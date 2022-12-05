Espasso launches Arthur Casas furniture in Miami

The exclusive launch of Arthur Casas furniture at Miami’s Espasso showroom during Design Miami 2022 was as cool and collected as his distinct architectural style.

'Carlos Junqueira, is the only partner that could bring my vision to life so authentically,' says the architect of the São Paolo native and founder of Espasso, with whom he shares a long-time partnership. Hosting showrooms in New York, London, LA, and Miami, the design gallery and retailer has led the way in promoting Brazil’s rich design globally, with furniture, art, and design objects, often unavailable outside of Brazil.

Arthur Casas furniture with Espasso: the Tapajós collection

(Image credit: Eliseu Cavalcante)

The sophisticated shapes, clean organic lines, and impeccable craftsmanship of the new Tapajós collection cement Studio Arthur Casas’ 'balanced modernist and contemporary approach,' all reflective of Brazil’s design heritage.

With punchy names, like the Ayahuasca sideboard, the Jambu desk, the Victoria Amazonica coffee table, and the Xamã dining table, Casas pays homage to the Amazon rainforest, where he’s been fully immersed in the region’s unique culture whilst working with the Amazon Science Museum.

(Image credit: Eliseu Cavalcante)

The furniture’s warm natural tones, smooth wood finish, and hints of light outlining its all-around soft edges is straight-up seductive. The collaboration features a gravity-defying desk and dining table with cantilever corners that follow form and function by allowing more comfort and chair access, without losing their elegance. Also in this series, is a heavy-bodied sideboard of Amazonian grandeur with a delicate floating facade shaped in a rounded profile, and a sculptural flower-esque coffee table expanded over a stemmed base; all highly engineered pieces that allure the viewer with their classy flirty curves.

The night also saw the preview of the new book, Arthur Casas: Architecture (published by Rizzoli), accompanied by the classical Bossa Nova sounds of acclaimed pianist, Marcelo Bratke. The book, to be released in 2023, comprised of large-scale images - by renowned photographers Fernando Guerra, Ricardo Labougle, Filippo Bamberghi, and artist Mauro Restiffe - presenting 20 of the studio’s most celebrated projects, including furniture, interiors and architecture from around the world.

(Image credit: Eliseu Cavalcante)

Casas’ artistic versatility is evident in his oeuvre - 'to design a building or a chair is the same principle that simply results in expressing the same aesthetic language.' In his work, every detail is considered, from the overarching concept to the smallest of furnishings and finishes.

The Miami showroom, centred by a beautiful open courtyard filled with trees, also exhibited black and white prints of Casas’ architecture by photographer Mauro Restiffe. It was a beautifully curated evening celebrating the vivacity and culture of Brazil - from music and art to timeless design.

Espasso

7010 NE 4th Ct

Miami, FL 33138

espasso.com (opens in new tab)

arthurcasas.com (opens in new tab)