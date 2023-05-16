Marina Abramović revisits her Energy Clothes in a piercing Vienna show

Marina Abramović returns to the consideration of the body in a new exhibition, 'Energy Clothes', at Vienna’s Galerie Krinzinger. Abramović will showcase work created especially for the show, including a large-format new photo series and installation, alongside drawings and videos.

Marina Abramović, ‘Energy Clothes’

Marina Abramović ENERGY BAND (EYES OPEN), 2021/2023 (Image credit: ©Marina Abramović, Courtesy Marina Abramović Archives, photo Marco Anelli)

Abramović also returns to early photographic works in the exhibition, with works from performances Rhythm 2 (1974/1994), Rhythm 4 (1974/1994), Rhythm 10 (1973/2014) and Freeing the Voice (1975/2014) emphasising her fascination with performance as a visual art form. They mark the pinnacle of Abramović’s pursuit of physically and emotionally challenging performances, which have seen her pushing the boundaries of her own identity, creating works that rethink the accepted conventions of time. Either in a partnership with German artist Ulay, from 1975 – 1988, or solo from 1989, she explored the capacity for pain and endurance.

The pieces also build on Abramović’s desire to share her work with her audience, exploring energy forces as a two-way relationship between performer and viewer in works that consider Asian philosophies and ritualistic ceremonies in Latin America and Australia.

'Energy Clothes' expands on her sculptures, videos, sounds and objects exhibited all around the world, including in group exhibitions at the Biennale di Venezia (1976 and 1997) and at the Documenta VI, VII and XI in Kassel.

Marina Abramović ENERGY MASK 1, 2021/2023 (Image credit: ©Marina Abramović, Courtesy Marina Abramović Archives, photo Marco Anelli)

Marina Abramović ‘Energy Clothes’ runs from 26 May 26 to 29 July 2023 at the Galerie Krinzinger in Vienna

