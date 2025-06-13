In 12 short years, ‘3 Days of Design’ has leap-frogged several larger and more established design events on the circuit to become one of the industry’s most anticipated and enjoyable escapades. True to its name, it takes place each year over three days (this year from 18-20 June) in historic buildings, showrooms and temporary spaces across the Danish capital. Copenhagen is perfectly scaled to host a city-wide event of this nature; everything is, if not walkable, then definitely cyclable and, as we know, this is a city that loves its bikes. June in Copenhagen is a wonderful thing, and the Danes are consummate, unflappable hosts. A warm, breezy air of celebration makes for an event that feels welcoming, optimistic and exciting, where hard business and casual curiosity rub along comfortably side by side. Its glowing reputation has of course meant rapid growth. This year, well over 400 brands are active across eight districts. The event’s theme this year – ‘Keep it Real’ – is perhaps not just a call to action for the industry, but an internal memo for the organisers too, lest 3 Days begins to eat itself from within. We’ll be reporting live with a band of editors on the ground to bring you the lowdown on our highlights daily as we go. In the meantime, here are 11 events and reveals taking place that have whetted our appetites for a cool Carlsberg in the Danish Midsummer sun.

‘Bench for Two’ by Fredericia

(Image credit: Frederica)

It’s heartening to see Danish designer Nanna Ditzel finally receiving the recognition she long deserved. As part of 'Intersections' – Fredericia’s exhibition for 3 Days of Design – the brand is reintroducing her 1989 design Bench for Two, reimagined in new colourways and offered as a made-to-order collector’s piece.

The bench appears alongside 'Plan Wood', a new wooden chair by Barber Osgerby, and a relaunch of Mogens Koch’s modular bookcase system, first created in 1926. Staged in Fredericia’s historic Copenhagen showroom, the presentation, named 'Intersections', explores how design shapes daily life and reflects ‘the evolving role of the home as a place of identity, routine, and quiet transformation’.



Løvstræde 1, 1152

‘From Here Now’ by Lee Broom

(Image credit: Felix Speller)

It’s hard to believe it’s been 18 years since British designer Lee Broom burst onto the scene. Seventy lighting designs and countless furniture pieces later, the time feels right for a retrospective – and what better setting than 3 Days of Design?

‘From Here Now’ will be staged at Copenhagen’s Asia House, marking the first time the historic venue has opened its doors during the festival. Featuring reimagined Broom classics alongside a new 1970s-inspired portable table lamp, the exhibition reflects both where his studio has come from and where it’s headed.



Asia House, Indiakaj 16

Illuminari: Carlo Nason, Son of Murano

(Image credit: Form Portfolios)

Born into a Murano glassmaking dynasty in 1935, Italian designer Carlo Nason is celebrated for his pioneering approach, favouring graceful simplicity over ornate decoration. Now, as he turns 90, Form Portfolios – a company dedicated to preserving the legacies of historic designers – honours his legacy with 'Illuminari: Carlo Nason, Son of Murano'.

The exhibition presents a selection of the designer’s lighting works, including recently rediscovered pieces. ‘Carlo Nason created sublime, beautiful glassware,’ says Mark Masiello, co-founder of Form Portfolios. ‘It’s remarkable that we were able to find these masterpieces.’



Badstuestræde 17

Material Matters Copenhagen

(Image credit: Dan Medhurst)

Among the growing number of British names joining the ever-expanding 3 Days of Design circuit is London’s own Material Matters showcase. Making its way out of London for the first time, the Copenhagen edition of the fair brings together 12 international brands, designers and makers working with pioneering materials.

We’re especially intrigued by ‘No.1 Common’, an exhibition from AHEC Europe (American Hardwood Export Council), in which designers Daniel Schofield, Anna Maria Øfstedal Eng and Andu Masebo collaborate with British manufacturer Benchmark to create pieces that champion the natural beauty of wood – flaws and all.



Ukraine House in Denmark, Gammel Dok, Strandgade 27B

Vipp x Studio KO

(Image credit: VIPP)

At Wallpaper*, we’re longstanding admirers of Studio KO, so we’re especially eager to see the results of the architecture practice’s first Scandinavian project. For 3 Days of Design, Vipp has invited the Marrakesh- and Paris-based studio to create a guesthouse within a restored garage in the courtyard of its Copenhagen HQ. The installation explores ideas of home and cultural exchange, reimagining some of Vipp’s most iconic products through Studio KO’s distinctive lens.



Vipp HQ Snorresgade 22

Petra Hotel

(Image credit: Petra)

Housed within Dronningegården Tværgade – a 1943 residential building designed by architect Kay Fisker – Petra is a new boutique hotel opening during 3 Days of Design. The building has been sensitively restored by Copenhagen Design Hotels in collaboration with Danish brand &Tradition, preserving original details – including terrazzo flooring, handcrafted stairway bannisters and brass fittings – while introducing &Tradition’s contemporary pieces.

During the festival, visitors are invited to step inside and explore the space – stop by for an aperitivo, served daily from 3 to 5pm.



Dronningens Tvaergade 45

‘Reishi in the Nordic Light’

(Image credit: MycoWorks)

Recipient of a Wallpaper* Design Award 2025, the fascinating MycoWorks has tasked five Danish design studios to turn its pioneering mycelium-based biomaterial Reishi into products that express foundational principles of Danish design: simplicity, functionality and tactile beauty. The studios in question are some of our favourites: OEO Studio, Frederik Gustav, Cecilie Manz, Maria Bruun, and Atelier Axo – and the show has been curated by creative director Marie-Louise Høstbo, so it promises to be an enlightening experience.

Galerie MøllerWitt, Bredgade 67

Iittala Autumn/Winter collection

Iittala's debut range of scented candles are held in ceramic vessels inspired by Aalto's Savoy vase collection (Image credit: Iittala)

Continuing her commitment to exploring the roots of Iittala’s heritage, creative director Janni Vepsäläinen will unveil the brand’s Autumn Winter collection. An ode to ‘the rhythm of the season – how nature slows, deepens, and transforms,’ in Vepsäläinen’s words, Iittala will show a special edition of Tapio Wirkkala’s Ultima Thule glassware made from Finnish sand without any additives. These will be joined by an Autumnal extension of the mouthblown Solare collection and a brand new product category in the shape of a scented candle range, inspired by the elemental forces of sand, fire and water.

Frederiksgade 1

Royal Copenhagen’s 250th anniversary

(Image credit: Royal Copenhagen)

Royal Copenhagen is celebrating an epic milestone birthday this year with its 250th anniversary. That’s a quarter of a millennium; or to locate it in historical context, the company was founded the year the American Revolution began. Fittingly for such an achievement, the brand will host an immersive installation that holds hands with past, present and future at its flagship store. Amidst a pop-up shop, cafe, exhibitions and workshops, new creative director Jasper Toron Nielsen will be introducing ‘Kontur’, Royal Copenhagen’s first exploration into the interior realm, with a series of 4 homeware pieces inspired by the movement of the ocean.

Amagertov 6

‘Where Colours Unfold’, St Leo

(Image credit: St Leo)

The wonderful young Danish paint company St Leo has called upon the services of gallerist and designer Tina Seidenfaden-Busck, founder of The Apartment (one of our favourite spots in the city) to curate an exhibition of art and craft. The show will bring to life two new bio paints, co-developed with Seidenfaden-Busck, and will feature a typically discerning stable of works, old and new, from Isabella Ducrot, Birger Kaiiainen, Deborah Needleman, Hylton Nel and Nathalie du Pasquier.

Trelleborggade 5

‘Omotenashi’ by Stellar Works

The Ynez collection by Yabu Pushelberg (Image credit: Cai Yunpu)

The Japanese furniture brand is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a crisp, combined refocusing and reawakening of its values as a leader in warm, human-centric hospitality. Wallpaper’s former editor in chief Tony Chambers has steered the brand’s simultaneous sharpening and softening, encapsulated by the Japanese concept ‘Omotenashi’ – ‘a spirit of thoughtful care, precision and genuine hospitality’. In two rooms of the Framing exhibition at the Odd Fellow Palace, new collections will be introduced by design studios Yabu Pushelberg, Alessandro Munge and Layan.

Odd Fellow Palace, Bredgade 28