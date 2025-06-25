Five of our favourite furniture reissues from 3 Days of Design 2025
At the Copenhagen event, several brands brought masterpieces from the past back to life – here’s our pick of the furniture revivals, from sofas to lighting
‘Innovate as a last resort,’ Charles Eames wrote. ‘More horrors are done in the name of innovation than any other.’ Eames would have been happy on the streets of Copenhagen at this year’s 3 Days of Design, because several brands’ novelties were, in fact, classic pieces from the past, brought back to life. This is not a ‘trend’ per se; reissuing historic pieces from archives is part and parcel of a brand’s duty of care to its heritage. But there’s no denying the volume of reissued designs is expanding, as brands seek to reinforce their roots and demonstrate their cultural cachet. Putting old pieces back into production feels inherently optimistic, rather than nostalgic. And, in many cases, it is efficient and less risky – arguably requiring less investment than embarking on the lengthy process of creating a new piece with a living designer. Whatever the reason, we love seeing old friends return to life. Here are five pieces from 3 Days of Design that we welcome back with open arms.
Philip Johnson and Richard Kelly floor lamp by BassamFellows
Originally designed in 1953 by Richard Kelly for Philip Johnson’s Glass House, this satin stainless steel floor lamp was a solution to create a diffused glow in the reflective box. Brought back to life by BassamFellows, and for sale in autumn 2025, the Johnson Kelly floor lamp achieves a balance of character and anonymity – ‘a small piece of architecture’ as BassamFellows eloquently put it.
‘CH621’ swivel chair by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Søn
One of only five office chairs among the 400-odd chairs designed by Hans Wegner in his life, the ‘CH621’ was created in 1948 and has this year rolled its way back into our offices and hearts. Elegant and ergonomic, with a pleasing simplicity of form and construction, it makes the more recent office chairs seem like beasts by comparison. As such, the ‘CH621’ feels like a perfect partner for the home office.
‘Moderno’ by Yrjö Kukkapuro and Stine Goya
Designed in 1956 by Finnish master Yrjö Kukkapuro, who passed away earlier in 2025, the versatile ‘Moderno’ has been given a new lease of life thanks to Danish fashion designer Stine Goya. Unveiled at Goya’s showroom in Copenhagen during 3 Days of Design, the collection of seating has added character, with backrests and seat upholstery developed in collaboration with the Finnish fabric factory Annala.
‘Bench for Two’ by Nanna Ditzel for Fredericia
Fredericia has reintroduced Nanna Ditzel’s 1989 design ‘Bench for Two’, reimagined in new colourways and offered as a made-to-order collector’s piece. One of the most celebrated (re)launches during 3 Days of Design, the flexibility of the distinctive beech veneer backrest was a joy to recline in. Engineering and craftsmanship in charming harmony.
€8,400 from fredericia.com
‘Amanto’ sofa by Mario Bellini for Hay
To rapturous excitement, Hay unveiled Mario Bellini’s ‘Amanto’ sofa system from 1966 (available from mid-August 2025). It feels perfectly in step with our renewed love for the smart, retro-futurist loucheness of the 1960s and 1970s. The upholstered body of the sofa system is encased in a fibreglass shell, with natty ball feet to boot.
Hugo is a design critic, curator and the co-founder of Bard, a gallery in Edinburgh dedicated to Scottish design and craft. A long-serving member of the Wallpaper* family, he has also been the design editor at Monocle and the brand director at Studioilse, Ilse Crawford's multi-faceted design studio. Today, Hugo wields his pen and opinions for a broad swathe of publications and panels. He has twice curated both the Object section of MIART (the Milan Contemporary Art Fair) and the Harewood House Biennial. He consults as a strategist and writer for clients ranging from Airbnb to Vitra, Ikea to Instagram, Erdem to The Goldsmith's Company. Hugo has this year returned to the Wallpaper* fold to cover the parental leave of Rosa Bertoli as Global Design Director.
