Brianza’s Bonacina Museum explores the history of Italian rattan furniture
We visit Bonacina’s Museo Galleria Giardino, showcasing the company’s 134-year history with rattan furniture from its HQ in Brianza
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The first thing you learn at Bonacina is that rattan must never be mistaken for bamboo. To confuse them is a crime at this family-owned enterprise, which makes furniture in the solid former, not the hollow latter. The second thing you learn is that, throughout its 134 years, Bonacina has rolled out masterpiece after masterpiece, signed by a roll call of grandi maestri. And now, for the first time, it’s possible to see them all, on permanent display in the Bonacina museum.
Bonacina’s Museo Galleria Giardino
The 600 sq m space is located at the HQ, in the village of Lurago d’Erba in Brianza, which has long been the heartland of Italian furniture and design. It was here, in 1889, that 21-year-old Giovanni Bonacina started making rattan furniture after first coming across it in Milan. So began a rich history of innovation that has spanned four generations, global sales and a seat in many a stately home, from The White House to the palazzi of the Agnellis and the Rothschilds.
For the museum, fourth generation owners Mario Bonacina and his wife Antonia plundered the 1,000-piece archive for prototypes and designs dating back more than 100 years. All the stars are there; Franco Albini’s ‘Margherita’ and ‘Gala’ armchairs, designed in 1951; Joe Colombo’s 1964 ‘Nastro’ armchair; Giovanni Travasa’s ‘Palla’ (1966), which takes the form of a ball crushed by a fist. These, alongside never-seen-before works from the likes of Raffaella Crespi, Gianfranco Frattini, Ico Parisi and Gio Ponti, reveal Bonacina’s daring; plastics and metals, not sustainable, natural materials, dominated the midcentury design agenda. But Bonacina’s loyalty to rattan paid off, and pieces from this era are in many a museum’s permanent collection.
The HQ, designed in 1969 by Italian architect Lorenzo Forges Davanzati, has always been a showroom too, and elsewhere, old and new sit side by side. Contemporary pieces by Piero Lissoni, Francesco Bettoni and others come in waterproof materials – a new frontier – and upstairs, the Decor collection is the result of Mario Bonacina’s experiments and collaborations with the likes of Renzo Mongiardino and Mattia Bonetti.
The whole family was involved in the renovation of the HQ, which offers an impressive overview of Bonacina’s talents. ‘A fil rouge of eclecticism is reflected in each product,’ says Antonia. ‘The same hands, the same materials, the same quality and the same techniques. Variety lies in the creativity and vision of a stellar crew of designers and architects.’
One of these visionaries is Francis Sultana. The London-based designer has collaborated with Bonacina for 20 years, and the pair want to celebrate. Their 20-piece capsule collection, launching during Salone del Mobile 2023, features all the Bonacina trademarks: elegant, durable, and ready to stand the test of time.
Museo Galleria Giardino
Via San Primo 19
22040 Lurago d’Erba (Co)
By appointment only
bonacina1889.it (opens in new tab)
Emma O'Kelly is a contributing editor at Wallpaper*. She joined the magazine on issue 4 as news editor and since since then has worked in full and part time roles across many editorial departments. She is a freelance journalist based in London and works for a range of titles from Condé Nast Traveller to The Telegraph. She is currently working on a book about Scandinavian sauna culture and is renovating a mid century house in the Italian Lakes.
-
‘Jewellery shouldn’t only look interesting from the top’: Lia Lam’s modernist jewellery designs
New jewellery designer Lia Lam presents her debut collection
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
The Givenchy bag combining Parisian elegance with Californian cool
Matthew M Williams’ ‘Voyou’ bag for Givenchy sees the designer meld his American roots with the house’s heritage of French design and craft
By Jack Moss • Published
-
A redesigned staircase brings openness and light in London townhouse transformation
Townhouse of Seven Stories by Architensions uses a redesigned staircase to bring openness and light to a London Victorian home
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah • Published
-
Giuseppe Arezzi’s multifunctional designs combine a modern approach with his Sicilian roots
From his native Sicily, designer Giuseppe Arezzi creates well-considered projects defined by his lively, subtle and witty approach to design
By Maria Cristina Didero • Published
-
Objects of Common Interest lights up rationalist Bergamo square
‘Lights On’ is a new site-specific installation by Objects of Common Interest in Bergamo, part of the city’s Italian Capital of Culture 2023 programme
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
At Triennale Milano, Francis Kéré and Ersilia Vaudo explore what we don’t know
The 23rd International Exhibition of Triennale Milano, ‘Unknown Unknowns: An Introduction to Mysteries’ brings together art, design, film and research to understand what we will need in the future (on view until 8 January 2023)
By Will Jennings • Published
-
In the studio with Tobia Scarpa: ‘Architecture just fell on me, I was not fast enough to move away'
Following in his father’s footsteps, Italian designer and architect Tobia Scarpa has quietly made a name for himself while staying true to his quest for simplicity
By Maria Cristina Didero • Last updated
-
A Milan apartment for an electronic music composer combines work and pleasure
A project by M2Atelier for DJ and music producer Stephan Jolk features a sombre material palette in an apartment conceived around a specially-built music box
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
B&B Italia celebrates ‘Le Bambole’ by Mario Bellini on its 50th anniversary
A cushiony icon of 1970s design, Mario Bellini’s ‘Le Bambole’ seating collection for B&B Italia gets a sustainable makeover for its 50th birthday
By Maria Cristina Didero • Last updated
-
Step inside Formafantasma’s chic new live/work space in Milan
Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin of Formafantasma invite us to their new Milanese studio, set within the Assab One cultural complex and featuring bespoke furniture created with Sicilian manufacturer DiSé
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
Wallpaper’s Marco Sammicheli appointed Triennale Design Museum Director
The design critic and curator has been at Wallpaper* since 2017, and part of the Triennale team during this time. He will now oversee and grow the Italian institution’s design collections
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated