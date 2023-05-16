Marina Abramović revisits her Energy Clothes in a piercing Vienna show
Marina Abramović considers the role of the body in ‘Energy Clothes’, debuting a new photo series and installation at Vienna’s Galerie Krinzinger, opening on 26 May 2023
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Marina Abramović returns to the consideration of the body in a new exhibition, 'Energy Clothes', at Vienna’s Galerie Krinzinger. Abramović will showcase work created especially for the show, including a large-format new photo series and installation, alongside drawings and videos.
Marina Abramović, ‘Energy Clothes’
Abramović also returns to early photographic works in the exhibition, with works from performances Rhythm 2 (1974/1994), Rhythm 4 (1974/1994), Rhythm 10 (1973/2014) and Freeing the Voice (1975/2014) emphasising her fascination with performance as a visual art form. They mark the pinnacle of Abramović’s pursuit of physically and emotionally challenging performances, which have seen her pushing the boundaries of her own identity, creating works that rethink the accepted conventions of time. Either in a partnership with German artist Ulay, from 1975 – 1988, or solo from 1989, she explored the capacity for pain and endurance.
The pieces also build on Abramović’s desire to share her work with her audience, exploring energy forces as a two-way relationship between performer and viewer in works that consider Asian philosophies and ritualistic ceremonies in Latin America and Australia.
'Energy Clothes' expands on her sculptures, videos, sounds and objects exhibited all around the world, including in group exhibitions at the Biennale di Venezia (1976 and 1997) and at the Documenta VI, VII and XI in Kassel.
Marina Abramović ‘Energy Clothes’ runs from 26 May 26 to 29 July 2023 at the Galerie Krinzinger in Vienna
galerie-krinzinger.at (opens in new tab)
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Samuel Ross on reimagining the classic Timberland boot as it turns 50
Part of Timberland’s Future73 project, Samuel Ross of A-Cold-Wall* reinterprets the brand’s archive with a special collection
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Kunlé Adeyemi’s water cities and visions of future living at Het Nieuwe Instituut
‘Water Cities Rotterdam. By Kunlé Adeyemi’ opens at Het Nieuwe Instituut in The Netherlands, offering visions of future living
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Perfumehead is a new range of seven glamorous fragrances inspired by Los Angeles
Perfumehead is an olfactory ode to Los Angeles; founder Daniel Patrick Giles tells us more
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published