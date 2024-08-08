Derrick Alexis Coard’s portraits are a sensitive, positive testimony to Black men

There’s currently no shortage of energetic New York art exhibitions to sink your teeth into, and Salon 94’s summer showcase certainly satisfies. Inspired by the buzz of New York’s streets, the contemporary art gallery is currently presenting four exhibitions, including works from John Ahearn and Rigoberto Torres' interpretation of the Bronx neighbourhood; Ruby Neri’s spray-painted pieces; and portraits from Robert Pruitt. Perhaps most notable is Derrick Alexis Coard’s retrospective, which showcases more than 30 works by the late Brooklyn-based artist, whose portraits of Black men with beards are cast in his sensitive and signature style.

Derrick Alexis Coard, 'I Am that I Am'

The Liquid Revenge, 2015 (Image credit: Courtesy of Derrick Alexis Coard and Salon 94)

The exhibition, ‘I Am That I Am’, channels the solace and somewhat spiritual tone in Coard’s sketches and paintings. His works are predominantly on paper, with his earliest portraits crafted when inspiration happened to strike, on park benches, in subways, cafés and city streets.

Lounging at the Cafe, 2012 (Image credit: Courtesy of Derrick Alexis Coard and Salon 94)

Coard once explained, ‘I use bearded Black men as symbolic expression for possible change for the African-American male community... My work is a testimonial that Black men can be seen in a more positive, righteous light.’

With contrasting materials, block colours and angular edges, the portraits suggest a physical strength, which is offset by the subjects’ soft and vulnerable eyes and poses.

The Regal, 2014 (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Salon 94)

The gaze of each subject drifts off into the distance, as if in a day dream or trance, deep in thought or at peace, while a garnish of spiritual references adds to suggestions of compassion – in contrast to and highlighting the context of negative stereotypes in which the works have been created. Taking the viewer through Coard’s life’s work, the portraits, crafted in pastels, graphite, and markers, stand independently while also in unison.

Derrick Alexis Coard's 'I Am That I Am' runs until 16 August 2024 salon94.com