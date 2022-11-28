Miami Art Week 2022: your guide to the 6 best shows in town
As Miami Art Week 2022 enters full swing, explore our preview guide to the highlights, from Art Basel Miami 2022 art fair to the best shows in town
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
It’s beginning to look a lot like Art Basel Miami 2022. As the art world glitterati flocks to the city for one of the mega-moments on the art calendar, it’s all systems go for Miami Art Week 2022.
This year, for the 20th anniversary of Art Basel Miami Beach, there’s a lot to see, hear and talk about, before we even get to the parties (and afterparties). Fortunately, we have you covered with our guide to the art exhibitions we're most excited about during Miami Art Week 2022.
And if you're in the mood for a bit of art fair-related fun, try our art fair personality test to suss out what type of Art Basel Miami 2022 visitor you are.
Miami Art Week 2022: a guide to the highlights
1. Art Basel Miami 2022 20th-anniversary edition
Miami’s success as an art destination has no doubt been bolstered by Art Basel selecting the city in 2002 as its sole US location. It was conceived 20 years ago as a platform to bridge the North and South American art markets, championing local and international art, as well as elevating the position of Latin American art on the global stage. The biggest edition of Art Basel Miami Beach yet, 2022 will see 282 galleries will participate, hosted at the Miami Beach Convention Center (AKA the centre of the art universe during Miami Art Week 2022).
This year, we have our eye on the fair’s Positions section. Among the 19 solo presentations are Sung Tieu’s thought-provoking project, ‘Anomalous Incident,’ a culmination of the artist’s research into the psychological dimensions of warfare, specifically the mysteries surrounding Havana syndrome, and abstract paintings by Leslie Martinez which bridge notions of queerness and border politics.
2. Nina Chanel Abney, ‘Big Butch Energy’ at the ICA, Miami
Nina Chanel Abney’s ‘Big Butch Energy’ (until 12 March 2023) uses bold colours, stylised forms, graphic design traditions and cubic motifs to draw views into a web of complex political narratives. Drawing on cinematic and media representations of Greek student life, the artist highlights racist systems and sexual desire in the United States and explores how gender perception and performance are inspired by the legacies of social ritual and the dissemination of visual culture. ‘Instead of just rewriting Greek life narratives with queer Black characters, I wanted to highlight the implicit flamboyance and homoeroticism of frat house and sorority house environments,’ Abney says.
3. Leandro Erlich ‘Liminal’ at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)
In another Miami Art Week 2022 mega-moment, Argentine artist Leandro Erlich will unveil ‘Liminal’ his first North American survey at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), spanning two decades of the artist’s career, with sixteen interactive works and site-specific installations. In what’s set to be one of the most Instagrammed moments of Miami Art Week 2022 (if the artist’s sand-covered traffic jam on Miami Beach in 2019 is anything to go by), the show (on until 4 September 2023) will feature Erlich’s acclaimed Swimming Pool (1999), rising out of PAMM’s car park.
4. Alex Prager, ‘Part 2: Run’ at Lehmann Maupin Palm Beach
Alex Prager’s Palm beach show will probe the root of cultural ambivalence and uncertainty. Through new photographs, films, and sculptures, LA-based artist offers an uncanny look at everyday anxieties through meticulously staged but ambiguous scenes that nod to cinematic techniques such as noir and the Western. The Palm Beach exhibition builds upon a solo presentation at Lehmann Maupin London earlier this year and will culminate in the debut of Prager’s ambitious new film at the gallery’s New York location in January 2023.
5. Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Pulse Topology with BMW i at Superblue Miami
Lozano-Hemmer's ongoing series of 'Pulse Artworks' capture and make tangible the heartbeats of participants. Titled Pulse Topology, the first Miami presentation of the artist’s series draws on conversations with engineers and designers of the new BMW i7. Composed of 3,000 lightbulbs, suspended at different heights, the artwork creates a flickering, memento mori landscape that offers a deeply human approach to technological innovation. Pulse Topology will be staged at Superblue Miami until 4 December.
6. Random International debut Living Room, an immersive installation commissioned by Aorist
In another immersive vein, experimental art collective Random International will debut Living Room, housed in a purpose-built pavilion at Faena Beach. The installation will explore how blockchain technology can revolutionise how visitors experience and collect art and builds on the group’s iconic Rain Room. Living Room has been commissioned by Aorist, the cultural institution supporting artists creating at the edge of art and technology, who was also behind Refik Anadol’s much-acclaimed Machine Hallucinations: Coral at Miami last year, and the first-ever indoor drone performance by Drift during the Venice Biennale 2022.
Art Basel Miami Beach, 1-3 December (invitation-only preview days on 29 and 30 December) at Miami Beach Convention Center. artbasel.com (opens in new tab)
Harriet Lloyd-Smith is the Arts Editor of Wallpaper*, responsible for the art pages across digital and print, including profiles, exhibition reviews, and contemporary art collaborations. She started at Wallpaper* in 2017 and has written for leading contemporary art publications, auction houses and arts charities, and lectured on review writing and art journalism. When she’s not writing about art, she’s making her own.
-
Porro stages a Japanese-inspired Christmas at their Milan space
‘In the mood for’ at Porro’s Duriniquindici showroom celebrates the company’s designs in collaboration with lighting brand Ambientec and plant artist Satoshi Kawamoto
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Design podcasts to discover: creative giants share smalltalk and big ideas
Listen to the best design podcasts by creators, curators and journalists shining a spotlight on different areas of the design practice
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Portable lights to illuminate your winter nights
Brighten up your winter evenings with our edit of the best portable lights from leading designers and brands
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Artissima 2022: art exhibitions to see this weekend in Turin
Turin art fair Artissima 2022 spans the experimental and the perspective-bending; here’s what to see
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Alicja Kwade’s installation ‘brings the stars down’ onto Place Vendôme
Polish-German artist Alicja Kwade has adorned Place Vendôme with an interactive installation comprising natural stone spheres and concrete stairs, as part of the Paris+ par Art Basel ‘Sites’ project
By Flora Vesterberg • Published
-
Paris+ par Art Basel: how the new art fair could transform Europe’s cultural identity
Wallpaper* Paris editor Amy Serafin explores the inaugural edition of Paris+ par Art Basel and speaks to key figures about what the new art fair will mean for Europe’s art scene
By Amy Serafin • Published
-
Documenta 15 review: social practice, controversy and food for thought
Mired in evolving controversy, Documenta 15 has raised critical questions about transparency, accountability and creative freedom. Emily McDermott travels to Kassel to explore how an edition filled with social practice art urges active participation and throws global power structures into sharp relief
By Emily McDermott • Published
-
Jeppe Hein’s carte blanche for Ruinart invites mindful participation
Danish artist Jeppe Hein’s carte blanche project for champagne house Ruinart invites visitors to embrace the moment through words and drawings
By TF Chan • Published
-
Frieze London 2021: the fair returns with high art, high tech and high spirits
Explore highlights from Frieze London 2021 (until 17 Oct 2021), as the fair makes a mighty, tech-infused return to Regent's Park
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
La Prairie and Maotik plunge us into the twilight zone at Art Basel and Frieze London
La Prairie celebrates the launch of its Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil with a digital installation offering an entrancing trip into the twilight zone at Art Basel and Frieze London
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Art Basel 2021: a guide to the fair and art in the city
At long last, Art Basel is about to get physical once again. Running from 24 – 26 September 2021 at Messe Basel, the fair promises a radical mix of new commissions and iconic works. Here's a preview of what to see at the fair, and around the city
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published