The concept of jewelled evening bags began to fascinate Mario Buccellati, founder of the eponymous high jewellery and silverware brand, in the 1920s, when he turned his considerable talents to transforming the humble accessory. Combining velvet and oriental silk with an embellished clasp that became almost a piece of jewellery in its own right, Buccellati’s evening bags quickly became a tantalising part of the design history of the maison.

It is a history Buccellati is drawing on now with the release of three new embroidered bags in silk and velvet, decorated with precious stones in a celebration of the spirit of the original pieces. ‘They take inspiration from the models created by Mario in the 1920s, later revived by my father Gianmaria with more geometric shapes for the US market,’ says Andrea Buccellati, the brand’s president and creative director. ‘The inspiration for current creations comes precisely from these bags of the past, reinterpreting a timeless classic.’

Intricate details reveal an accomplished craftsmanship, which takes shape in smooth stitching and fluid, flowing lines. ‘The foundation for maintaining this balance lies in a thorough understanding of traditional craftsmanship techniques,’ adds Buccellati. ‘This allows us to make the most of the potential of materials and processes, creating complex yet harmonious forms. Attention to detail is essential to ensure a high-quality result. Every finish, every seam, every decorative element must be crafted with the utmost precision and care, contributing to the overall harmony of the design. The happy balance between considered craftsmanship and a flowing, streamlined design is achieved through a combination of knowledge, experimentation, attention to detail and collaboration.’

