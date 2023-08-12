Lost Lalanne classics up for sale at Sotheby’s
A series of Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne classics (think apples, donkeys and ginkgo leaves) have been discovered, hidden inside the late couple's workshop, and are up for sale by Sotheby’s on 4 October 2023
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
This autumn, Sotheby’s Paris will showcase just under 20 sculptures by 20th-century French sculptors Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne, a leading creative couple who blended decorative arts and natural forms with a touch of surrealism to produce sought-after pieces such as flocks of bronze sheep, a sculptural bar for Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé, and bronze settees with crocodiles for backrests.
The husband-and-wife duo lived and worked in a sprawling home in Ury, near Fontainebleau to the southeast of Paris, which over five decades they had filled to the brim with their unique creations. All were sold after Claude’s death in 2019 in a landmark auction – or so we thought. In fact, one set of the Lalannes’ designs was so well hidden it wasn’t discovered until much later, and is only now available to collectors.
A pair of François-Xavier’s large bronze bull sculptures had concealed a small door leading to a room containing a handful of the artists’ designs – a capsule collection perfectly capturing the inimitable spirit of Les Lalanne. It comprises pieces such as a ‘Ginkgo’ bench, ‘Papillon’ chair, stunning fan-shaped ‘Éventail’ vase and ‘Pomme de Londres’ sculpture, all photographed here in the lush gardens of the nearby Château de Courances.
Also featured is the the iconic ‘Boîte de Sardines‘, or tin of sardines – a surrealist piece the artists loved so much they actually bought it back for themselves in 2005. It was originally commissioned in 1971 by high-society supermodel Jane Holzer, who was curating an exhibition of furniture in New York at Leo Castelli Gallery (the dealer to Andy Warhol and Cy Twombly), and was in later years acquired by legendary collector Alexander Iolas.
The exhibition will be open to the public from 30 September–3 October; the auction will take place on 4 October, both at Sotheby’s Paris, 76, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
-
The evolution of Rabanne
Once known for its futuristic couture, 1960s-founded fashion house Rabanne is evolving under the creative direction of Julien Dossena, but remains true to its founder’s avant-garde legacy
By Jack Moss Published
-
Off-beat eco-lodge Sun Ranch opens in the Byron Bay hinterland
The 1970s-inspired Sun Ranch estate has been envisioned by a collective of friends from Australia’s fashion and hospitality scenes
By Monique Kawecki Published
-
What is gut health and why is it important? The definitive guide
Our easy-to-digest gut-health guide features tips from three experts – a nutritionist, a functional medicine practitioner and a fitness trainer – plus our choice of the best gut-health products
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Simon de Pury’s new design auction presents a variety of contemporary works while redefining the auction model
Create! – 21st Century Architecture and Design is an online auction by Simon de Pury, launching on 26 July 2023 and featuring works by the likes of Rick Owens, Ron Arad and Tom Dixon as well as emerging talent
By Mazzi Odu Published
-
Sotheby’s to auction Marie-Antoinette’s armchairs, amid other regal lots, in aid of French château
Sotheby’s Paris will auction works from the collection of interior designer Jacques Garcia in aid of Château du Champ de Bataille
By Martha Elliott Last updated
-
Artcurial offers cultural case studies on French and Italian design
A duo of sales taking place today at auction house Artcurial present fresh perspectives on French and Italian icons
By Anna Yudina Last updated
-
Zaha Hadid Design’s dog kennel joins a pack of pooch pads in London
By Elly Parsons Last updated
-
High lights: Sotheby’s holds post-war and contemporary sale
By TF Chan Last updated
-
Smoke up with Bjarke Ingels and take a dip with Charles Renfro as one-off experiences go under the hammer
By Jessica Klingelfuss Last updated