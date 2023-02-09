Birch Selsdon is a new country escape on London’s doorstep
Birch Selsdon hotel and members’ club is set to open in spring 2023, offering relaxation and natural surroundings just a short skip from London’s bustle
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Birch Hotel Group’s new site Birch Selsdon is due to open its creatively fuelled hotel and members’ club in spring 2023, and if its sister site, Birch Cheshunt in Hertfordshire, is any indicator, it will deliver on design, culture and cuisine in good measure.
Birch Selsdon offers artful getaway in London's outskirts
Birch Selsdon, located a short drive from East Croydon train station, combines proximity to London with a setting amid a 200-acre estate that cloaks the hotel and club in nature.
A rewilding project, led by designer, maker and environmentalist Sebastian Cox is set to transform the site, previously a golf course, into an ecosystem for free-roaming, self-sustaining herbivores, with long-horned cattle and Exmoor ponies being introduced.
The heart of the site, a 19th-century mansion, has been remodelled by interior design and architecture studio A-nrd and Sella Concept interior studio. A-nrd’s Alessio Nardi and Lukas Persakovas led their team in a respectful redesign of the historic building and have formulated a convergence of classic and contemporary.
‘The approach has been restorative, with loose furniture and items complementing the existing architecture instead of overbuilding,' says Nardi. And in retaining the site's history, 'the building’s Victorian features have inspired the design language. We have incorporated chequered tile flooring but in a more modern way with a mix of terracotta hues instead of traditional quarry tiles.'
The property comprises 180 bedrooms, three bars, two restaurants, a revamped 1930s lido, studios for pottery, screen-printing and cookery, and a co-working hub.
Bedrooms, suites and communal spaces feature bespoke furniture from Sebastian Cox, while art by Olly Fathers, Richard Woods, Weronika Marianna and Laurie Mann fills indoor and outdoor spaces, crafted from birchwood offcut artwork and limited prints to an outdoor installation.
The restaurants, imagined by Sella Concept, will be led by Michelin-starred chef Lee Westcott, who is maintaining a connection to nature in his ‘farm-to-fork’ ethos. The menu will feature freshly foraged ingredients alongside seasonal produce from the kitchen’s garden.
birchcommunity.com (opens in new tab)
@BirchCommunity (opens in new tab)
Birch Selsdon will be opening in April 2023 at 126 Addington Road, South Croydon, CR2 8YA
Martha Elliott is the Junior Digital News Editor at Wallpaper*. After graduating from university she worked in arts-based behavioural therapy, then embarked on a career in journalism, joining Wallpaper* at the start of 2022. She reports on art, design and architecture, as well as covering regular news stories across all channels.
-
Modern Japanese houses inspiring minimalism and avant-garde living
We tour the best Japanese architecture and modern Japanese houses designed by international and local architects that open up possibilities for all types of lifestyle, from minimalist to communal in Japanese architecture.
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Art form: Hannelore Knuts wears the S/S 2023 collections
As seen in the Wallpaper* March Style Issue, Belgian model Hannelore Knuts poses in pastels, chiffon and lace, against a visual narrative by painter Lucy McKenzie
By Dal Chodha • Published
-
First glimpse of Mercedes-Benz’s partnership with Moncler, inspired by the puffer jacket
Moon landings, monster trucks and Moncler’s down-filled jackets are the driving force behind its partnership with Mercedes-Benz, which will be revealed in full at ‘The Art of Genius’ later this month in London
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Interior renovation of Edinburgh support hub calls on local community
Ace Design Studio’s interior renovation breathes new life into the Edinburgh home of Multi-Cultural Family Base, whose community reach enabled the refurb
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Nicole Hollis designs a gem of a Napa Valley guest house
Interior design studio Nicole Hollis has crafted this elegantly balanced Napa Valley guest house, working alongside Arcanum Architecture
By Martha Elliott • Last updated
-
Studio Ashby unveils tranquil interiors at One Crown Place
In muted punctuations of mossy green and vibrant timbers, Studio Ashby has filled the apartments at One Crown Place in London’s Shoreditch with the ‘Sophie Ashby Collection’, completing the introduction of the tower’s spaces
By Martha Elliott • Last updated
-
Deirdre Dyson’s new geometric rugs cover all the angles
Deirdre Dyson offers a vivid geometry lesson with her ten-strong, made-to-measure ‘Angles’ rug collection
By Martha Elliott • Last updated
-
Fun and sustainable 3D-printed desk accessories as Pearson Lloyd adds to ‘bFriends‘ series for Bene
From pen pots to stackable wildlife: new ‘bFriends’ bioplastic desk accessories from Pearson Lloyd for Bene
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Coedition lands its first colourful showroom in Paris
By Luke Halls • Last updated