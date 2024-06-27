The latest portable tech for boosting productivity out on the road

We’ve assembled the ultimate kitbag of portable tech for the agile, ultra-mobile modern worker, from cable and charging solutions to compact new gadgets that’ll increase your productivity on the move.

Portable tech for agile workers

1. Logitech Keys-To-Go 2

Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 portable keyboard (Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech’s latest is the Keys-To-Go 2. Perhaps the slimmest and lightest wireless keyboard on the market, the unit has been designed for mobile devices like tablets and phone. The beauty of a Bluetooth keyboard like this is that it can be hooked up to practically anything; pair it with the BOOX e-ink tablet down below, fire up a simple note-taking app and you have an efficient albeit rudimentary word processor, a distraction-free device for getting text down without being diverted online.

Available in Lilac, Pale Grey and Graphite, the Keys-To-Go 2 can sync with up to three different devices and the tiny keyboard has a good action and will suit all but the largest hands. Two layouts are available, universal and Apple, and Logitech have ramped up the amount of post-consumer recycled plastic in the device.

Keys-To-Go 2, Logitech, £79.99, Logitech.com, Amazon.co.uk

2. BOOX Go Color 7 e-reader

BOOX Go Color 7 e-reader (Image credit: BOOX)

E-ink options continue to diversify. BOOX’s compact Go Color 7 is a small e-reader that bridges the gap between pocketable devices and a conventional tablet. The innovation here is the introduction of colour, albeit rather washed out and lacking in the vibrancy we’ve come to expect from conventional LED and OLED screens. This is great for comics and graphic novels and it also brings a welcome zing to the raft of Android apps you can add to this hugely flexible device. The sluggish nature of e-ink screens is either a feature or a bug, depending on your pace of life.

BOOX Go Color 7, $249.99, Shop.BOOX.com

3. Nexode Pro 160W charger by UGreen

Nexode Pro 160W charger by UGreen (Image credit: Ugreen)

Ugreen’s new Nexode Pro 160W wall charger packs an awful lot of power delivery into a compact footprint. Pointedly smaller than equivalent units by established rivals, the Nexode Pro contains four sockets (three USB-C and one USB-1A), can also be used as a lightning charger for MacBooks, etc., and is capable of putting 140W into a single charge point at any one time.

Nexode Pro 160W charger, £93.49, UGreen, UK.Ugreen.com

4. Philips DVT6110 VoiceTracer Audio Recorder

Philips DVT6110 VoiceTracer Audio Recorder (Image credit: Philips)

Let’s face it, dictation machines are old school, with many smartphone apps offering the same functionality and the added benefit of automated transcription as a matter of course. That hasn’t stopped specialists like Philips from persisting with standalone devices. The company’s new VoiceTracer DVT6110 is a pocketable device that offers broadcast quality 24-bit/96 kHz quality recording via its three microphones, can be remotely controlled via a smartphone app, and comes with a trial of Sembly’s text-to-speech software.

Philips VoiceTracer DVT6110 Audio Recorder, £149.99, VoiceTracer.com

5. Pocket Cable by Native Union

Pocket Cable by Native Union (Image credit: Native Union)

Inspired by the perennial favourite of the always-prepared, the folding pocketknife, Native Union’s newest product is the Pocket Cable, a USB-C to USB-C fast-charging cable that stows down into a truly compact space. Available in sober black as well as Sandstone grey, Slate-Green, Lemon yellow and bright red Oxyfire, it means you can finally exist in the sweet spot between having way too many cables and never being able to find the right connection by always having one of these stashed in your bag.

Pocket Cable, £26.99, Native Union, NativeUnion.com, @NativeUnion

6. Gomi Wireless Ch

Gomi Wireless Charger (Image credit: Gomi)

The third product from UK-based outfit Gomi, after a Bluetooth speaker and power bank, this wireless charge pad, this wireless charge pad applies the company’s ethos of using only recycled materials and repairable or replaceable components. Made in the UK, the 15W fast charging device uses both recycled plastic and recycled magnets, with Gomi’s trademark swirl ensuring that every unit is completely unique.

Gomi Wireless Charger, £49, pre-order from Gomi.Design, @GomiDesign

7. Couple Battery by Nolii

Couple Battery by Nolii (Image credit: Nolii)

The Couple battery is Nolii’s most convenient fast-charge battery pack. Available in three colours, the slimline battery attaches itself to the back of your iPhone and has an integrated lighting connector for convenience. As the company points out, cable charging can be up to 70 per cent more efficient than wireless charging.

Nolii Couple Battery, £29.99, Nolii.com

8. Espresso 17 Pro portable display

Espresso 17 Pro portable display (Image credit: Espresso)

We’re big fans of Espresso’s ultra-slim portable displays, the easiest way of adding another screen when you’re out and about. The company’s flagship is the Espresso 17 Pro, a multi-touch compatible, slim bevelled device that comes with a folding stand and can transform the smallest laptop into a pro set-up in seconds. Espresso displays usually require a single USB-C connection for both image and power, making it even more suitable for travelling and remote set-ups.

Espresso 17 Pro plus stand, £699, UK.Espres.so

9. Nebula Capsule 3 projector by Anker

Nebula Capsule 3 projector by Anker (Image credit: Anker)

Finally, Anker’s new Nebula Capsule 3 project packs enormous amounts of power into a tiny footprint. Billed as the ‘world’s smallest Google TV projector with built-in Netflix’, the cylindrical Capsule 3 can pump out a 1080p display to a maximum size of 120 inches. The onboard battery will last for around 2.5 hours, or you can plug it in for non-stop use. Anker has developed its own ‘Intelligent Environment Adaptation Technology’ for automated ‘keystone correction’, ie, adjusting the image so that it appears flat regardless of the angle of projection or surface.

Nebula Capsule 3 Laser 1080p Mini Projector, £499.99, Anker, UK.SeeNebula.com, Amazon.co.uk