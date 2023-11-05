Discover the latest in contract furniture: welcome to Wallpaper’s holistic HQ

Come with us as we explore this year's contract furniture launches to curate our dream HQ. For our imaginary takeover of public interiors, we looked at the key spaces we inhabit daily, from lobbies and collaborative offices to environments for eating and coming together, outdoor areas and private workspaces.

Each space serves a variety of purposes, and is created with a combination of cutting-edge task furniture and lighting, and furniture that offers a warmer approach to the formality of the interiors.

Explore our holistic HQ, from the lounge-able lobby to the big-ideas space, from our dream cafeteria to the great office outdoors, and finally, our intimate workspace, for the work that requires closed doors.

Contract furniture: best of 2023

We enter from the lounge-able lobby (pictured above), setting the tone for our exploration of public spaces. At the centre of the scene is an inviting arrangement of seating, comprising Mario Bellini's 'Le Mura' modular collection for Tacchini, resting on a calming rug design by Ronan Bouroullec for Nanimarquina and with a sculpture-like coffee table by Singchan Design at its centre.

While we imagined a practical storage solution to for our belongings (with elegant aluminium numbers by Hsiaolin Chi for Naknak), we also created an unassuming, sophisticated reception area, defined by Rodolfo Dordoni's 'Pilotis' console for Minotti, with dynamic lighting by Zoë Mowat for Canadian studio Lambert & Fils.

The big-ideas space (Image credit: Artwork by Julia Ippolito, Interiors by Olly Mason)

The big-ideas space: eschewing a traditional office set-up, we concocted a sleek office dreamscape imagined to promote collaborative working. At the more casual side of the space are round tables from the Androgyne Collection by Danielle Siggerud for Audo Copenhagen illuminated by BIG's 'Veil' table lamps for Artemide, combined with Gam Fratesi's ‘Edaha' chairs for Koyori, a combination that merges Scandinavian sensibilities with Japanese aesthetics and functionality.

Meanwhile, a more formal set-up is offered on the left by a series of 'Offset' tables, designed by Francesco Meda and David Lopez Quincoces for MDF Italia, matched with essential 'Jiro' swivel chairs by John Tree for New Zealand furniture brand Resident. Above, a row of 'Dot' suspension lamps, by Foster + Partners for Lumina, draws focus onto the space.

From left, ‘Totem’ speaker, £16,500, by Mario Bellini, for Brionvega. ‘Sun’ pendant €779, by Timon and Melchior Grau, for Grau. ‘Pira G2’ shelving system, price on request, by Anna von Schewen and Björn Dahlström (based on an original design by Olle Pira), for String Furniture. ‘Spiral’ sculpture, €1,049; ‘Flight’ sculpture, €749, both by Norm Architects, handcrafted by Pedro Eira and Emanuel Matos; ‘Void’ sculptures, €199 each, by Gabriel Tan, handcrafted by Carlos Barbosa, all for Origin Made. ‘Edaha’ chairs, price on request, by GamFratesi, for Koyori. ‘Androgyne’ tables, from €3,445, by Danielle Siggerud, for Audo Copenhagen. ‘Veil’ table lamp, price on request, by BIG, for Artemide. ‘Jiro’ swivel chairs, £830 each, by John Tree, for Resident. ‘Offset’ tables, price on request, by Francesco Meda and David Lopez Quincoces, for MDF Italia. ‘Dot’ pendants, from £1,821, by Foster + Partners, for Lumina

The dream canteen (Image credit: Artwork by Julia Ippolito, Interiors by Olly Mason)

We like our breakout spaces efficient, clean and practical, and our dream canteen is the embodiment of these values. A '+Segmento' kitchen by Poggenpohl is the centre of our culinary needs, equipped with a ‘Crue’ touchless faucet with Kohler Konnect by Kohler.

Opposite, two monumental ‘Cabin’ square tables by Vipp with Jura Grau Blau limestone tops and solid, lacquered dark oak ridged trestle-like supports are combined with two sets of ‘PK1’ chairs in woven paper cord, designed by Poul Kjærholm for Carl Hansen & Søn. The essential, functional lighting is offered by the ‘Lámina 165’ pendant light by Santa & Cole.

At the back of the space, an informal breakout area is equipped with low tables by Florence Louisy, for Mumbai gallery Æquō, with a pair of iconic Børge Mogensen 'Spanish Chairs' for Fredericia. An environment for conviviality and relaxation, the HQ's entertainment heart.

From left, ‘Nana’ pouf, price on request, by Hanne Willmann, for Freifrau. ‘Dyad’ low tables, price on request, by Florence Louisy, for Æquō. ‘The Spanish Chair’, from €4,499, by Børge Mogensen, for Fredericia. ‘Cabin’ square table, £7,315, by Vipp. ‘PK1’ chairs in paper cord, price on request, by Poul Kjærholm, for Carl Hansen & Søn. ‘Lámina 165’ pendants, price on request, by Antoni Arola, for Santa & Cole. ‘Coliseu’ pedestals, from €245 each, by Gabriel Tan, handcrafted by Pedro Eira and Emanuel Matos, for Origin Made. ‘+Segmento’ kitchen, price on request, by Poggenpohl. ‘Crue’ touchless faucet with Kohler Konnect, $847, by Kohler. ‘Torre’ glassware, from £34, by Ichendorf Milano

The outdoor escape (Image credit: Artwork by Julia Ippolito, Interiors by Olly Mason)

The past few years taught us the importance of an outdoor escape in our day-to-day routines, so we couldn't imagine an office that didn't offer an al fresco moment. Merging modernist sensibilities with a special attention to comfort, our outdoor escape features generous seating in the form of the 'Baia' sofa, by Christophe Pillet for Ethimo, combined with a coffee table from the same collection and stools by Piero Lissoni for Knoll that offer a dynamic approach to the space.

The soft informality of this set up is contrasted with a more formal moment ideal for outdoor working, featuring an imposing ‘Il Colonnato’ table by Mario Bellini for Spanish outdoor specialist Kettal, offset by the lightness of chairs by Junpei and Iori Tamaki for Living Divani.

From left, ‘Dyad’ low tables, price on request, by Florence Louisy, for Æquō. ‘The Spanish Chair’, from €4,499, by Børge Mogensen, for Fredericia. ‘Lissoni Outdoor’ stools, £880 each, by Piero Lissoni, for Knoll. ‘Baia’ sofa and coffee table, price on request by Christophe Pillet, for Ethimo. ‘Rivulet’ chairs, from €1,220 each, by Junpei and Iori Tamaki, for Living Divani. ‘Il Colonnato’ table, from €11,547, by Mario Bellini, for Kettal

The hotshot’s hideaway (Image credit: Artwork by Julia Ippolito, Interiors by Olly Mason)

For the work that needs to be done behind close doors, we imagined a series of serene office set-ups, an ideal hideaway that promotes concentration and efficiency. On the right, Francesco Rota's 'Heb'table for Desalto becomes a spacious desk that encourages minimalism, paired with the equally essential chair by Günter Eberle for Thonet. A new interpretation of task lighting is offered by Vibia's 'Africa' table lamp, by Francisco Gomez Paz, a mix of minimalism and high performance.

On the corporate end of the visual spectrum is a space defined by Markus Miessen's sculptural table for New Tendency, paired with Antonio Citterio's ‘ACX’ office chair for Vitra, a design conceived for modern workspaces. On the other side of the table sits a pair of iconic ‘Catilina’ chairs by Luigi Caccia Dominioni, from Azucena, and looking over to one side is USM's legendary ‘USM Haller’ shelving, a demonstration that timeless design can help enrich the most functional of spaces.

Right: 'S 661 SPV’ chair, price on request, by Günter Eberle, for Thonet. ‘Heb’ table, price on request, by Francesco Rota, for Desalto. Notebooks, from CHF68 (€71), by Hieronymus. Meisterstück fountain pen, from £570, by Montblanc. ‘Africa’ table lamp, £297, by Francisco Gomez Paz, for Vibia. MacBook Pro with M2 Pro/M2 Max chip, from £2,149, by Apple. ‘Beoplay H95’ headphones in chestnut, £879, by Bang & Olufsen

Left: ‘USM Haller’ sideboard (far left); glass shelving (far right), both price on request, by Paul Schaerer and Fritz Haller, for USM. ‘Balloon’ table lamp, $1,540, by Jamie Wolfond, for Matter Made. ‘Catilina’ chairs, price on request, by Luigi Caccia Dominioni, for Azucena. ‘Corporate’ table, €16,450, by Markus Miessen, for New Tendency. ‘Spire’ lamp, €1,500, by Fractall. iPad Pro, from £899; Apple Pencil, £139, both by Apple. ‘ACX’ chair, £703, by Antonio Citterio, for Vitra. ‘Daphine Cilindro’ table lamp, £290, by Tommaso Cimini, for Lumina

A version of this feature appears in the November 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today