Looking forward to Tate Modern’s 25th anniversary party
From 9-12 May 2025, Tate Modern, one of London’s most adored art museums, will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a lively weekend of festivities
Nearly 25 years after its opening, Tate Modern, London’s museum of modern and contemporary art on the Southbank, continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Renowned as one of the most popular, engaging, and accessible institutions of its kind, Tate Modern has redefined what an art museum can be in the 21st century. Each year, millions of tourists and locals alike freely explore its galleries, discovering some of the world’s most influential artworks alongside a broad range of new, contemporary, and thought-provoking exhibitions. Needless to say, the quarter-century celebrations for this beloved institution will be spectacularly lively.
From 9-12 May 2025, Tate Modern will mark its anniversary with a weekend full of activities. Day and night, visitors can enjoy live music and performances, pop-up talks and tours, a drop-in making studio part of Uniqlo Tate Play, and special food and drink offerings - all inspired by Tate Modern’s free collection. New acquisitions, as well as returning works that have traveled the globe, will be showcased throughout the museum.
Maman, the 10m-tall bronze spider sculpture by Louise Bourgeois that welcomed the museum’s first visitors in the Turbine Hall in May 2000, will return in all its monumental glory – this time guiding guests along a path of 25 significant and symbolic artworks installed around the institution. Reflecting Tate Modern’s boundary-pushing spirit, this capsule collection spans painting, film, live performance, and more. Highlights include Mark Rothko’s Seagram murals, Dorothea Tanning’s ‘Eine Kleine Nachtmusik,’ an immersive multi-screen film installation by Nalini Malani, and a series of live tarot readings staged as part of Meschac Gaba’s installation.
In addition, two new free exhibitions will open in time for the museum’s birthday, reaffirming Tate Modern’s forward-looking commitment to critically examining some of the world’s most pressing challenges. ‘A Year in Art: 2050’ explores how artists have envisioned possible futures – from early 20th-century Italian Futurist sculptures to contemporary computer-generated animations – while ‘Gathering Ground’ delves into the profound connections between contemporary art, land, and community at a time when ecological crises and social justice remain urgent global concerns.
Mark your calendars and join in celebrating this important milestone in London’s art world.
Smilian Cibic is an Italian-American freelance digital content writer and multidisciplinary artist based in between London and northern Italy. He coordinated the Wallpaper* Class of '24 exhibition during the Milan Design Week in the Triennale museum and is also an audio-visual artist and musician in the Italian project Delicatoni.
-
