Paulina Olowska brings Slavic folklore and androgynous nymphs to London

Paulina Olowska explores magical mysticism in ‘Squelchy Garden Mules and Mamunas’ at London’s Pace Gallery

Paulina Olowska artwork from exhibition ‘Squelchy Garden Mules and Mamunas’ at London’s Pace Gallery
Paulina Olowska, Strzygła with Mamunas, 2023
(Image credit: Courtesy of Paulina Olowska and Pace Gallery. . Photography by Damian Griffiths)
By Hannah Silver
‘When I was making this show, I thought I would underline that it is a change for my work, from working with Polish 1960s and 1970s ideas of socialism to moving into the countryside,’ says Paulina Olowska, whose show ‘Squelchy Garden Mules and Mamunas’ is now open at London’s Pace Gallery (until 6 January 2024). ‘It comes along with the foundation that I run, the mycology that crept into my work, and the hauntology which comes from this Mark Fisher idea that you put everything into this metal pot, and it resonates, giving you the haunting voices and so on.’

Figures standing in gallery, part of ‘Squelchy Garden Mules and Mamunas’ at London’s Pace Gallery

Installation view of ‘Squelchy Garden Mules and Mamunas’ at London’s Pace Gallery

(Image credit: Courtesy of Paulina Olowska and Pace Gallery)

Olowska intertwines this eclectic blend of references into an exhibition that celebrates a mix of mediums, from painting to photography, puppetry, sound installation and film. The effect is instantly immersive – step in off the street and you’re enveloped into Olowska’s world of Slavic mythological deities and demons. The Mamuna of the title (Polish for ‘strangewife’) is a female swamp character rife with negative associations. In the mystical, magical guises she takes here, Olowska reclaims her.

Paulina Olowska artworks on wall at Pace Gallery

Installation view of ‘Squelchy Garden Mules and Mamunas’ at London’s Pace Gallery

(Image credit: Courtesy of Paulina Olowska and Pace Gallery)

In large-scale paintings created from photographs, she reclines in the forest, brought to life in realistic compositions. ‘This show for me was about this way of creating objects around nature, because paintings are also about nature. And for me, the biggest test [is that ] I was not a landscape painter. So, within the show, I set myself a goal, painting the first very gestural paintings for one year, and then I was getting into the detailed works of it.’

Artwork of people in a tree

Paulina Olowska, Dziewannas (After Branislav Šimončík), 2023

(Image credit: Courtesy of Paulina Olowska and Pace Gallery. Photography by Damian Griffiths)

Olowska, who also creates tapestries, sees the landscape as something to be knitted. The figures in it reappear throughout the exhibition, peering out from cuckoo clocks while interacting in their natural habitats in video installations. Downstairs, they are transformed into life-size puppets, referencing both Ukrainian Motanka, the knotted guardian dolls, and the Polish spring ritual Topienie Marzanny, which sees straw Marzanna dolls symbolising death, winter, and disease being drowned in a river.  

‘With this show, I wanted to underline, for example, the importance of folk art,’ Olowska adds. ‘And actually, it went parallel to the socialist way of thinking. I think I was praising this idea that all forms of art have beauty and importance.’

Paulina Olowska: ‘Squelchy Garden Mules and Mamunas’ until 6 January 2024 at Pace Gallery, London

pacegallery.com

pace gallery

Paulina Olowska, Glisne (After Arthur Elgort), 2023.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Paulina Olowska and Pace Gallery)
Hannah Silver

Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels. 

