The art fair personality test: what type of Art Basel Miami Beach visitor are you?

Beyond the all-important art, Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 will be a moment for wardrobe triumphs, polished anecdotes and shameless peacocking, all served with a side portion of prime-cut art world gossip.

But in this tented ecosystem of back-to-back booths, price-less art, and the who’s who of culture, it can be hard to know where you stand. Fortunately, the Wallpaper* arts desk has devised a handy personality test so you can identify yourself at Art Basel Miami Beach 2022.

Who are you at Art Basel Miami Beach 2022?

1. The champagne visualist

You love a nice bit of art, but you’re susceptible to Brain-Frieze (a state of bewilderment owing to excessive art consumption). Luckily, there’s an antidote: Frieze’s pop-up champagne bars, your first and final destination.



Most likely to say… great art, where’s the Ruinart?

Wouldn’t be seen dead talking to… those who think art should be viewed sober

2. The scoop hunter

You'll be visibly armed with a notebook and pen (the Notes app won’t hold the same gravitas), a tote bag pledging magazine allegiance, and a look of furious purpose. For four days, this tent is the front line of the art world. There’s an angle somewhere, and it must be unearthed.

Most likely to say… anything ending with a question mark

Wouldn’t be seen dead talking to… an NFT publicist

3. The selfie seeker

Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the art fair-est of them all? Two things are guaranteed at any art fair: 1) art involving reflective surfaces. 2) visitors photographing themselves in those reflective surfaces. Whether you’re warped, filtered, fragmented or overlaid with text, not only did you visit Art Basel Miami, you became the art and your Instagram followers need proof.

Most likely to say… your Instagram handle, at an unnecessarily high volume

Wouldn’t be seen dead talking to… those who ‘don’t do social media’

4. The expert navigator

You’ve got a physical fair map in hand and your route forensically planned. Each booth stop is timed (factoring in inevitable social encounters and champagne re-fuels). Everything must be seen; maximum efficiency is imperative.

Wouldn’t be seen dead talking to… anyone who delays the schedule

Most likely to say… as little as possible

5. The sartorial scout

On this unofficial catwalk, you’re just as interested in what people wear as the wares on show. Just be sure to navigate the tote bag politics; the Wallpaper* tote is a safe option (but we would say that).

Wouldn’t be seen dead talking to… anyone wearing the same look

Most likely to say… who are you wearing?

6. The art fair lifer

You’re the most seasoned of fair-goers. 2022 circuit to date? Completed it. You’re operating in every time zone, but still reeling from Seoul-induced jet lag Frieze London afterparties. The booths are blurring into one and you’re walking around with Kusama dots permanently stained on your retinas.

Wouldn’t be seen dead talking to… anyone quoting prices in GBP

Most likely to say… see you in LA!

Art Basel Miami Beach runs from 1-3 December at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

