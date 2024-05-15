Photo London 2024: what to see at this year's photography fair

Somerset House welcomes the return of Photo London as it showcases its 9th edition. Featuring more than 120 exhibitors from across the globe. This year’s fair (running from 16 – 19 May) presents 400 photographers from more than 30 countries, capturing perspectives on the past, present and future of the medium.

With works ranging from personal to political; from documentary to fashion, music and travel the fair yet again captures the inner-workings of human nature from mundane routines to constructed images. With so much to see, we have whittled down the highlights of Photo London 2024, and corresponding exhibits around the city.

Photo London 2024: the highlights

Sid Motion

Dafna Talmor, Untitled. Constructed Landscapes Volume III, 2021, Edition of 5 plus 1 artist's proof, C-type handprint made from 9 collaged negatives. (Image credit: Dafna Talmor)

Sid Motion is an independent contemporary gallery in South London celebrating a range of vibrant artists working with mixed medias. Coinciding with Photo London 2024, the gallery is proudly hosting an ‘Open Studio’ with Dafna Talmor on 16 May, focusing on Talmor’s ‘Constructed Landscape’ series and recent publications. The former is a project consisting of two sub-series which include a collection of images initially taken as keepsakes across different locations. The images are staged landscapes carefully tight-roping between the ‘real’ and the imaginary.

sidmotiongallery.co.uk

Lola Paprocka and Pani Paul ‘Bumps’

'Bumps' by Lola & Pani. Published by Palm Studios (Image credit: Lola Paprocka and Pani Paul)

In time with Photo London 2024, Lola Paprocka and Pani Paul ‘Bumps’ is debuting; curated into a book by Alister McKimm with creative direction by Jonny Lu. In the words of Ed Templeton ‘creating visual poetry by pairing the breathtaking beauty of nature on a macro and micro scale and applying the same approach to their exploration of adolescence.’ A tactile and nostalgic series is the result that looks to the promise of what the future holds.

palmstudios.co.uk

Homecoming Gallery

'Bildnis' by Johnny Mae Hauser. Courtesy of Homecoming Gallery. Located at Booth E11 (Image credit: Johnny Mae Hauser)

As a gallery and publisher co-curated by an international network of artists and industry experts, Homecoming Gallery sets itself in a unique position. This year they will present a solo exhibition of Johnny Mae Hauser, titled ‘Bildnis’. This will mark her UK debut, after receiving praise on her abstract pieces which focus on the fluidity of human emotion, captured through deep palettes, and painting-like compositions. These are works to view in person for their full expressive effect. Photo London 2024 will see works from Johnny Mae Hauser’s series, as well as her release of new artworks.

homecoming.gallery

Good Works and Rich Stapleton

An image from 'Penumbra' by Rich Stapleton. Courtesy of Laird and Good Company. Located Booth D03 (Image credit: Rich Stapleton)

Artist agency Laird and Good Company will present their second Good Works collection this year at Photo London 2024. As a philanthropic initiative, it’s a charitable print sale, made possible by twelve photographers, with 100% of profits donated to The Ocean and Us. Charles Laird notes ‘We know our industry asks a lot of the planet and we want to make an impact through our collective creative community. Through Good Works, we aim to bring visual work to life that serves a greater purpose and gives back to our environment.’ Running parallel to this, photographer Rich Stapleton will be signing his latest book ‘Penumbra’; a collection of black and white photographs spanning more than six years and across a variety of locations, from Patagonia to Bhutan, Los Angeles to Bath.



lairdandgoodcompany.com

Belmond

Rosie Marks for Belmond (Image credit: Rosie Marks)

For a consecutive year Belmond is a presenting partner for Photo London 2024, with this year's partnership focused on contemporary travel photography. The Belmond Photographic Residency- a jury-led award supporting emerging talent- will also be announced, alongside the launch of a series of limited art books, and an associated exhibition featuring photographers Coco Capitán, Rosie Marks and Letizia Le Fur, who consider the perspectives of travel and culture- breaking the boundaries of traditional documentation techniques.

belmond.com

Flowers Gallery

'The Third Drawer' by Lisa Jahovic. Courtesy of Flowers Gallery. Located at Booth G26 (Image credit: Lisa Jahovic)

Coinciding with Photo London 2024, Flowers Gallery presents multidisciplinary photographer and filmmaker Lisa Jahovic’s first solo show, titled ‘The Third Drawer’. Performative dimensions are explored through analog experiments, as everyday objects take on a kinetic artistry. Jahovic explains ‘I wanted to look at everyday objects which are immobilised, and think how they could reach for something, how they could extend themselves into the world, how they could move, how they could breathe. Observing and re-forming the found objects until an alluring motion forms or an unexpected interaction unfolds. To transcend their static nature and uncover hidden narratives.’

flowersgallery.com

Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize

Valie Export- SMART EXPORT Self-Portrait, 1970. Courtesy of Valie Export, Bildrecht Wien, 2024, Photo: Gertraud Wolfschwenger (Image credit: Valie Export)

At the Photographers’ Gallery in London, the 2024 edition of the globally renowned Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize is on exhibition until 2 June. It highlights the works of the shortlisted candidates; Valie Export, Gauri Gill & Rajesh Vangad, Lebohang Kganye and Hrair Sarkissian, who all engage with urgent global issues from remnant of war and conflict, to experiences of diasporic communities and decolonisation. This prize brings together arsitis captivity to reveal what can be perceived as invisible or forgotten, and brings the viewer to the forefront of these concerns.

thephotographersgallery.org

Messums

'Three Easier Pieces' by Yan Wang Preston. Yuan-A Red Hand Drawn Circle. Located at 28 Cork Street London (Image credit: Yan Wang Preston)

Specialising in celebrating the work of a select group of leading contemporary photographers, Messums is a supportive emerging artist platform. At Photo London they present a curated selection of photography including works from Jeffrey Milstein, Jean-Vincent Simonet, Polly Penrose, Atong Atem. Yan Wang Preston also sees her second solo exhibition in London which explores the complexities of cultural migration which focuses on restaging iconic artworks in different cultural contexts.

messums.org

Vivek Vadoliya

Vivek Vadoliya's zine 'Mahasagar' (Image credit: Vivek Vadoliya)

Delve into the world of the ocean with photographer and director Vivek Vadoliya. The 32-page zine titled ‘Mahasagara’ was inspired by a frightening near-drowing experience in Madagascar. The photographs capture the ever changing nature of the ocean- starting with calm, crystal clear waters turned into choppy,swirling dark blues. Giving into the strong rip-current Vadoliya surrendered himself to the ocean, saying ‘In a dance of exhales and inhales, something shifted. I slowed down and let go and rode the wave. It was like tapping into some universal rhythm that’s been there all along. Each beat felt like a reminder that we’re all part of something bigger, something timeless.’



vivekvadoliya.com

Chose Commune

(Image credit: Courtesy of Choose Commune)

Chose Commune, a French publishing house based in Marseille and directed by Cécile Poimboeuf-Koizumi, celebrates 10 years of publishing. From 16-18 May Chose Commune partnered with Webber Gallery, to bring in the decade with a series of limited and special edition books, classics, signed books and prints, and rarities from the archive. An original installation of works by Vasantha Yogananthan, Julie Cockburn, and Johanna Tagada Hoffbeck will also be on display, which was originally shown at Maison Européenne de la Photographie (MEP) in Paris, and will also be shown at Gallery 939 during Frieze LA.

webberrepresents.com

chosecommune.com

Photo London runs from 16 – 19 May at Somerset House

Photolondon.org