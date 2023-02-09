Birch Selsdon is a new country escape on London’s doorstep

Birch Selsdon hotel and members’ club is set to open in spring 2023, offering relaxation and natural surroundings just a short skip from London’s bustle

(Image credit: Photography: Inna Kustokovsky)
By Martha Elliott
published
Inna Kostukovsky - Photography

Birch Hotel Group’s new site Birch Selsdon is due to open its creatively fuelled hotel and members’ club in spring 2023, and if its sister site, Birch Cheshunt in Hertfordshire, is any indicator, it will deliver on design, culture and cuisine in good measure. 

Birch Selsdon offers artful getaway in London's outskirts

Birch Selsdon, located a short drive from East Croydon train station, combines proximity to London with a setting amid a 200-acre estate that cloaks the hotel and club in nature. 

A rewilding project, led by designer, maker and environmentalist Sebastian Cox is set to transform the site, previously a golf course, into an ecosystem for free-roaming, self-sustaining herbivores, with long-horned cattle and Exmoor ponies being introduced. 

(Image credit: Photography: Inna Kostukovsky)

The heart of the site, a 19th-century mansion, has been remodelled by interior design and architecture studio A-nrd and Sella Concept interior studio. A-nrd’s Alessio Nardi and Lukas Persakovas led their team in a respectful redesign of the historic building and have formulated a convergence of classic and contemporary.

‘The approach has been restorative, with loose furniture and items complementing the existing architecture instead of overbuilding,' says Nardi. And in retaining the site's history, 'the building’s Victorian features have inspired the design language. We have incorporated chequered tile flooring but in a more modern way with a mix of terracotta hues instead of traditional quarry tiles.'

The property comprises 180 bedrooms, three bars, two restaurants, a revamped 1930s lido, studios for pottery, screen-printing and cookery, and a co-working hub. 

Bedrooms, suites and communal spaces feature bespoke furniture from Sebastian Cox, while art by Olly Fathers, Richard Woods, Weronika Marianna and Laurie Mann fills indoor and outdoor spaces, crafted from birchwood offcut artwork and limited prints to an outdoor installation.

The restaurants, imagined by Sella Concept, will be led by Michelin-starred chef Lee Westcott, who is maintaining a connection to nature in his ‘farm-to-fork’ ethos. The menu will feature freshly foraged ingredients alongside seasonal produce from the kitchen’s garden.  

birchcommunity.com (opens in new tab)

@BirchCommunity (opens in new tab)

Birch Selsdon will be opening in April 2023 at 126 Addington Road, South Croydon, CR2 8YA 

(Image credit: Photography: Inna Kostukovsky)

(Image credit: Photography: Inna Kostukovsky)

(Image credit: Photography: Inna Kostukovsky)

(Image credit: Photography: Inna Kostukovsky)

(Image credit: Photography: Inna Kostukovsky)
Martha Elliott

Martha Elliott is the Junior Digital News Editor at Wallpaper*. After graduating from university she worked in arts-based behavioural therapy, then embarked on a career in journalism, joining Wallpaper* at the start of 2022. She reports on art, design and architecture, as well as covering regular news stories across all channels.

