wegner exhibited his first design at the Cabinetmakers’ Guild Exhibition and was recruited by Arne Jacobsen and Erik Møller to design furniture for Aarhus City Hall. He also began an important collaboration with master cabinetmaker Johannes Hansen and worked briefly with his former classmate Børge Mogensen at FDB Møbler, producing affordable, functional furniture for the Danish cooperative.

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Wegner opened his own studio in Aarhus in 1943, spending much of his time at the local library studying furniture from different cultures and periods.

Hans J Wegner and the rise of Danish modern

In a book by Danish furniture designer Ole Wanscher, Wegner encountered images of Danish merchants seated in Chinese Ming dynasty horseshoe-back chairs, distinguished by a continuous curved rail forming the backrest and arms. Rather than simply imitating them, he distilled their construction and reinterpreted the historic archetype through the lens of Danish craftsmanship. The result was the China Chair, produced by Fritz Hansen in 1944, which established an approach he would refine throughout his career: studying earlier furniture traditions, identifying their structural logic and reducing them to their essential elements.

Fritz Hansen China Chair - Natural Cherry - Walnut Grace Leather £9599 SHOP NOW The China Chair™ was designed by Hans J. Wegner in 1944. Inspired by the aesthetic of ancient Chinese Ming Dynasty design in the 17th and 18th century, the China Chair epitomises Wegner's lifelong quest to understand the nature of wood.

That same year, he designed Peter’s Chair as a christening gift for Børge Mogensen’s son, using four pieces of wood that fitted together without adhesive or fasteners. In 1947 came the Peacock Chair, created with Johannes Hansen and inspired by the British Windsor chair. Its fan of ash spindles was flattened where the sitter’s shoulder blades met the back – an ergonomic refinement that appeared decorative. Finn Juhl likened the effect to a peacock’s plumage, giving the chair its name.

Carl Hansen & Son Peter's Chair $728 SHOP NOW Made using four pieces of wood, Hans J. Wegner designed Peter’s Chair in 1944 as a gift for a friend’s son. PP Møbler PP550 Peacock Chair £7240.82 SHOP NOW Inspired by the classic Windsor chair, Wegner designed the Peacock chair in 1947. Its modern lines are not only a matter of looks but also a feat of ergonomic aesthetics: the flat part of the sticks, which give it the peacock-like appearance, are placed where the shoulder blades meet the chair's back for a more comfortable sit.

It was a more restrained design, created for the 1949 Cabinetmakers’ Guild Exhibition, that transformed Wegner’s international reputation. Reportedly conceived in 48 hours, the Round Chair featured four legs, a seat and a continuous backrest and arm rail. Initially overshadowed by Wegner’s other more experimental plywood design, it caught the attention of visiting American journalists. Interiors magazine described it as ‘the most beautiful chair in the world’, prompting orders beyond the capacity of Johannes Hansen’s small workshop. Wegner nevertheless resisted moving production to the United States, maintaining that the chair had been designed for Danish craftsmen.

PP Møbler Round Chair £4942 SHOP NOW Created for the 1949 Cabinetmakers’ Guild Exhibition, the Round Chair was the design that brought Wegner global attention when John F Kennedy and Richard Nixon sat in Round Chairs during the first televised US presidential debate.

The same year brought the Wishbone Chair, the final and most commercially successful design in Wegner’s China Chair series. Carl Hansen & Søn began production in 1950 and continues to make it today. In 1951, Ivan Olesen established Salesco, bringing five of Wegner’s preferred manufacturers together under one sales and marketing organisation and helping his furniture reach an international audience. Recognition followed, including the Grand Prix at the 1951 Milan Triennale and the inaugural Lunning Prize that same year.

Carl Hansen & Son Ch24 Wishbone Chair Leather Seat $1746.5 SHOP NOW Designed by Hans J. Wegner in 1949, the Wishbone chair has been produced by Carl Hansen & Søn since 1950. When designing the CH24 chair, Wegner wanted to combine the backrest and armrests into one single piece. To support the steam-bent top, he developed the classic Y-shaped back, which earned the chair the name Wishbone.

That audience expanded dramatically in 1960, when John F Kennedy and Richard Nixon sat in Round Chairs during the first televised US presidential debate. Seen by some 70 million viewers, the broadcast introduced Wegner’s work to millions of Americans and earned the design its enduring nickname, ‘The Chair’.

Craft, comfort and experimentation

PP Mobler Hans Wegner Black Flag Halyard Chair Pp225 by Pp Mobler $16700 SHOP NOW Despite its futuristic appearance, the Flag Halyard Chair began life as a sand sculpture made during a day at the beach. A departure from Wegner's work with wood, its solid stainless steel frame is wrapped with 240 meters of natural flag line.

In 1950, while at the beach with his children, Wegner reportedly made a chair out of sand to explore the ideal reclining angle. The resulting Flag Halyard Chair was unlike anything he had previously made: a stainless-steel frame wrapped in 240 metres of flag rope, topped with an Icelandic sheepskin and leather neck cushion.

Conceived as an homage to modernists including Le Corbusier, Charlotte Perriand, Mies van der Rohe and Marcel Breuer, it also proved that his finesse extended beyond wood.

PP Møbler Papa Bear Chair £19953 SHOP NOW Named by a design critic who remarked that its prominent armrests looked like "great bear paws embracing you from behind", the Papa Bear chair was the first Hans J Wegner chair to be produced by PP Møbler. Designed in 1951, it remains one of Wegner's most exclusive designs due to the intensive and exacting nature of its construction; over 100 separate production processes are involved, carried out by skilled Danish craftsmen.

Continuing this experimentative and playful streak, the enveloping Papa Bear Chair followed in 1951, while the Valet Chair (1953) brought ingenuity to the everyday problem of storing clothes at bedtime. Its back rail doubled as a coat hanger; the hinged seat flipped upwards to hold trousers and concealed a compartment for small possessions. King Frederik IX of Denmark ordered ten.

PP Mobler Valet Chair in White Oak Designed by Hans Wegner Produced by Pp Mobler $13400 SHOP NOW The idea for the Valet Chair was conceived to solve the problem of folding clothes in the most practical way at bedtime. Combining function with playfulness, the top rail is shaped as a coat hanger, and the seat is a box for storing.

The 1950s were Wegner’s most productive decade. Alongside chairs, he designed tables, desks, sideboards and sofas in a wide range of materials and styles. He made almost all his prototypes in his studio and tested them at home, looking for weaknesses and opportunities for improvement before they entered production. Although he experimented freely, he remained devoted to natural materials, selecting timber so that its grain contributed to the design.

Fredericia Ox Chair SHOP NOW Purportedly inspired by Wegner's fascination with Picasso's abstract paintings, the Ox Chair was launched in 1960. It was a bold, confident design in contrast to the understated approach to Scandinavian furniture at the time. Originally manufactured by A.P. Stolen, the chair only remained in production for two years. Relaunched to great acclaim in 1989 by Erik Jørgensen, Fredericia took over production in 2021.

In 1960, he debuted the Ox Chair, a humorous leather-and-chrome design reportedly inspired by Picasso’s paintings of bulls. Available with or without horns, it was said to be Wegner’s personal favourite. ‘We must take care that everything doesn’t get so dreadfully serious,’ he said. ‘We must play, but play seriously.’

Later work and enduring legacy

Federicia Shell Chair £3240 SHOP NOW The Shell Chair is a clear manifestation of Wegner’s belief that a chair should always be comfortable, have no back side and should be beautiful from all sides and angles.

By the 1960s and 1970s, new plastics, Pop and postmodernism had pushed Danish modern out of fashion. Wegner continued designing, however, and his relationship with the family-run workshop PP Møbler became increasingly important. When Johannes Hansen’s workshop closed, PP Møbler assumed production of many of his most significant designs.

The changing reception of the Shell Chair encapsulates Wegner’s later career. Introduced in 1963, the three-legged plywood chair grew out of experiments begun 15 years earlier, but its wing-like seat and curved backrest proved too radical for the contemporary market. When Carl Hansen & Søn reintroduced it in 1998, a new generation embraced its sculptural form, transforming a commercial failure into one of Wegner’s most celebrated designs.

Wegner lived to see the revival of Danish modern and received honours including the Danish Furniture Prize, the CF Hansen Medal and an honorary doctorate from London’s Royal College of Art.

For Wegner, furniture was never complete until there was human interaction: ‘A chair is only finished when someone sits in it.’ His constant process of testing and refinement continued throughout his career. As he put it, ‘The good chair is a task one is never completely done with.’

He died in Copenhagen in 2007, aged 92, leaving an influence that lives on as much in his methods as in the objects themselves. Of the 500 different chairs he designed during the course of his lifetime, a over 100 designs reached mass production. In April of this year, Museum Wegner opened to the public in his birthplace of Tønder, Denmark .The opening marks the first phase of a larger museum project dedicated to his life's work.