Calling NYC grads! Sarabande Foundation invites you to an industry masterclass to pave way into the creative world
‘What Now?’ by Sarabande Foundation is a post-college guide to support graduates in making their next steps, with advice from the likes of Burberry, Thom Browne, and more
Sarabande has announced its successful event ‘What Now?’ will take place in New York this May. Established by the late artist and visionary Lee Alexander McQueen, Sarabande Foundation prides itself on providing scholarships, studio spaces and mentoring to support creative and visionary talent. The latest event is a post-college guide intended to support recent graduates to realise their creative vision, upgrade their portfolios, and learn insider knowledge from industry professionals.
Sarabande presents 'What Now?'
Following on from its well received ‘What Now?’ event in London last year, which attracted over 800 graduates, with 400 gaining one-to-one advice, the London-based foundation is bringing the event across the pond.
Trino Verkade, director of Sarabande, said, ‘In a quickly changing creative landscape it is impossible for a graduate to know where they will find fulfilment, personally and creatively, and this is an industry where soft skills are as relevant as hard skills. The creative industries employ millions in the USA. Sarabande’s “What Now?” event is proven to have a real impact and gives straightforward, practical advice to those recent graduates who are eager to take their next step. We are delighted to bring this essential event to the US and to collaborate with the best creative teams in fashion and the arts to help the next generation of artists and designers.’
Giving students and graduates a helping hand to navigate the design world, panel discussions, and one-on-one support will be offered from an inspiring line-up of industry professionals from Art & Commerce, Burberry, Christian Dior Couture, Fendi, Gabriela Hearst, Karen Harvey Consulting, Khaite, Louis Vuitton, LVMH North America, LVMH Fashion Group (Celine, Loewe), Marc Jacobs, Maria Cornejo, Marlborough Art Gallery, Thom Browne, Tiffany & Co, and WWD, all of whom are hoping to share insightful knowledge, advice, and provide answers to the perennial question of ‘what happens next?’.
‘What Now? A post-college guide with Sarabande’ takes place on 7 May 2024. Graduates wishing to book their free place should register via Sarabande’s website.
The Standard, East Village
25 Cooper Square,
New York, NY 10003
