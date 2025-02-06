‘Art speaks to the world around us’: Victoria Beckham’s 10 favourite artworks go on show ahead of Sotheby’s auction

Victoria Beckham has long been a fan of contemporary art, steadily growing her collection with husband David over the years to encompass works by Yayoi Kusama, Nan Goldin, Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin and Yoshitomo Nara, amongst others.

Now, Beckham is dipping her toe into the art world again, collaborating with Sotheby’s for the second time since their 2018 partnership, which centred around Old Masters’ portraits. This time, modern works are the focus, with Beckham choosing ten artworks for an exhibition at her Dover Street boutique, before they are offered across Sotheby’s upcoming auctions.

George Condo, Artist and Muse, 2015, est. $1-1.5m (Contemporary Curated, NY) (Image credit: Courtesy of artist)

‘This piece is thought to be of Picasso and one of his muses, Sylvette, which is such a beautiful and layered interpretation given that Picasso was Condo’s own source of inspiration’ Victoria Beckham

‘Art has always been a source of inspiration over the years,’ says Beckham. ‘I’ve so enjoyed learning and educating myself. It has the power to spark ideas, evoke emotion – and in the case of contemporary art in particular – it speaks to the world around us. For David and me, collecting is about more than just investing or acquiring beautiful objects. It’s about finding pieces that bring us real joy. The more I delve into art history and progress on my journey as a collector, the more captivated I am by it.’

Yoshitomo Nara, Cosmic Eyes (in the Milky Lane), 2005 (Image credit: Courtesy of artist)

Ten works – by Yoshitomo Nara, George Condo, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Joan Mitchell, Gerhard Richter, Yves Klein and Richard Prince – make up Beckham’s curation, which champions bold colours and generous proportions. After her first art purchase, a Julian Schnabel from his series Sonanbul (she became enamoured with the artist upon spotting his work at Elton John’s home in Nice), Beckham has continued to build an emotional connection with artworks.

Jean-Michel Basquiat, Untitled, 1984, est. $800,000-1.2m (Contemporary Curated, NY) (Image credit: Courtesy of artist's estate)

In Nara’s vast Cosmic Eyes (in the Milky lane), it is the vulnerability she is drawn to. ‘So much of this painting’s power is in its gaze. It reminds us that things are never as simple as they look. There’s a childlike innocence mixed with a real edge and an eeriness. This is one of the things I Iove so much about Nara. His images seem straightforward, but as you start to move closer, you realise they have so much more to say. Despite the sophistication of the muted colour palette, he never loses that sense of playfulness, which is something I always try to weave into my collections.’

It joins Richard Prince’s Untitled, two works by Basquiat, two by Haring, Mitchell’s Pastel and George Condo’s double portrait, Artist and Muse. Of the latter, Beckham says: ‘This piece in particular is thought to be of Picasso and one of his muses, Sylvette, which is such a beautiful and layered interpretation given that Picasso was Condo’s own source of inspiration. I love the contrast and the energy of these colours. On paper, they sound completely wrong but when you see them together, they work in perfect harmony.’

Yves Klein, Bleu monochrome (IKB 296), est. $150,000-200,000 (Contemporary Curated, NY) (Image credit: Courtesy of artist's estate)

Colour, too, is key for her in Richter’s works, while the monochrome of Yves Klein’s International Klein Blue is a particular favourite. ‘How could you not be seduced by that saturated blue pigment? It’s without doubt one of the most iconic colours of the 20th century and has inspired countless other artists and designers. I think this is the epitome of what every creative strives for – an instantly recognisable visual signature.’

The works go on public view at the Victoria Beckham store in Dover Street, London, from 6-10 February 2025, before they are offered across Sotheby’s upcoming contemporary auctions in New York and London or sold privately

sothebys.com

Joan Mitchell, Pastel, 1991, est. $200,000-300,000. (Contemporary Curated, NY) (Image credit: Courtesy of artist's estate)

Richard Prince, Untitled, 2020, est. $400,000-600,000 (Contemporary Day Sale, New York) (Image credit: Courtesy of artist)

Keith Haring, Untitled, 1981, est. $200,000-300,000 (Image credit: Courtesy of artist’s estate)