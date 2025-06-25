‘Innovate as a last resort,’ Charles Eames wrote. ‘More horrors are done in the name of innovation than any other.’ Eames would have been happy on the streets of Copenhagen at this year’s 3 Days of Design, because several brands’ novelties were, in fact, classic pieces from the past, brought back to life. This is not a ‘trend’ per se; reissuing historic pieces from archives is part and parcel of a brand’s duty of care to its heritage. But there’s no denying the volume of reissued designs is expanding, as brands seek to reinforce their roots and demonstrate their cultural cachet. Putting old pieces back into production feels inherently optimistic, rather than nostalgic. And, in many cases, it is efficient and less risky – arguably requiring less investment than embarking on the lengthy process of creating a new piece with a living designer. Whatever the reason, we love seeing old friends return to life. Here are five pieces from 3 Days of Design that we welcome back with open arms.

Philip Johnson and Richard Kelly floor lamp by BassamFellows

(Image credit: Courtesy BassamFellows)

Originally designed in 1953 by Richard Kelly for Philip Johnson’s Glass House, this satin stainless steel floor lamp was a solution to create a diffused glow in the reflective box. Brought back to life by BassamFellows, and for sale in autumn 2025, the Johnson Kelly floor lamp achieves a balance of character and anonymity – ‘a small piece of architecture’ as BassamFellows eloquently put it.

bassamfellows.com

‘CH621’ swivel chair by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Søn

(Image credit: Courtesy Carl Hansen & Søn)

One of only five office chairs among the 400-odd chairs designed by Hans Wegner in his life, the ‘CH621’ was created in 1948 and has this year rolled its way back into our offices and hearts. Elegant and ergonomic, with a pleasing simplicity of form and construction, it makes the more recent office chairs seem like beasts by comparison. As such, the ‘CH621’ feels like a perfect partner for the home office.

carlhansen.com

‘Moderno’ by Yrjö Kukkapuro and Stine Goya

(Image credit: Courtesy Stine Goya)

Designed in 1956 by Finnish master Yrjö Kukkapuro, who passed away earlier in 2025, the versatile ‘Moderno’ has been given a new lease of life thanks to Danish fashion designer Stine Goya. Unveiled at Goya’s showroom in Copenhagen during 3 Days of Design, the collection of seating has added character, with backrests and seat upholstery developed in collaboration with the Finnish fabric factory Annala.

studiokukkapuro.com

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Bench for Two’ by Nanna Ditzel for Fredericia

(Image credit: Courtesy Fredericia)

Fredericia has reintroduced Nanna Ditzel’s 1989 design ‘Bench for Two’, reimagined in new colourways and offered as a made-to-order collector’s piece. One of the most celebrated (re)launches during 3 Days of Design, the flexibility of the distinctive beech veneer backrest was a joy to recline in. Engineering and craftsmanship in charming harmony.

€8,400 from fredericia.com

‘Amanto’ sofa by Mario Bellini for Hay

(Image credit: Courtesy Hay)

To rapturous excitement, Hay unveiled Mario Bellini’s ‘Amanto’ sofa system from 1966 (available from mid-August 2025). It feels perfectly in step with our renewed love for the smart, retro-futurist loucheness of the 1960s and 1970s. The upholstered body of the sofa system is encased in a fibreglass shell, with natty ball feet to boot.