Derrick Alexis Coard’s portraits are a sensitive, positive testimony to Black men

The late artist Derrick Alexis Coard’s retrospective ‘I Am That I Am’, at New York’s Salon 94, honours his ‘symbolic expression for possible change for the African-American male community’

Derrick Alexis Coard Left: Sunbaked Hebrew #1, 2013 ; right He Loves Nature, 2013
Left: Sunbaked Hebrew #1, 2013 ; right, He Loves Nature, 2013
(Image credit: Courtesy of Derrick Alexis Coard and Salon 94)
By
published
in News

There’s currently no shortage of energetic New York art exhibitions to sink your teeth into, and Salon 94’s summer showcase certainly satisfies. Inspired by the buzz of New York’s streets, the contemporary art gallery is currently presenting four exhibitions, including works from John Ahearn and Rigoberto Torres' interpretation of the Bronx neighbourhood; Ruby Neri’s spray-painted pieces; and portraits from Robert Pruitt. Perhaps most notable is Derrick Alexis Coard’s retrospective, which showcases more than 30 works by the late Brooklyn-based artist, whose portraits of Black men with beards are cast in his sensitive and signature style.

Derrick Alexis Coard, 'I Am that I Am'

The Liquid Revenge, 2015

The Liquid Revenge, 2015

(Image credit: Courtesy of Derrick Alexis Coard and Salon 94)

The exhibition, ‘I Am That I Am’, channels the solace and somewhat spiritual tone in Coard’s sketches and paintings. His works are predominantly on paper, with his earliest portraits crafted when inspiration happened to strike, on park benches, in subways, cafés and city streets.

Lounging at the Cafe, 2012

Lounging at the Cafe, 2012

(Image credit: Courtesy of Derrick Alexis Coard and Salon 94)

Coard once explained, ‘I use bearded Black men as symbolic expression for possible change for the African-American male community... My work is a testimonial that Black men can be seen in a more positive, righteous light.’

With contrasting materials, block colours and angular edges, the portraits suggest a physical strength, which is offset by the subjects’ soft and vulnerable eyes and poses.

DaC I am That I am Installs

The Regal, 2014

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Salon 94)

The gaze of each subject drifts off into the distance, as if in a day dream or trance, deep in thought or at peace, while a garnish of spiritual references adds to suggestions of compassion – in contrast to and highlighting the context of negative stereotypes in which the works have been created. Taking the viewer through Coard’s life’s work, the portraits, crafted in pastels, graphite, and markers, stand independently while also in unison.

Derrick Alexis Coard's 'I Am That I Am' runs until 16 August 2024 salon94.com

Topics
New York
Tianna Williams

Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸