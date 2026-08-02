Bankruptcy auctions are not sentimental affairs. A company is divided into its constituent parts, bidders compete for the pieces they want, and the court’s task is to extract as much value as possible for its stakeholders. When recipe and cookware company Food52 entered bankruptcy earlier this year, the fate of its three brands – its flagship digital media platform Food52, Portland-based homeware manufacturer Schoolhouse and heritage Scandinavian tabletop and homeware brand Dansk – was decided over the course of a day.

From carbon‑steel-and-enamel ‘Kobenstyle’ pots with warm wooden handles to copper cookware, porcelain, silverware and pieces in teak, mahogany and brass, Dansk built its reputation on an unusually broad palette of materials (Image credit: Courtesy Form Portfolios)

The most compelling component, Dansk, came last. 'It was the caboose in the auction,' recalls Mark Masiello, founder of Form Portfolios, a Rhode Island and Copenhagen-based company that owns, manages, and preserves the legacies of historic and contemporary designers and architects. ‘We didn’t really have a sense until the very, very end that we were going to be successful.'

For Masiello, however, the acquisition was personal. Form Portfolios had spent several years working with the family of Dansk’s co-founder and principal designer, Jens Quistgaard, to protect and elevate his legacy. 'From my very first meeting with Mark, I realised his vision for Form Portfolios transcended business,' says Quistgaard’s daughter, Henriette. 'It was a deeply personal calling to honour my father’s legacy. That initial conversation established a level of trust and a shared commitment to protecting my father’s work and the integrity of his designs.'

Building brands and safeguarding legacies

From the Dansk archive (Image credit: Courtesy Form Portfolios)

Running a design company is an unlikely second act for Masiello. After a 25‑year stint in private equity, he retired at 44 and set up Form Portfolios in 2017. He describes those first decades as working ‘on one side of [his] brain’, and the last ten years as activating the other: applying the tools and discipline of his previous life to the more intuitive business of design – something he has found ‘tremendously satisfying’. That outsider’s perspective, he believes, is precisely what allowed him to see how designers and their families needed help managing rights, building brands and safeguarding legacies.

Masiello had not told Henriette or her sister-in-law Therese that he intended to bid for Dansk; knowing how anxious they were about its future, he did not want to raise their hopes. The following Saturday, he called with the good news. 'They said, “Did you buy Dansk?” I said yes, and there were tears,' he remembers. 'There’s a business side to what we do, but even more important is the legacy of the designers we work with – and the human side.'

Dansk: a beloved design brand

Dansk was beloved for pieces that combined sculptural beauty with everyday usefulness (Image credit: Courtesy Form Portfolios)

What Form Portfolios had acquired was not simply a collection of cookware, tableware and intellectual property, but stewardship of a brand unusually heavy with emotion. Founded in 1954 by American entrepreneurs Ted and Martha Nierenberg with the young Quistgaard, Dansk helped introduce Scandinavian modernism to American homes. 'Dansk represents a pivotal chapter in modern American design by demonstrating that everyday objects can be both highly functional and beautifully designed,’ says Emmanuel Platt, director of merchandising, retail at MoMA. Its enduring influence, he adds, is reflected in its presence in the museum’s collection, 'where it stands alongside other works that have shaped the history of modern design'.

During the second half of the 20th century, Quistgaard’s objects for Dansk became embedded in everyday life: the brightly coloured casserole with its crossed handle, beautiful enough to be carried directly from stove to table; the sleek stainless-steel flatware with teak handles and cheeseboards with built-in knives. 'If your memory were a photograph,' says Masiello, 'in many memories, Dansk is in that photograph.'

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From the Dansk archive (Image credit: Courtesy Form Portfolios)

In its heyday, Dansk was available in Europe and beloved in Japan, but North America was its stronghold, where it was available at every major retailer and had 45 dedicated stores across the country. ‘For many Americans, Dansk was their first introduction to Scandinavian design,’ says Masiello. ‘The idea that you could combine form, functionality, simplicity and intelligence in a single object was new.’

That emotional familiarity may help Dansk reach a new generation increasingly drawn to objects with a history. Masiello describes it as part of a broader return to the analogue: a renewed appetite for vinyl, vintage design and tactile things made to endure. Yet he is clear that Dansk cannot survive on nostalgia alone.

From the Dansk archive (Image credit: Courtesy Form Portfolios)

Sebastian Brauer, head of design at Crate & Barrel, sees its longevity as the product of a philosophy rather than an aesthetic moment. 'Dansk has endured because it has always understood that good design doesn’t chase trends – it becomes part of people’s everyday rituals,' he says. 'Its pieces are modern without feeling cold, functional without sacrificing beauty, and approachable enough to be used every day rather than just admired.'

Those qualities appear particularly relevant amid today's culture of fast furniture, disposable objects and hollow digital experiences. 'Today’s customer is increasingly looking for objects with authenticity, permanence and a clear point of view,' Brauer continues. 'Dansk stands out for its honest materials, thoughtful craftsmanship and timeless Scandinavian design language and heritage.'

Dansk returns to Copenhagen

From the Dansk archive (Image credit: Courtesy Form Portfolios)

Acutely aware of the emotional weight that this brand carries, Masiello's plan for Dansk is to restore its 'original formula'. In its early years, Dansk was an American company headquartered on the US East Coast, with its creative heart firmly rooted in Copenhagen. After Quistgaard retired, that balance shifted and creative control migrated to the US – a change Masiello believes weakened the brand, and one he is now determined to reverse. As part of Form Portfolios, Dansk's Copenhagen-centred creative model will be restored, relaunching beloved classics alongside archival and new designs. 'This is a designer who created 10,000 designs,' says Masiello. 'Four thousand of them were at Dansk. The brand played a huge role in changing how Americans live their lives – how they cook, how they entertain, how they dine.'

From the Dansk archive (Image credit: Courtesy Form Portfolios)

Unlike Form’s work on collections such as Eames Lighting – where it creates the collection and leaves partners like Cassina to tell the story – with Dansk the company is taking on a fully direct-to-consumer role, owning both the products and the storytelling. The relaunch includes building a dedicated team and direct-to-consumer channel at Dansk.com while re-establishing as many original manufacturing partnerships as possible and global retail partnerships – many have already reached out, Masiello confirms.

'That's exciting, and it's new for us,' he says of the direct-to-consumer dynamic. 'We are uniquely positioned to return to the original formula – we have a creative studio based here in Copenhagen, and relationships with 20 Scandinavian designers right now, and we hope a number of them will become part of Dansk as well.'

Beyond the archive

(Image credit: Sofie Hvitved)

One such partnership is already underway to address 'a surprising hole' in the Dansk collection. Historically, the brand has focused on cookware and tabletop objects, but never ventured into textiles. Enter 86-year-old Danish textile designer Kim Naver, who will create a new collection of tabletop textiles for Dansk. A defining figure in Danish textile art, Naver has spent more than six decades creating everything from domestic fabrics and rugs to monumental architectural tapestries, combining structural clarity with a sensitivity to colour and material.

Masiello describes textiles as a ‘surprising hole’ in the Dansk collection – one that 86-year-old Danish textile designer Kim Naver will fill with a new collection of tabletop textiles (Image credit: Courtesy of Form Portfolios)

The collaboration was announced during 3 Days of Design 2026 with ‘Kim Naver: Dansk Moderne’, a retrospective staged at Form Portfolios’ Copenhagen studio. Bringing together textiles, drawings and archival material from across her career, the exhibition offered a reminder of Naver’s influence – and positioned her as the first contemporary designer to contribute to Dansk’s next chapter. 'The fact that she has agreed to design a collection for Dansk speaks to the power and heritage of the brand,' says Masiello.

Naver’s involvement offers an early indication of how Form intends to balance continuity with change. Her work is deeply rooted in the Danish craft tradition yet unmistakably her own – making the collaboration feel less like an exercise in nostalgia than a continuation of Dansk’s original purpose: bringing the best of Scandinavian design into everyday homes.

'The fact that she has agreed to design a collection for Dansk speaks to the power and heritage of the brand,' says Masiello of Kim Naver (Image credit: Courtesy of Form Portfolios)