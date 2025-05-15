Since the announcement of the first global Art Basel Awards earlier in 2025, there has been much anticipation about who will get the nod. Today (15 May), the winners – 36 ‘Medalists’ – have been announced, each one moulding the future of art from their own field. Among them are cross-disciplinary creators, curators, institutions, patrons, media figures, and behind-the-scenes specialists.

Art Basel Awards 2025

Sofia Salazar Rosales (Image credit: Marjorie Brunet Plaza. The image is courtesy of the artist and ChertLüdde, Berlin)

The new awards are dedicated to recognising excellence across the contemporary art world. They break away from more traditional achievement-based prizes, instead focusing on artistic practices that demonstrate broad cultural influences and the ability to help shape the future of art.

Jameel Arts Centre, Duba (Image credit: Courtesy Art Jameel, Photo by Mohamed Somji)

The winners were selected by an international jury of experts in fields including fashion, design, music, film, publishing, and performing arts –Hoor Al Qasimi, Vincenzo de Bellis, Elena Filipovic, Jessica Morgan, Hans Ulrich Obrist, Adriano Pedrosa, Suhanya Raffel, Franklin Sirmans, and Philip Tinari – who judged applicants on their vision, skill and impact.

Lubaina Himid (Image credit: courtesy of the artist)

The 2025 medalists are placed in the following categories: Artists (Icon, Established, Emerging), Cross-Disciplinary Creators, Patrons, Institutions, Curators, Allies, and Media and Storytellers.

The winners are listed in full below, and include British artist and curator Lubaina Himid, who is known for her role in the British Black Arts Movement, while cross-disciplinary creators such as fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner and design studio Formafantasma are recognised for their work bridging fashion, design, and art.

Winners in non-artist categories include Dakar-based RAW Material Company, curator Candice Hopkins, patron Maja Hoffmann, and Art Handlxrs*, a group dedicated to the support and growth of Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, women, queer, trans and gender nonconforming people in the professional arts industry.

Art Handlxrs* (Image credit: courtesy of Art Handlxrs)

The winners will be recognised during Art Basel’s flagship fair in Basel, Switzerland in June; artist category winners will receive nearly $300,000 in artist honorariums and philanthropic gifts, global networking opportunities, tailored partnerships, and high-profile commissions.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Façade of RAW Material Company (Image credit: Antoine Tempe)

Later in the year, the 36 winning medallists will come together to select up to 12 ‘Gold Medalists’, an additional award and a new model of peer-based recognition. This will be announced in December 2025 at Art Basel Miami Beach.

The new annual Art Basel Awards are designed as a tool to spotlight those working with radical vision and commitment to their craft and championing communities.

artbaselawards.com

Art Basel Awards 2025: here are the winners

Artists- Icon

David Hammons

Lubaina Himid

Joan Jonas

Adrian Piper

Betye Saar

Cecilia Vicuña

Artists- Established

Nairy Baghramian

Tony Cokes

Cao Fei

Ibrahim Mahama

Delcy Morelos

Ho Tzu Nyen

Artists-Emerging

Mohammad Alfaraj

Meriem Bennani

Pan Daijing

Saodat Ismailova

Lydia Ourahmane

Sofia Salazar Rosales

Cross-disciplinary creators

Formafantasma

Saidiya Hartman

Grace Wales Bonner

Curators

Candice Hopkins

Shanay Jhaveri

Eungie Joo

Allies

Art Handlrs*

Gasworks / Triangle Network

Sandra Terdjman

Media and Storytellers

Negar Azimi

Barbara Casavecchia

The Journal of Curatorial Studies

Patrons

Shane Akeroyd

Maja Hoffmann

Joel Wachs

Institutions Art + Pracitce

Jameel Arts Centre

RAW Material Company