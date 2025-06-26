Paul Smith brings the Swinging Sixties to Sadler’s Wells in ‘Quadrophenia, A Mod Ballet’
In any imagining of Pete Townshend’s ‘rock opera’ – a chronicle steeped in the mythology of the 1960s – the suits need to be razor-sharp. ‘Quadrophenia, A Mod Ballet’ enlisted Paul Smith for the task
Last night, Quadrophenia, A Mod Ballet previewed at Islington's Sadler's Wells Theatre, where it will run until 13 July 2025. The production is adapted from The Who’s 1973 rock opera Quadrophenia, written by the band’s Pete Townshend, which inspired the cult 1979 film.
This is far from a traditional ballet. There were no tutus or tights – no sweeping scores by Tchaikovsky or Prokofiev. Instead, the performance featured offbeat choreography by Paul Roberts, a dynamic orchestral arrangement by Rachel Fuller and Martin Batchelar, and costume design by Paul Smith.
Quadrophenia, A Mod Ballet tells the story of Jimmy, a disillusioned mod wrestling with various facets of his identity, set against the backdrop of the famed mods versus rockers feud – a rivalry as emotionally charged as any in Romeo and Juliet or West Side Story.
Visually, the production is an exuberant showcase of mod style – the parka is a recurring symbol, discarded (spoilers ahead) when a tormented Jimmy attempts to take his own life, and taken up once again when he changes his mind. Elsewhere, there are polos, RAF target motifs and, of course, sharp tailoring: slim-fitting, narrow-lapelled, cigarette-silhouette suits in bold colours and patterns. In short, it was a stage tailor-made for Paul Smith.
Known for his crisp cuts, colourful linings and playful detailing, the eponymous founder of the brand, now 78, began his career in the late-1960s as a tailor, dressing actual mods in suits not unlike the ones seen in the production.
For Quadrophenia, A Mod Ballet, Smith created era-appropriate tonic suits in a subtle check. The eagle-eyed will also notice a stone-coloured raincoat lifted straight from Paul Smith’s A/W 2024 collection worn by one of the cast.
But this wasn’t simply a case of nostalgic styling. The costumes had to allow for full range of movement – not something that tailoring typically accommodates. The Paul Smith team responded with smart adaptations like articulated sleeve gussets and specially cut trousers. Each suit was custom-made for its dancer, ensuring that style never came at the expense of performance.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
As far as costume collaborations go, this Mod ballet and Paul Smith are a natural fit.
Get tickets here
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper*’s Digital Staff Writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was Senior Editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
-
When worlds collide: How a skateboard deck graphic became Plastikman, a techno icon for the ages
The 1990s saw a sketch by graphic designer Ron Cameron define Richie Hawtin’s musical alias. He initially had no idea that it was happening
-
Ready to unplug? Sign up for this digital detox retreat in Cornwall
Offline escape provider Unplugged has partnered with Cabilla Cornwall to offer a phone-free, nature-immersive group experience on Bodmin Moor
-
Anya Hindmarch’s Ice Cream Project is London’s tastiest (and weirdest) summer tradition
The cult pop-up has returned, transforming a Belgravia corner into a sleek, steel-clad shrine to British pantry nostalgia
-
Paul Smith on his ‘lovely and simple’ Milan Fashion Week debut, which has been decades in the making
Wallpaper* caught up with Paul Smith ahead of his travel-inspired S/S 2026 menswear show, held in his Milanese HQ as an expression of his longstanding love of Italy
-
Trompe l’oeil, transparency, spiralling silhouettes: these looks capture S/S 2025’s definitive trends
From baring arms in oversized gilets to defying gravity in strikingly structured dresses, the S/S 2025 collections encapsulated in 12 distinctive looks and accessories
-
Paris Fashion Week Men’s A/W 2022: Louis Vuitton to Loewe, Dior to Hermès
In this extended report, Laura Hawkins reveals 9 highlights from Paris Fashion Week Men's A/W 2022. Including: Virgil Abloh's final collection for Louis Vuitton; Rick Owen's riff on sleaze; elfin-inspired accessories; and a celebration of slouch and surrealism
-
Paris Fashion Week A/W 2021: discotheque chic to apres-ski sleek
-
Paul Smith A/W 2020 Paris Fashion Week Men's
-
Paul Smith S/S 2020 Paris Fashion Week Men's
-
Paul Smith A/W 2019 Paris Fashion Week Men’s
-
The multifaceted influence of Anni and Josef Albers on fashion