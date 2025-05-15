Meet the Art Basel Awards 2025 winners
The inaugural Art Basel Awards 2025 winners have been announced, celebrating a wide array of artistic practices shaping the future of art
Since the announcement of the first global Art Basel Awards earlier in 2025, there has been much anticipation about who will get the nod. Today (15 May), the winners – 36 ‘Medalists’ – have been announced, each one moulding the future of art from their own field. Among them are cross-disciplinary creators, curators, institutions, patrons, media figures, and behind-the-scenes specialists.
Art Basel Awards 2025
The new awards are dedicated to recognising excellence across the contemporary art world. They break away from more traditional achievement-based prizes, instead focusing on artistic practices that demonstrate broad cultural influences and the ability to help shape the future of art.
The winners were selected by an international jury of experts in fields including fashion, design, music, film, publishing, and performing arts –Hoor Al Qasimi, Vincenzo de Bellis, Elena Filipovic, Jessica Morgan, Hans Ulrich Obrist, Adriano Pedrosa, Suhanya Raffel, Franklin Sirmans, and Philip Tinari – who judged applicants on their vision, skill and impact.
The 2025 medalists are placed in the following categories: Artists (Icon, Established, Emerging), Cross-Disciplinary Creators, Patrons, Institutions, Curators, Allies, and Media and Storytellers.
The winners are listed in full below, and include British artist and curator Lubaina Himid, who is known for her role in the British Black Arts Movement, while cross-disciplinary creators such as fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner and design studio Formafantasma are recognised for their work bridging fashion, design, and art.
Winners in non-artist categories include Dakar-based RAW Material Company, curator Candice Hopkins, patron Maja Hoffmann, and Art Handlxrs*, a group dedicated to the support and growth of Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, women, queer, trans and gender nonconforming people in the professional arts industry.
The winners will be recognised during Art Basel’s flagship fair in Basel, Switzerland in June; artist category winners will receive nearly $300,000 in artist honorariums and philanthropic gifts, global networking opportunities, tailored partnerships, and high-profile commissions.
Later in the year, the 36 winning medallists will come together to select up to 12 ‘Gold Medalists’, an additional award and a new model of peer-based recognition. This will be announced in December 2025 at Art Basel Miami Beach.
The new annual Art Basel Awards are designed as a tool to spotlight those working with radical vision and commitment to their craft and championing communities.
Art Basel Awards 2025: here are the winners
Artists- Icon
David Hammons
Lubaina Himid
Joan Jonas
Adrian Piper
Betye Saar
Cecilia Vicuña
Artists- Established
Nairy Baghramian
Tony Cokes
Cao Fei
Ibrahim Mahama
Delcy Morelos
Ho Tzu Nyen
Artists-Emerging
Mohammad Alfaraj
Meriem Bennani
Pan Daijing
Saodat Ismailova
Lydia Ourahmane
Sofia Salazar Rosales
Cross-disciplinary creators
Formafantasma
Saidiya Hartman
Grace Wales Bonner
Curators
Candice Hopkins
Shanay Jhaveri
Eungie Joo
Allies
Art Handlrs*
Gasworks / Triangle Network
Sandra Terdjman
Media and Storytellers
Negar Azimi
Barbara Casavecchia
The Journal of Curatorial Studies
Patrons
Shane Akeroyd
Maja Hoffmann
Joel Wachs
Institutions Art + Pracitce
Jameel Arts Centre
RAW Material Company
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
