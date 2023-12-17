Rare Carlo Scarpa Venini vase found in a thrift store fetches over $100K at auction
Inside the story of Carlo Scarpa’s ‘Pennellate’ vase for Venetian glass brand Venini, which recently emerged from the most unlikely of places
We’ve all seen an episode of Antiques Roadshow in which someone’s dusty attic find is appraised for much higher than first expected. But we never imagine it happening to us. When Virginia-based vintage object aficionado Jessica Vincent pulled down a coloured glass vase she spotted on the shelf at her local Goodwill thrift store, she had no idea that she was uncovering one of the rarest examples of famed 20th-century designer Carlo Scarpa’s limited-run ‘Pennellate’ series.
Carlo Scarpa ‘Pennellate’ vase: a treasure rediscovered
She purchased it for a mere $2, but after discovering a Murano label on the bottom, decided to go through an authentication process and eventually identified what she’d found. The rare object just sold for a whopping $107K during a special Wright auction house sale of important Italian glass, held in New York on 13 December 2023. Vincent, a full-time Polo pony breeder based outside of Richmond, made a profit that was $50K over the initial estimate.
'Wright has consistently produced the most important Italian glass auctions over the past decade,' says Richard Wright, the auction house's founder. He and the team from expert platform Glass Past travelled to Vincent’s home to verify the piece for themselves, after she’d shared images of the vase on various Facebook groups and was advised to reach out to them directly. They were able to corroborate her research. 'In our latest iteration, we are proud to include this rare masterpiece from the “Pennellate” series by Carlo Scarpa. This form has never before appeared at auction. Unearthed from obscurity at a Goodwill in Virginia, this exceptional piece has a captivating story.'
A legendary polymath that tried his hand at almost every creative discipline, Venice-born Scarpa first began collaborating with Murano Glass producer Venini in the 1930s. This limited-run series (there is only one other known work still on record) stemmed from his close experimental collaboration with the heritage brand’s glassblowers. The name ‘Pennellate’ references the brushstroke pattern that was achieved by not painting the glass but rather, adding hued opaque glass to the clear vase as it was being blown and swirling the material around the circumference of the piece. Scarpa tested out innumerable colour combinations. Vincent’s discovery features a masterful, otherwise unlikely, pairing of an almost iridescent vermilion and mint green.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
La Maison Blanche is a Hong Kong apartment elevated through bespoke luxury interiors
La Maison Blanche by Cream is a Hong Kong apartment with an emphasis on period-inspired, layered decor and long city views
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Inside Max Mara’s teddy-filled ‘fluffy residence‘ in London’s Covent Garden
A transporting escape amid the bustle of last-minute shopping, Max Mara’s immersive new London pop-up continues their Teddy Coat tenth-anniversary by creating an apartment entirely covered in fluffy teddy fabric
By Jack Moss Published
-
OWIU puts craft and wellbeing at the forefront if its California practice
Los Angeles’ OWIU – whose practice spans from architecture to pottery – features in our series on emerging California studios
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Lost Lalanne classics up for sale at Sotheby’s
A series of Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne classics (think apples, donkeys and ginkgo leaves) have been discovered, hidden inside the late couple's workshop, and are up for sale by Sotheby’s on 4 October 2023
By Léa Teuscher Last updated
-
Simon de Pury’s new design auction presents a variety of contemporary works while redefining the auction model
Create! – 21st Century Architecture and Design is an online auction by Simon de Pury, launching on 26 July 2023 and featuring works by the likes of Rick Owens, Ron Arad and Tom Dixon as well as emerging talent
By Mazzi Odu Published
-
Sotheby’s to auction Marie-Antoinette’s armchairs, amid other regal lots, in aid of French château
Sotheby’s Paris will auction works from the collection of interior designer Jacques Garcia in aid of Château du Champ de Bataille
By Martha Elliott Last updated
-
Artcurial offers cultural case studies on French and Italian design
A duo of sales taking place today at auction house Artcurial present fresh perspectives on French and Italian icons
By Anna Yudina Last updated
-
Zaha Hadid Design’s dog kennel joins a pack of pooch pads in London
By Elly Parsons Last updated
-
High lights: Sotheby’s holds post-war and contemporary sale
By TF Chan Last updated
-
Smoke up with Bjarke Ingels and take a dip with Charles Renfro as one-off experiences go under the hammer
By Jessica Klingelfuss Last updated