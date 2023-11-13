Sarabande opens one-stop London store in time for the festive season
The Sarabande Foundation has opened a new permanent art, interiors and fashion store in London
The Sarabande Foundation is marking the start of the festive season with a new, permanent art and fashion store in the new Sarabande High Road studio buildings in London’s Tottenham.
A playful curation of art gifts presents paintings, photography, sculpture and accessories, with pieces from crystal-embellished Pariser knitwear joining papier-mâché lamps by Emmely Elgersma, prints by Michelle Mason, Hannah Norton and Kasia Wozniak, and jewellery by Mairi Millar and Christopher Thompson-Royds.
Sarabande store opens in time for festive shopping
It marks a busy period for Sarabande, which recently celebrated the next generation of creatives as part of its partnership with Dom Pérignon. The collaboration, now in its second year, commissions Sarabande artists, allowing them to push boundaries.
Other events throughout the year offer practical support, from talks with artists to advice on negotiating contracts and prices. ‘Our talks cover a broad spectrum because the creative industries are multi-faceted,’ says the Sarabande Foundation’s Trino Verkade.
‘It is really useful for creatives to hear from the best in the industry one week and then learn about tax and how to export the next. And a lot of practical knowledge isn’t covered at college, so we see we are filling a gap there. [Recently we have had] Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski from Hermès coming in for an Inspired talk, as well as artist Rachel Whiteread. We invite the best of art and fashion to talk about their experiences – the highs and the lows – so the wider creative community can learn from them. They also want to pass on their knowledge. We’ve just started Artist Crits at our new second home in Tottenham. Any artists can join, talk about their work and find their community. Artists learn so much from each other. They’re all public events so not just aimed at our artists.’
Ultimately, Sarabande is keen to support artists across all areas. ‘Between us and our visiting speakers, we have a lot of knowledge we want to share. We want creative people to succeed, not be stymied by logistics. The practical talks help the creatives to keep being creative and keep working in hugely competitive industries.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
‘This is a place of power’: Jan Kath honours its work in Nepal with a new gallery
Jan Kath’s Rug + Art Space is a new gallery and showroom in the heart of Kathmandu’s sacred temples district
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
A Casablanca home by Mohamed Amine Siana offers a site-specific take on suburban living
A new villa in Casablanca by Mohamed Amine Siana, Villa XY, takes suburban living to a whole new level
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This Belgian designer's new home and studio is a modernist haven
Designer Linde Freya Tangelder opens the doors to her new studio, inside a 1967 house by architect Jozef Lietaert in Asse, Belgium
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Now Gallery presents the vibrant culture of ‘A Young South Africa’ captured through the lens
Now Gallery’s ‘A Young South Africa, Human Stories’ showcases six inspiring photographers for the 2023
By Tianna Williams Published
-
‘Women in Revolt!’ at Tate Britain is a deliciously angry tour de force of feminist art
‘Women in Revolt!’ puts feminist art from 1970 – 1990 under the spotlight at Tate Britain
By Hannah Silver Published
-
From Nabokov to Miffy: Liu Ye on his cultural references
Artist Liu Ye tells us what inspires him, as his exhibition ‘Naive and Sentimental Painting’ is on show in London
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Christina Quarles on contorting your body to fit into the frame
Christina Quarles presents ‘Tripping Over My Joy’ at Pilar Corrias’ new flagship Mayfair space
By Katie Tobin Published
-
V&A East announces ‘The Music Is Black: A British Story’, its first major exhibition
London’s V&A East to examine the cultural impact of Black British music with its inaugural exhibition in 2025
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Hiroshi Sugimoto reflects on time and truth ahead of his London retrospective
As ‘Hiroshi Sugimoto: Time Machine’ opens at Hayward Gallery, the artist tells us of his guiding force, and why his Seascapes always end up in the bedroom
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
MJ Harper’s performance piece at London’s Koko will close Frieze Week in style
Artist MJ Harper will premiere ‘Arias for a New World’ at Koko in London this Sunday, 15 October 2023
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
Fall down the rabbit hole into Charlotte Colbert’s Frieze Week dreamland
‘Dreamland Sirens’, a London exhibition from Charlotte Colbert, is curated by Simon de Pury and LA-based gallery UTA Artist Space
By Anne Soward Published