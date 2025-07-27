If you’re out and about and want to stay creative and connected, here’s all the kit you need

Gathering gadgets to use on the move is a perennial fascination. Tech advances, things shrink, and functions consolidate, meaning an upgrade is never too far away. But rather than get locked into this constant cycle of consumption, we’ve amassed a fresh set of quality mobile gadgets for those looking to maintain productivity on the move. If it’s foldable, pocketable, multi-functional or a combination of all three, we’ve got you covered.

01. Seenda Folding Keyboard

First up, the kind of pocketable device that transforms – at a pinch – a smartphone into a laptop. Seenda’s Folding Bluetooth Keyboard is stylish, low-cost and the kind of device that’s useful to have on hand. The butterfly fold mechanism opens up to provide a Touchpad as well as a simple chiclet keyboard. UK buyers get black and grey, but US customers can choose from blue, grey or pink.

Seenda Folding Bluetooth Keyboard, £29.99, Amazon.co.uk, Seenda.com

02. Sodigear Foldable Keyboard

Whereas the Seenda keyboard can be used across devices, iPhone and Mac fans looking for a touch more class, as well as a fitting aluminium and white finish, should look to Sodigear’s Foldable Keyboard. It does much the same thing, only with the addition of a keypad on the touchpad and the ability to hook up to three iOS or Mac devices at a time and switch between them.

Sodigear Foldable Keyboard with Touchpad, $49.99, Sodigear.com

03. Aarke To-Go Bottle

Now that it’s deemed an essential item for every backpack, the water bottle market has become almost unbearably faddish. We like the simplicity and flexibility of Aarke’s To-Go Bottle, designed to work perfectly with the Swedish company’s beautiful Carbonator Pro Sparkling Water Maker, the To-Go Bottle follows the same slavish love of stainless steel – over 90% of which is recycled. Pressure-safe and leak proof to retain the fizz, it’s a must-have accessory for Carbonator Pro and Carbonator 3 owners and is available in two sizes, 650ml and 1-litre.

Aarke To-Go Bottle, from £30, UK.Aarke.com, @Aarke

04. SodaPop Bluetooth Speaker

SodaPop’s USP is that it’s a Bluetooth speaker that takes the form factor of a bottle, using the latter as both carry case and bass boost. The advantage of the configuration is that the bottle acts as an acoustic chamber to amplify and project a deeper bass sound. With 30 hours of battery life and a familiar – and easily stashable – form factor, the SodaPop could add some audio fizz to any environment. Don’t, however, try to drink out of it.

SodaPop, £59.99, SodaPop-Audio.co.uk

05. Anker Nano Series Power Banks

Anker is a tried and trusted provider of all things power-related, from plugs and chargers through to portable power banks. This summer, the company has opened its Nano Series of ultra-compact accessories by adding four new products. As well as the six-port 130W charger, there’s also an ultra-slim MagGo compatible power bank, and the bulkier Nano Power Bank, with a built-in USB-C cable. Finally, there’s the eminently useful Nano Charger, a plug-sized 45W fast charger that can look after two laptops at a time.

Anker Nano Charger (45W) with USB-C Cable, £24.99, Anker.com

06. Pitaka Aramid Fiber Magnetic Power Bank

The point of difference for a Pitaka magnetic power bank is the case, which is formed from woven aramid fibre. Designed for use with iPhone 12 and newer models, the ultra-slim battery back clips magnetically onto the back of your phone and is designed to complement Pitaka’s range of Aramid cases. The woven cover is paired with a matte metallic finish, allowing for a genuinely different approach to mobile design. In addition to Qi2-certified fast wireless charging (up to 15W), an onboard USB-C port gives you another option if you need to charge earbuds, etc.

Aramid Fiber Magnetic Power Bank, £69.99, iPitaka.com, Amazon.co.uk

07. Codale Mini Studio Power Bank

A bit more of a gamble, given it’s still at crowdfunding stage, Codale’s Mini Studio power bank wants to bring a bit of multi-functionalism to the category. Claiming 9-in-1 functionality, the quick charging block has a retro look and feel and wants to double up as a Bluetooth speaker, alarm clock, and atmosphere light, amongst other things. It’s entirely possible the company – which specialises in coffee-making products – has over-promised, but the aesthetic intrigues, as does the idea of a phone stand that doubles up as a pixel art frame.

Follow for more information at Codale.net, @Codale.Workshop

08. Native Union (Re)Classic Power Bank

Another solid name in the provision of power and mobile accessories, France’s Native Union has recently given its mainstay power bank a bit of a boost. The slim (Re)Classic Power Bank is a 15W wireless charger with an additional USB-C port. The Apple-centric device is both Qi2 certified and MagSafe compatible. Available in black, Kraft Yellow, Slate Green and Navy.

Native Union (Re)Classic Power Bank, £59.99, NativeUnion.com, @NativeUnion

Relatively new to the game, Motorola hopes its Moto Tags will be another lost object solution along the lines of the ubiquitous Apple AirTag. As you’d expect from a phone maker like Motorola, the Moto Tag is pitched exclusively at Android devices, using Google’s Find My Device network. It doubles as a find my phone device, via the central button, and you can also use the Moto Tag as a remote camera shutter button.

Motorola Moto Tag, £34.99, Motorola.com

10. OriMouse

The OriMouse’s party trick is that it folds flat. This pocketable Bluetooth accessory is constructed along the lines of an origami model, clipping together to form a simple, lightweight version of the once ubiquitous desktop device. The OriMouse is designed to slip easily into a laptop sleeve to add another input option if you’re tiring of trackpads.

OriMouse, £53, myAir0.com, @my_Air0

11. SanDisk Creator Phone SSD

Video creators make massive demands on storage. Although an iPhone 16 Pro maxes out at 1TB, it’s pretty easy to make a major dent in that with 4k video. You can add up to another 2TB of storage, along with compatibility with Apple’s ProRes video recording system (up to 4K at up to 60 fps), with the SanDisk Creator Phone SSD, a MagSafe compatible-mounted solid-state drive that connects via USB 3.2 for swift data transfer. It also simplifies getting data off your iPhone and onto your Mac for editing.

SanDisk Creator Phone SSD, £99.99 (1TB), £156.99 (2TB), Shop.Sandisk.com

12. RayNeo Air 3s AR Glasses

A bit of a left-field choice here. The smart glasses revolution hasn’t exactly exploded – yet – but this new pair from RayNeo is a fine example of where the tech is at right now. For a start, AR is a bit of a misnomer – these aren’t augmented in the way that an Apple Vision Pro can layer a graphical interface atop your view of the real world.

Instead, the Air 3s is essential a very private way of getting the equivalent of a 201” screen all to yourself. Great for gaming, films and TV or – if your hand/eye coordination is up for it – a spot of work. With screens off you can just about work out what’s going on around you – but once that giant screen is projected just a few centimetres from your eyeballs and the in-arm speakers start to play, you’re effectively sitting in a private front row seat. And do you know what? It all works rather well.

RayNeo Air 3s AR Glasses, $269.99, RayNeo.com

13. Ekster Wallet Pro

An option for the mobile worker who prefers a more analogue approach, Ekster’s Wallet Pro is a neat way of storing up to 14 cards. The company’s pop-up mechanism (an all-metal structure that forms the heart of the wallet) makes access easy and the exterior is made from Italian Vachetta leather, with colour options including this rather fetching Tangerine finish. In addition, there’s also RFID-blocking and a lifetime warranty.

Ekster Wallet Pro in Tangerine, £102, Ekster.com

14. Harber London Legacy Laptop Sleeve

Harber London’s range of bags, backpacks and travel accessories has been broadened by the introduction of the new Legacy Laptop Sleeve. Handcrafted, like all the company’s products, at their workshop in Spain, the padded wallets are sized for 13, 14, 15 and 16” computers, with a soft lined interior and a useful front storage pocket.

Harber London Legacy Laptop Sleeve, £229, HarberLondon.com

15. Freitag Hazzard Backpack

It’s always a unique choice when shopping from Switzerland’s finest tarp traders. Freitag’s range of bags are made from rugged truck tarpaulins, lending a unique colour, pattern and patina to every product. For hauling all the above around, we’d recommend the Hazzard, a laptop-focused backpack with a 19l capacity. It should be slim enough to slip under an airline seat, and there’s direct access to up to a 17” laptop thanks to two zippers, along with another external pouch.

Freitag F306 Hazzard backpack, £305, Freitag.ch, @Freitaglab

16. Bluetti Elite 100 v2

Finally, the kind of power pack that isn’t designed for heading into town for a couple of meetings. Bluetti’s Elite 100v2 weighs in at 11kg. A portable power block for the most demanding of applications, the Elite 100v2 provides up to 1,800W of output and has no less than 11 different ports. Intended as the perfect camping, festival and road trip accessory, the Elite will charge a regular phone over 50 times.

It can also handle everything from a TV to a domestic fridge, keeping the lights on in the latter for over seven and a half hours in the event of a power cut. Fans of the great outdoors can run everything from speakers, lights and mini-fridges, while the integrated handle makes it easy to lug this plug-friendly power bank around with ease.

Bluetti Elite 100 v2, £499, Bluettipower.co.uk