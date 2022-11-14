Tomorrow’s Tigers: new rugs by Ai Weiwei, Peter Doig and more set for roaring success in charity exhibition
Including new designs by Ai Weiwei, Peter Doig, Kiki Smith, and Anish Kapoor, Tomorrow’s Tigers 2022 is a major fundraising project benefitting WWF
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Tomorrow’s Tigers 2022 is a major fundraising project organised by WWF (Worldwide Fund for Nature). Comprising a selling exhibition, it will feature specially commissioned, limited-edition art rugs by 12 major international artists. Highlights include a limited-edition piece designed by Peter Doig and a one-off art rug by Ai Weiwei.
Tomorrow’s Tigers 2022 marks a new phase in the critically acclaimed project, conceived and curated by Artwise Curators, in collaboration with specialist rug brand Christopher Farr.
Featured artists behind the colourful rugs are Ai Weiwei, Francesco Clemente, Peter Doig, Bernard Frize, Gary Hume, Reena Saini Kallat, Anish Kapoor, Maya Lin, Harland Miller, Raqib Shaw, Kiki Smith and Rose Wylie.
The initiative seeks to highlight the ongoing and critical threat to wild tiger populations and WWF’s efforts to remedy the decline. Coinciding with the Lunar Year of the Tiger and the global TX2 pledge to double tiger numbers by the end of 2022, an exhibition of the art rugs will be held at Sotheby’s, London from 24-29 November 2022. The rugs will be available to buy through the website of Art for Your World, an organisation working with the art world to help tackle the climate and nature crisis.
Excluding the unique design by Ai Weiwei, the commissioned rugs are each made in a limited edition run of up to ten and will be on sale at prices ranging from £10,000 to £150,000.
‘I wanted to have a rug made that would respond and refer to the magical Tibetan tiger rugs that were partly the inspiration for this project. It is terrifying how few tigers are left in the wild and the thought of them one day only existing in captivity is truly tragic,’ says Peter Doig of his new rug, Tiger Fight. ‘My imagery takes its tigers from an existing rug but adds a narrative that could be about a fight for survival or being made to perform in some grotesque circus with an abstracted human crowd looking on. The phenomenal craftsmanship and skill in the making of these rugs and the brilliant interpretation of my painting before this makes for a really collaborative endeavor.’
Tomorrow’s Tigers, Curated by Artwise for WWF, 24.11.22 – 29.11.22 At Sotheby’s London 34-35 New Bond Street London W1A 2AA UK. artforyourworld.wwf.org.uk
Harriet Lloyd-Smith is the Arts Editor of Wallpaper*, responsible for the art pages across digital and print, including profiles, exhibition reviews, and contemporary art collaborations. She started at Wallpaper* in 2017 and has written for leading contemporary art publications, auction houses and arts charities, and lectured on review writing and art journalism. When she’s not writing about art, she’s making her own.
-
The finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
Can’t get enough of brutalism? Neither can we. Scroll below, for some of the world's finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Reform kitchens’ New York showroom opens in Brooklyn
Located in Dumbo, Reform kitchens’ New York showroom brings Scandinavian kitchen design to the American East Coast
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Motorola Razr 2022 invites you into the fold
The Motorola Razr 2022 is a fully featured smartphone that just happens to fit in any pocket. Has Motorola cracked the art of viable folding devices?
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Ai Weiwei unveils first-ever exhibition of glass sculptures in Venice
On the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, Venice, Ai Weiwei unveils his first show of glass works, including one of the largest Murano glass sculptures ever
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Christo’s final work revealed in Paris: L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped
Ahead of the official opening on 18 September 2021, Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped has been revealed. At Sotheby’s, an exhibition (17 September to 3 October) captures preparations for the artist duo’s final work
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Mandopop icon Jay Chou fuses art and entertainment
Mandopop star and art collector Jay Chou takes the curatorial reins of Sotheby’s inaugural Contemporary Curated auction series in Asia, transforming K11 into an art-studded film set
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Interview: at home with Ai Weiwei
In our ongoing interview profile series, we hear about what artists are making, what’s making them tick, and the moments that made them. As Ai Weiwei releases his long-awaited memoir, 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows, we revisit our June 2021 interview with the artist
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
New photography reveals Christo's studio as he left it
Photographer Brigitte Lacombe visits the New York City studio of Christo and Jeanne-Claude, to shine a new light on the couple's works, possessions and living space ahead of the late artists' personal items going to auction
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Les Lalanne’s personal collection to go under the hammer
In October, a landmark sale dedicated to five decades of the French artist duo Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne’s creativity will take place at Sotheby’s Paris
By Charlotte Jansen • Published
-
Gio Ponti, Studio Job and Ron Arad designs up for grabs at Sotheby's
By Sujata Burman • Published
-
'Beyond Limits': Sotheby’s’ modern sculpture show returns to Chatsworth House
By TF Chan • Published