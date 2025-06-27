Out of office: the Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
This week, some of the Wallpaper* team ventured beyond their comfort zones, from tackling cycling races to, well, making the trek to Thamesmead. For others, it was business as usual: a mix of art, travel and sunny spritzes. What else are you meant to do in this weather?
A ballet-fashion fusion
Anna Solomon, Digital Staff Writer
I made my way to Sadler’s Wells Theatre for my second-ever ballet, the first being The Nutcracker or something equally conservative. This time, the experience was anything but – I was there to see Quadrophenia, A Mod Ballet, a production adapted from The Who’s 1973 rock opera Quadrophenia. The next two hours were a romp into 1960s London where the fashion was, of course, on point (or should that be ‘en pointe’?). With costume design by Paul Smith, Quadrophenia is an extravaganza of skinny scarves, shift dresses and the sharpest of sharp tailoring.
From commute to competition
Ellie Stathaki, Architecture and Environment Director
If you’d told my teenage self that one day I’d be taking part in a cycling race, you would have received a moody and somewhat bewildered stare. Yet, life is full of surprises, and somehow, some 30 years later, I ended up not only cycling to work and back every day on my trusted Brompton but also taking part in an actual race. I received a kind invitation to the 2025 Brompton World Championship, which took place this past weekend at King’s Cross, London. I was so right to accept. It was a day filled with fun for the whole family, riding the ultra-light T line Brompton and trying out a new folding helmet by Newlanes (reader, it works). There was (obviously) lots of cycling, conviviality, drinks and food. I even took part in the finals (and proudly finished fifth from last) and left with aching legs and a big smile on my face. The amazing winners, Alec Briggs and Honor Elliot, meanwhile, scooped a trip, a new Brompton and a bottle of bubbly. Congratulations!
Sushi, champagne and sunshine
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor
This week, I popped by Sushisamba x Veuve Clicquot’s bright and breezy Covent Garden Piazza Terrace to enjoy some crudo and spritzes al fresco. London might not like the sun very much but it suits the city extremely well. More of it, please.
An art extravaganza
Hannah Silver, Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor
I’ve been lucky enough to enjoy an art-filled week, beginning with Jenny Saville’s sublime female figures at the National Portrait Gallery. Raw and intimate, they are a must-see. From there, it was a deep-dive into Vincent Van Gogh’s enduring influence on Anselm Kiefer at the Royal Academy of Arts, and then across the road to White Cube at Mason’s Yard to bask in Kiefer’s interpretation of the sunflower. Next, it was a train ride down to the special Yorkshire Sculpture Park, where William Kentridge walked us round his immersive, political yet playful new exhibition, opening this weekend.
Sci-fi in Scandinavia
Jonathan Bell, Transport and Technology Editor
This week I took a trip to Copenhagen to experience the debut landing of clothing company Vollebak's new science fiction-inspired pop-up, the Spaceshop. At an event hosted by Bjarke Ingels in his new studio space, Vollebak's dynamic founding duo, Nick and Steve Tidball, oversaw an evening of music, film and out-of-this-world cocktails.
Stories from suburbia
Gabriel Annouka, Senior Designer
This week, a friend invited me on a short trip out of central London to Thamesmead for ‘A Small Call For An Ever’, a photography show by Sarah White at the Nest Library. Her work sits along a broader fight: locals are battling the construction of a carbon capture plant veiled as climate action but built to burn plastics on the Crossness Marshes. The evening was followed by a sound performance at Taco, an art centre nearby. I remember the 1996 film Beautiful Thing – how it found warmth and tenderness in Thamesmead’s brutalist edges. Last night’s photos and voices echoed the same – a reminder that even overlooked places hold stories worth protecting.
A cross-cultural encounter
Anna Fixsen, US Editor
Wednesday evening, I had the privilege of moderating a panel at the Ukrainian Institute of America called ‘Memory in the Material: Design Across Cultures’. The discussion was pegged to a very special exhibition of works by designer and architect Victoria Yakusha, whose furnishings, objects and accessories mine the traditions of her native Ukraine. Yakusha joined me in the grand, Beaux-Arts spaces of the Ukrainian Institute alongside Jean Lin of Colony, Stefano Giussani of Lissoni Architecture, and gallerist Cristina Grajales. Together, we chatted about how narrative infuses architecture and design; the trajectory of collectible design; and the value of engaging with local craft traditions and artisans. Despite the sweltering temperatures outside, the conversation was lively, poignant and, above all, inspiring.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper*’s Digital Staff Writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was Senior Editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
