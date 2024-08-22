The motion of the body through space: Rebecca Horn in Munich
Six decades of Rebecca Horn's work are currently being exhibited at Haus der Kunst in Munich, Germany
German visual artist Rebecca Horn is fascinated by the physicality of the human body, referencing its kinetic abilities in sculptures, films, performances, photographs and drawings which take on a graceful humanity of their own.
A major retrospective at Haus der Kunst in Munich, Germany, is uniting Horn’s eclectic and vast body of work, which spans six decades. From the 1960s works on paper, to the performances and films of the 1970s, 1980s’ mechanical sculptures and today’s installations, works collectively explore the relationship between space, light and sound.
Throughout, runs a wider cultural consciousness, with Horn’s frequent references to films, literature and art omnipresent. In her early works, dance is the medium through which she expresses this artistic mish-mash, as Horn views herself primarily as a choreographer. Later, the tantalisingly horrifying idea of the machine as an extension of the body is recognised in the mechanical sculptures.
For Andrea Lissoni, artistic director Haus der Kuns, the exhibition is a timely one. ‘Following the solo exhibitions by Meredith Monk, Pan Daijing, and Liliane Lijn, Haus der Kunst continues its commitment to liveness in a growing digital world. Rebecca Horn is a visionary artist who stages the interplay of bodies, machines, moving images, and sound in new, unique and diverse languages that are ahead of their time. Whether moving installations, motorised objects or human and non-human bodies, Haus der Kunst is a special stage for new, unexpected and groundbreaking choreographies, constantly transforming itself into a new living organism.’
Rebecca Horn is at Haus der Kunst until 13 October 2024
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
