Art Basel returns to Paris: here is everything to see and do

Thought you could take a beat after Frieze London? Think again, it’s time for Paris! Art Basel Paris has a new name and a new venue as the fair opens its third edition at the newly renovated Grand Palais, showcasing 195 galleries from 42 countries and 53 new exhibitors. ABP is pulling out all the stops in Paris’ Olympic year with an extensive public programme staged across the city, which in turn is putting on a range of fascinating exhibitions in its swathe of world-renowned institutions.

Art Basel Paris 2024: what to see and do

Rashid Johnson Standing Soul Sculpture "Care Free" 2024. Photo:Walla Walla Foundry. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth. (Image credit: Courtesy of gallery)

'Our first edition at the Grand Palais truly represents a watershed moment,' says Clément Delépine, director of Art Basel Paris. 'The move to this iconic venue will allow us to welcome 41 additional galleries; to introduce a new show sector, titled Premise and dedicated to singular curatorial presentations; and to truly celebrate Art Basel Paris' deep connection with the city's exceptional cultural heritage.'

Stands at the fair will include Paulina Olowska curating Pace’s booth ‘Mystic Sugar’ along the theme of mysticism and femininity, Hannah Hoffman presenting a booth including painting and photography by Darrel Ellis from the 1980s exploring his radical portraiture. Prats Nogueras Blanchard will show Untitled (Grass on Woman) (1972 / 2022) five colour photographs by Ana Mendieta, The Gallery of Everything will show paintings by outsider Abstract Expressionist Janet Sobel, Marrakesh’s Loft Gallery will exhibit Mohamed Melehi and THE PILL an installation by Nil Yalter. In the Emergence section Christian presents Zimbabwean artist Shaun Motsi, and Exo Exo is showing Lou Fauroux.

The Art Basel Shop returns, again curated by Collette co-founder and creative director Sarah Andelman, featuring a dream selection of art merch including Parley for the Oceans’ artist designed scarves by Claudia Comte and Marcel Dzarma, an exclusive Art Basel fragrance by Guerlain produced in collaboration with artist Julie Beaufils and clothing and accessories by Martine Syms produced with Lafayette Anticipations.

Barbara Chase-Riboud. Portrait © Virginia Harold. Courtesy Pulitzer Arts Foundation and the Louvre. (Image credit: Courtesy of gallery)

'The connection to Paris’ history of culture has always been paramount to the show's identity, as our freely accessible Public Program - which unfolds across quintessentially Parisian locations such as the Palais-Royal or the Place Vendôme – demonstrates again this year,' added Deléphine.

The public programme for 2024 produced in partnership with Miu Miu and the City of Paris takes place at nine venues across the city. Ghader Amer will present work from her series Paravent Girls, Jessie Darling will be at the Petit Palais, Niki de Saint-Phalle is showing at the Parvis de l’Institut De France, Takis will be on display at the Cour De L’hôtel De La Marine, the Sculpture Garden will be installed at the Domaine National de Palais-Royal, Ali Cherri Is on view at the Musée National Eugène Delacroix and Miu Miu’s ‘Tellers & Tales takes place at Palais d’Iéna. You can also see Carsten Holler’s Double Trip Mushroom at Place Vendôme.

Independent show and satellite fairs pepper the city. The Salon by NADA and The Community opens its inaugural edition and AKAA, the first contemporary art and design fair in France with a focus on the African continent opens with a focus on the connection with the Caribbean. Opera Gallery will show Figuration in the 80s, Marianne Boesky is staging Boesky in Paris, a pop-up at 24 Rue de Penthièvre with work by Pier Paolo Calzolari, the Haas Brothers, Thalita Hamaoui, Allison Janae Hamilton, Nathalie Khayat, Suzanne McClelland and Michaela Yearwood-Dan. La Maison OFFSCREEN at Eldorado Hotel will stage a series of screenings including work by the great Chantal Ackerman. Ropac will be showing Sturtevant’s ZIP ZAP and Heemin Chung’s UMBRA and Rashid Johnson’s work will be on view at Hauser & Wirth. AlLula is exhibiting work from its artist residency in Orbis Tertius, Cerith Wyn Evans: Borrowed Light Through Metz at Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris. Asia Now will return as an annual staple take on the Asian market from across the world’s largest continent.

Parley for the Oceans, Marcel Dzama, New Morning. Courtesy the artist and Sies + Höke, Düsseldorf (Image credit: Courtesy of gallery)

The institutions of Paris have a huge range of media, periods and points of view to explore. American sculptor Barbara Chase-Riboud has work on view across eight Parisian institutions including Palais de Tokyo, Musée d’Orsay, Palais de la Porte Dorée and Musée du Louvre.

Martine Syms and Mohamad Abdouni have solo exhibitions at Lafayette Anticipations, and you can explore the myth of the undead at Musée Quai Branly in ‘Zombies. Death Is Not the End?’. In a unique pairing Elmgreen & Dragset curate their own intervention at the Musée d’Orsay which promises to be something special, the Cartier Foundation will show work by the great Olga de Amaral, Arte Povera is explored at the Bourse de Commerce and Musée Picasso hosts Jackson Pollock.

Art Basel Paris 2024 runs from 18 - 20 October 2024

artbasel.com