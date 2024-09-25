Designers make light work at Lake Como Design Festival 2024, revisiting heritage traditions
The spectacular lakeside design festival, now in its sixth edition, occupied historic buildings and contemporary galleries with responses to the theme of ‘lightness’
Now in its sixth edition Lake Como Design Festival, organised by Wonderlake, offers a digestible number of events in the city and around the lake. Curated talks and projects are hosted in historic locations, including a Renaissance villa and a medieval municipal building. One particular highlight is a smaller site that has been transformed into a meditative space that answers the call of this year’s theme: ‘Lightness’.
In the city
In the medieval town hall ,Palazzo del Broletto, visitors compared a selection of 28 chairs, created between 1924 and 2024. Curated by festival organisers, ‘The Form of Lightness’ exhibition aimed to highlight the contrast between the heavier weight of a body that occupies a chair and the lightness of the chair’s form and the materials employed to create it. The oldest was the ‘Wassily Lounge Chair’ designed by Marcel Breuer in 1925; inspired by a bicycle frame, this minimal Bauhaus icon is a true example of timeless design.
Around the corner from the main square was a collective exhibition at the San Pietro in Atrio. The theme of lightness was interpreted by designers such as Michele de Lucchi, Mario Botta and Rome-based designers Naessi Studio by using a traditional engraving method to create limited-edition prints. This collaboration with Como-based specialist printer Lithos aimed to explore the idea of lightness on paper.
At the Spazio Natta, Erlands and Bai Bai emitted waves of calm with their project ‘8 Days of Lightness’. The result of Erlands’ methodical study of rituals, here lightness was translated as a destination reached through meditation and movement using collectable ‘EB WeightLights’ created by Bai Bai and envisioned by Erlands.
At the lake
Site-specific installations merged with the 16th-century grounds and the architecture of the Villa del Grumello. Several designers and artists of the Contemporary Design Selection curated by Giovanna Massoni stayed on site or nearby, and the community spirit was evident as participants visited each other throughout the week. Both the public’s and participants’ curiosities were piqued. In one of the annexes, Yellowdot’s Bodin Hon and Dilara Kan presented their tableware series 'Hatch Eggserve', featuring repurposed eggshells in transparent disks and mobile brass arms.
Sjang Niedwiesser’s recycled acrylic floor lamps, ‘Liquid’, illuminated a small chapel on the villa’s grounds, the contemporary design resembling slightly melted plastic, that undulates to create depth and dimension.
Inside the villa, the ‘Sister Moon’ chair of Francesco Manfredi and Tommaso Lorenzini, AKA, Dalmoto, was inspired by the lightness reflected off the moon, using a quartz and marble mix for the seat back, boucle for the upholstery and a crescent moon shape for the seat; the designers merged different aspects of our perception of the moon to develop a comfortable chair.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Colour was often used to transmit the idea of lightness, from the matriarchal ceramics entitled ‘Mother Fire, Sister Fire’ by Ilaria Bianchi, whose project used ceramics to explore the theme of the weight of the body and inner lightness. Then there’s Jonathan Bocca’s ‘Barefoot’, a playful installation of paper chairs that express lightness through emotion brought about by joyful colours. Bocca used a material strongly linked to his home town of Lucca in Tuscany, which is traditionally known for paper making.
The festival ran 16 – 22 September 2024, lakecomodesignfestival.com
-
'I want them to be tender': Gary Hume at Sprüth Magers in London
Gary Hume's exhibition ‘Mirrors and Other Creatures’ is now open at Sprüth Magers in London
By Emily Steer Published
-
French-Tunisian start-up Kumulus makes water out of thin air
Designed to be used both in cities and remote desert villages, the Kumulus-1 Amphore produces drinking water by capturing the humidity in ambient air
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Paris Fashion Week S/S 2025: Dior melds ancient femininity with sporting prowess
Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss selects the best of Paris Fashion Week S/S 2025, beginning with Dior, where Maria Grazia Chiuri conjured an ‘autonomous, courageous femininity’ featuring archer Sagg Napoli
By Jack Moss Published
-
Baxter’s Lake Como retreat is ‘a home for design connoisseurs’
Italian furniture brand Baxter showcases its 2024 collection at Casa sul Lago, a 20th-century Lake Como villa
By Simon Mills Published
-
Alcova announces two historical locations for its 2024 edition
Prepare to discover two iconic gems, as Alcova 2024 will take place at Villa Borsani and Villa Bagatti Valsecchi, just outside Milan (15 – 21 April 2024)
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Lake Como Design Festival 2023, across historic venues, shows the diverse roles design plays in shaping our world
Lake Como Design Festival 2023 (until 24 September 2023) features a series of exhibitions inspired by Pliny the Elder's Natural History
By Maria Cristina Didero Published
-
Inside Volumnia gallery: design in a Renaissance church
Piacenza’s Volumnia Gallery is the brainchild of art dealer Enrica De Micheli, who created an art and design hub and restaurant in a Renaissance basilica
By Maria Cristina Didero Published
-
India Mahdavi animates Villa Medici with a colourful and contemporary restyling
At Rome’s Villa Medici, India Mahdavi's intervention is the latest in a series of ‘re-enchantments’ of the 16th-century architecture and interiors
By Laura May Todd Published
-
Maria Porro on the Italian furniture brand’s Milan reveals and bright future
Forward-thinking, fourth-generation family member Maria Porro is leading the Italian furniture brand Porro towards a bright, innovative future
By Maria Cristina Didero Published
-
Giorgetti Spiga – The Place opens in Milan’s fashion quarter
The new Giorgetti Spiga – The Place transforms a 17th-century palazzo in Milan, showcasing the furniture company's full offering over four floors
By Maria Cristina Didero Published
-
Brianza’s Bonacina Museum explores the history of Italian rattan furniture
We visit Bonacina's Museo Galleria Giardino, showcasing the company's 134-year history with rattan furniture from its HQ in Brianza
By Emma O'Kelly Published