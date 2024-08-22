The motion of the body through space: Rebecca Horn in Munich

German visual artist Rebecca Horn is fascinated by the physicality of the human body, referencing its kinetic abilities in sculptures, films, performances, photographs and drawings which take on a graceful humanity of their own.

Rebecca Horn, Tower of the Nameless, 1994 Exhibition view. Haus der Kunst München, 2024 Photo: Markus Tretter (Image credit: © VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2024)

A major retrospective at Haus der Kunst in Munich, Germany, is uniting Horn’s eclectic and vast body of work, which spans six decades. From the 1960s works on paper, to the performances and films of the 1970s, 1980s’ mechanical sculptures and today’s installations, works collectively explore the relationship between space, light and sound.

Rebecca Horn, Butterfly, 1990Exhibition view Haus der Kunst München, 2024. Photo: Markus Tretter (Image credit: © VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2024)

Throughout, runs a wider cultural consciousness, with Horn’s frequent references to films, literature and art omnipresent. In her early works, dance is the medium through which she expresses this artistic mish-mash, as Horn views herself primarily as a choreographer. Later, the tantalisingly horrifying idea of the machine as an extension of the body is recognised in the mechanical sculptures.

Rebecca Horn, Inferno, 1993 Exhibition view Haus der Kunst München, 2024 Photo: Markus Tretter (Image credit: © VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2024)

For Andrea Lissoni, artistic director Haus der Kuns, the exhibition is a timely one. ‘Following the solo exhibitions by Meredith Monk, Pan Daijing, and Liliane Lijn, Haus der Kunst continues its commitment to liveness in a growing digital world. Rebecca Horn is a visionary artist who stages the interplay of bodies, machines, moving images, and sound in new, unique and diverse languages that are ahead of their time. Whether moving installations, motorised objects or human and non-human bodies, Haus der Kunst is a special stage for new, unexpected and groundbreaking choreographies, constantly transforming itself into a new living organism.’

Rebecca Horn is at Haus der Kunst until 13 October 2024

hausderkunst.de

Rebecca Horn, Unicorn C-Print (concat sheet), 1970. Archive Rebecca Horn (Image credit: © VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2024)