Year in review: top 10 Instagram posts of 2022, selected by Wallpaper* social media editor Anna Aylward
Top 10 Instagram posts of 2022 – Wallpaper’s Anna Aylward looks back on icy jewellery and picture-perfect pools, brand-new buildings and bodybuilders
Social media editor Anna Aylward picks her top 10 Instagram posts of 2022, looking back at the year’s most clickable content. From a beachside residence in the Brazilian rainforest and an ice-cold necklace to an inside look at the ABBA Arena and Saint Laurent’s Moroccan menswear show, we were entranced by big builds, bright colours and the best in design.
TOP 10 INSTAGRAM POSTS OF 2022
01. Battersea Power Station redesign
Battersea Power Station is a much-loved piece of London architecture and the hotly-anticipated reopening this year was over 30 years in the making. The station is one of the most distinctive landmarks across the city and always attracts attention on our Instagram feed.
Architecture studio WilkinsonEyre is behind its industrial architecture's refresh and reimagining into a mixed-use hub with extensive public spaces for all to enjoy. While aiming to keep the Grade II*-listed building’s historical elements and overall character, WilkinsonEyre transformed this piece of London infrastructure into a complex of commercial, retail, public and residential space.
02. ‘Bodybuilders’ photography book
In the photography book Bodybuilders, London- and Milan-based artist Alien celebrates the malleability of the human form through her portraits of UK club kids and queers in drag. This bodily transformation struck a chord with our followers, succeeding in the book’s aim to bring these performers to a new audience.
03. Pierre Gonalons’ Renault 5 Diamant
This fabulous one-off creation from Renault and French designer Pierre Gonalons caused a stir on Instagram when it was unveiled. To mark the 50th anniversary of the Renault 5, the best-selling ultra-compact hatchback, Renault and Gonalons teamed up to reimagine the car in completely different materials and an electric powertrain.
Perhaps we all have dreams of driving around in perfect pink style?
04. Ice necklace
In the depths of the European heatwave in July, this cool necklace brought some icy relief to our audience. From Amsterdam-based art jeweller Laila El Mehelmy and architecture, art and design studio Golem, the ‘ooOoooOoooOh la l’ice’ necklace comes with its own custom-made silicone tray and can be frozen whenever the mood takes you.
The perfect accessory for a hot night out, it provides half an hour of sweet relief before the water returns to a liquid state, when the design can continue to be enjoyed as a silver beaded necklace.
05. David Shrigley and Globe-Trotter’s suitcase collaboration
David Shrigley’s whimsical designs translate especially well online as his instantly recognisable and infinitely relatable drawings get shared over and over. But this collaboration with Globe-Trotter took his work offline and all around the world with two suitcase designs. Ideal for those who prefer travelling light, and light-heartedly.
06. Casa Azul by Studio MK27
Daydreaming about your dream house just got real with this residential masterpiece by Marcio Kogan and his partners at Studio MK27. Set in the Atlantic Forest in Guarujá, Brazil, with the ocean just 500m away, the natural setting is a huge influence on its architecture as the team ensured it fitted in seamlessly with its surroundings.
07. Saint Laurent’s S/S 2023 menswear show
The late Yves Saint Laurent’ love affair with Morocco began in 1966 during his first stay there with partner Pierre Bergé. From there, Marrakech began to seep into the house’s collections; Saint Laurent found growing inspiration in the cuts of traditional Moroccan dress, and the colours of its landscapes.
In 2022, current Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello returned to Morocco for an awe-inspiring S/S 2023 menswear show held in the Agafay desert, which we were lucky enough to attend.
08. ABBA Arena
It turns out the love of ABBA truly is universal as we explored the ABBA Arena, the fully demountable home of the groundbreaking ABBA Voyage show. Conceived by architects Stufish, the venue was designed specifically for ABBA's innovative virtual concert, but after the show has run its course it can still be taken down and relocated elsewhere seamlessly.
09. Outdoor furniture
It was love at first seat with these Michael Anastassiades’ ‘Ringer’ armchairs for Kettal. Part of our never-ending task to source the best outdoor furniture for our dream villa in the Med, we can picture this set occupying the best sun-drenched corner of the patio.
10. Brad Walls’ ‘Pools From Above’
If there was a photography book to covet this summer it was Brad Walls’ Pools From Above. Covering pools from all walks of life – from the public pool you learnt to swim in to a carefully designed backyard oasis – it offered a dreamy flick-through of the simplest of summer pleasures: a swim.
Anna Aylward is the Social Media Editor at Wallpaper*, looking after the social presence of the magazine across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and more, and writing our daily newsletters. Part of the Wallpaper* team since 2018, she makes sure we share all our daily design news with our expanding online community.
