It’s hard to fathom quite how quickly 3 Days of Design has risen to the top of the industry’s firmament. It started life in 2013 as a modest gathering of four brands in an old warehouse in Nordhavn. We were there, drinking craft beer out of cans, listening to house music surrounded by sofas, wondering if this was the future. Today, upwards of 500 companies, studios and designers from around the world will spill into venues across eight districts in the city. Around 45,000 visitors attended last year.

All year you hear talk of brands deciding to forego their usual presence at other fairs in favour of heading to the Danish capital in June instead. Warmer than Stockholm in February, more humane than Milan in April, closer to key markets than New York in May, 3 Days of Design has everything going for it. Its biggest success, most would agree, is that it is enjoyable. There is no fairground to suck your soul away from the midsummer sun. 3 Days is proof that a design event can inhabit a city and be dignified, combining business, culture and pleasure, symbiotically.

Of course it helps that Copenhagen is such a model urban experience, and the Danes are consummate hosts. The event feels seamless and grounded, working with the city and its resident population, not against it. It helps more perhaps because design is an embedded part of Danish culture, heritage and contemporary. Design is a business in Denmark, but it is also a democratic principle, not a luxury commodity as is the case elsewhere.

To bring 3 Days of Design to life for those not able to make it, we are on the ground this week, bringing live coverage in snippets and snapshots of our discoveries and discussions as we go.

