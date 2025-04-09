‘If I could choose just one piece from the room, it would probably be the table,’ says LA-based interior designer Brigette Romanek, referring to the dining room in a striking 19th-century apartment in Palazzo Donizetti, Milan. She’s one of six designers chosen to style ‘L’Appartamento’, the annual Milan Design Week showcase of Artemest, the online destination for Italian design and craftsmanship.

The piece she’s talking about is ‘L’Armando’, a two-piece travertine table with soft, rounded corners and two wide legs. Its contemporary design features muted tones, allowing the place setting and the classic Murano chandeliers above to shine. ‘I love when designers think differently, and the split in the table’s middle is so original,’ she says. ‘It allows me to show how the diversity of the pieces can work in harmony.’

L’Appartamento brings eclectic glamour to a 19th-century Milanese apartment in Palazzo Donizetti

Reading room by Nebras Aljoaib at L’Appartamento, Milan Design Week 2025 (Image credit: Courtesy of Artemest)

As you move from the dining room into the entertainment room, the atmosphere shifts to one of creative freedom and artistic dialogue. In this space, interior design studio 1508 London uses heavy Rubelli drapes to block out sunlight and create a sense of intimacy. ‘We had the idea of designing a 19th-century salon – a space for creative liberty and discussion of art,’ says Alisa Connery, the studio's design director. ‘We selected pieces that not only showcase exceptional Italian materials and craftsmanship but also evoke emotion and spark conversation.’

The ‘Cleopatra’ artwork, made from over 4,000 tile pieces, will undoubtedly stir dialogue, as will the ‘Portici Travertine Marble Bookcase’ by Sissy Daniele, which elegantly displays a variety of artisanal pieces available on the website. This room, like the rest of L’Appartamento, invites visitors to experience Italian design as a living, evolving conversation between tradition and innovation.

Bedroom by Champalimaud at L’Appartamento, Milan Design Week 2025 (Image credit: Courtesy of Artemest)

L’Appartamento wouldn't be complete without flowers. In the foyer, designed by Australian interior stylist Simone Haag, visitors are greeted by a floral installation hanging in place of drapes. However, it’s in the bedroom where blooms take centre stage. Here, Alexandra Champalimaud uses hand-painted citrus-tree wallpaper called ‘Nature Whisper’ by Fabscarte, while another botanical installation adds vibrancy to the space.

As you exit L’Appartamento, the sight of a Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2, overflowing with vibrant pink blossoms, symbolises the lively spirit of Milan during Design Week. L’Appartamento’s third edition successfully celebrates the dynamism and creativity that Italian craftsmanship can inspire.

L'Appartamento by Artemest is on view until 13 April 2025 at Palazzo Donizetti, Milan, Italy, artemest.com

Entertainment room by 1508 London at L’Appartamento, Milan Design Week 2025 (Image credit: Courtesy of Artemest)