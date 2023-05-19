Apparatus opens cinematic lighting gallery in London’s Mayfair
American lighting brand Apparatus opens the doors to its first London gallery in Mayfair, an elegant space inspired by 1930s architecture and Persian hospitality
American lighting brand Apparatus opens the doors to its first London space, a gallery in the heart of Mayfair that is set to become the company’s European base (joining a network of spaces in New York and Los Angeles).
The New York brand was launched in 2012 by its current artistic director, Gabriel Hendifar, whose background includes theatre costume and production and a decade-long stint in the fashion industry before he moved to lighting and product design. Conceived and produced in New York (with manufacturing at the company’s Brooklyn factory), Apparatus lighting designs result from a constellation of inspirations that include film, music, visual art, and human emotion. ‘I believe that the objects in our homes have the power to help us understand ourselves more clearly,’ says Hendifar. ‘Design is an expression of who we are and what we value. It is about identity, connection and humanity.’
Step inside Apparatus’ London gallery
For the new space, Hendifar was inspired by London’s architecture and its tradition of members’ clubs, creating an interior that merges contemporary influences with local cultural heritage. Materials set the tone for the space: guests arrive through a vestibule clad in patinated brass, while the main gallery is defined by Italian Calacatta Classico marble and architectural motifs in plaster.
At the back of the space, a dramatic staircase takes visitors to the lower floor’s lounge. The staircase references the 1930s interior architecture of London’s Eltham Palace and Milan’s Villa Necchi Campiglio. On the walls are portraits of Hendifar’s maternal grandmother, Shazdeh, and his mother, Afsaneh.
‘In many ways, the London gallery is conceived as a fantasy home for my grandmother,’ says Hendifar, whose parents moved from Iran to LA in the late 1970s. ‘It is through these Persian matriarchs that I developed my own understanding of gracious hospitality, and what it means to welcome people into a space.’
Apparatus, 7 Mount street, London
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
