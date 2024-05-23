‘Judy Chicago: Revelations’ brings the feminist trailblazer’s unseen works to London
Judy Chicago presents a major retrospective at Serpentine North, including unseen works from a boat-rocking career that spearheaded the feminist art movement (until 1 September 2024)
Judy Chicago, American artist and feminist icon, is celebrated for her trailblazing work that provides a vision of equality, basing her six-decade career on a rooted sense of self-belief. Now, ‘Revelations’, her first major interdisciplinary, immersive exhibition at Serpentine North, dives into a world of unseen works, including a manuscript penned by Chicago in the 1970s, providing insight into what fuelled her vision of equality and spearheaded the feminist art movement that defined her career.
Serpentine North presents ‘Judy Chicago: Revelations’
The retrospective is focused on drawings, but also includes preparatory studies alongside audio, visual and new-technology materials. Throughout her career, Chicago has battled against inequality within the male-dominated landscape, and often felt the need to change how she presented herself to be taken seriously, previously telling Wallpaper*, ‘My gender kept slipping into my work, I either had to try to construct an alternative face for myself and other women, or continue to not be taken seriously.’
However, she continued to create work from a woman's perspective, committed to craft and experimentation, displayed through her choice of subjects and materials – including her spectacular pyrotechnic display Forever de Young, which won her a Wallpaper* Design Award for Best Firework in 2022. Her relentless self-defiance shaped her work and self-identity. ‘I just didn’t fit. I was marginalised for many decades because nobody could fit me into the narrow categories of contemporary art. When I was young, I wanted to fit in, but now I’m old I'm like, “I don’t want to fit in.”’
‘Revelations’ charts the full journey of her career. The immersive nature of this exhibition includes an AR app, a video recording booth, and other audio-visual components, setting it apart from Chicago’s previous shows. Perhaps most notable is a guided tour from Chicago of The Dinner Party (1974-79) and video interviews with its participants; the installation opened political floodgates in the art world, and left an aftermath of divided praise and criticism.
The exhibition takes its name from a manuscript Chicago authored in the early 1970s, while working on The Dinner Party, which will be published for the first time by Serpentine and Thames & Hudson. An archival gem, it unravels the work of women society sought to neglect, overturn and erase.
This retrospective delves into the artist’s visual language and themes of birth and creation, her Jewish identity, and the social construct of patriarchy and masculinity, all of which express her dedication to contesting the ‘absence and erasure of women in the Western cultural canon’.
‘Judy Chicago: Revelations’ is on display at the Serpentine North from 23 May to 1 September 2024
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
For more events see our guide to London art exhibitions to see this month
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
Diamonds are the star of the show in a striking Richard Mille watch
The Richard Mille RM 037 Red Gold Snow Set watch features an onyx and diamond dial
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Jan Kath’s new furniture is inspired by Persian gardens
Jan Kath’s first furniture piece ‘Daydreamer’ is inspired by his travels through Persia, and lounging under the summer sun
By Tianna Williams Published
-
The Activism Award 2024 goes to Studio Bark, architecture’s passionate champions
Architecture’s Activism Award 2024 has been announced, crowning Studio Bark as the winner from a shortlist of six nominees
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Don’t miss: Hayv Kahraman intertwines colonialism and botany in London
Artist Hayv Kahraman draws parallels between colonial botany and her experiences as an Iraqi refugee transplanted into Europe, at Pilar Corrias in London
By Hannah Silver Published
-
‘Beyond the Bassline’: 500 years of Black music in Britain
Music is the touchpaper for this superb social-history exhibition at the British Library, London
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Elton John and David Furnish’s photography collection is on show in London
‘Fragile Beauty: Photographs from the Sir Elton John and David Furnish Collection’ is a chance to see more than 300 rare prints at the V&A in London
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Photo London 2024: what to see at this year's photography fair
Photo London 2024 returns to Somerset House bringing together over 120 exhibitors worldwide. With so much to see, we have put together a round-up of highlights during the fair and around the city
By Tianna Williams Published
-
‘I’ve always been compelled by Frankenstein’: Tai Shani at The Cosmic House
Turner Prize-winning artist Tai Shani references the deconstructed human form at The Cosmic House in London's Holland Park
By Emily Steer Published
-
Step into Francesca Woodman and Julia Margaret Cameron's dreamy photographs in London
'Portraits to Dream In' is currently on show at London's National Portrait Gallery
By Katie Tobin Published
-
Gerhard Richter unveils new sculpture at Serpentine South
Gerhard Richter revisits themes of pattern and repetition in ‘Strip-Tower’ at London’s Serpentine South
By Hannah Silver Published
-
London gallery Incubator’s six emerging artists to see in spring 2024
Incubator's spring programme features six artists in consecutive two-week solo shows at the London, Chiltern Street gallery
By Mary Cleary Published