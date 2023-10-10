Avery Singer considers 9/11 trauma and corporate anonymity at Hauser & Wirth
‘Avery Singer: Free Fall’ opens at Hauser & Wirth, London, melding a serene office aesthetic with moments of horror
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The image of 9/11 is viscerally stamped into collective memory. Media photographs of planes impacting, buildings collapsing, and bodies falling have been so widely proliferated that those who weren’t in New York may feel as though they saw the attack firsthand. Avery Singer’s ‘Free Fall’ at Hauser & Wirth London, coinciding with Frieze London 2023, offers a new perspective. The installation tangles together the artist’s childhood memories of the Twin Towers, in which her mother worked; her own trauma following the attack; and the survivors made famous through widely distributed press images.
Both Hauser & Wirth’s Saville Row galleries have been turned, floor to ceiling, into office spaces. One gallery houses a long corridor that winds into the main room; the other, an imposing wall of elevators. The windows are panelled to match those of the towers, with 18in gaps meant to combat vertigo. ‘Corporate aesthetic in the last few decades hasn’t changed that much. It’s all beige, neutral tones,’ says the artist. ‘It’s oppressive and ugly but also calming.’
‘Avery Singer: Free Fall’ at Hauser & Wirth London
This serene space is punctured by moments of horror. The floor of one gallery is covered with shredded paper. A small painting shows a close-up pepper spray can, referencing the artist’s fear of walking through the streets at night. ‘I was seeing people get into fights, beat each other up and chase each other down,’ she says. ‘It was all anyone talked about for weeks. New York felt really injured but also very united.’
Another painting depicts a giant disembodied hand, with protruding flesh and bone. ‘My best friend, months later, told me that when she was finally allowed to go home, she went to her room and someone’s hand was on her windowsill,’ she says. ‘She didn’t know what to do, who to tell. We’re so desensitised to hyperreal violence on screen, but when we actually see it, it becomes something else.’
The exhibition includes portraits created from gaming avatars, which are digitally altered and applied to canvas using an intricate technique that creates a textureless surface onto which the image is projected. Marcy Borders, the ‘dust lady’ (so called due to the shot of her fleeing the Towers covered in ash and dust), is shown opposite Stan Honda, who photographed her. Singer has also created a portrait of Rachel Uchitel, who was recorded after 9/11 with a flier for her missing fiancé. Both women struggled with addiction in the following years, the former to drugs and alcohol, the latter to love. ‘The two of them had this loss and tragedy,’ says Singer. ‘How do you cope? How do you recover? I felt a kinship. They were women struggling with surviving something and then turning to addiction.’
For most people, 9/11 was seen through a distant lens. Singer brings viewers inside the buildings, adding reflections to the eyes of her avatars, who gaze at offices, computers, and cubicles. ‘It’s one of the last traumatic events in the Western world that happened before social media,’ says Singer. ‘Now mass shooters go on Facebook and livestream it.’
The artist lived in the financial district before the attack and has erected a fully functioning gallery bookstore in homage to her loved local shop that was destroyed. ‘It is very emotional for me,’ she considers. ‘For ten years I had panic attacks every time an airplane went overhead because I heard the first one hit the building. As more time has gone by, I can deal with it as subject matter. It’s not looking for closure, it’s just accepting things in life and moving forwards.’
‘Avery Singer: Free Fall’ takes place 10 October – 22 December 2023 at Hauser & Wirth, London
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
Terunobu Fujimori’s Kodomari Fuji guest house features a roof lined with cherry trees
Cherry trees line the roof at Kodomari Fuji, Terunobu Fujimori's first accommodation facility design, a private guest house in Japan
By Joanna Kawecki Published
-
In Memoriam: Andrea Branzi (1938 – 2023)
We remember Italian design radical Andrea Branzi, who died on 9 October 2023
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Loewe and On have created this autumn’s most stylish sneakers
Loewe continues its collaboration with Swiss sportswear brand On, creating the Cloudtilt, a colourful new sneaker shape which combines their shared values of craft and technology
By Jack Moss Published
-
Frieze London 2023: what to see and do
Everything you want to see at Frieze London 2023 and around the city in our frequently updated guide
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Hospital Rooms and Hauser & Wirth unite for a sensorial London exhibition and auction
Hospital Rooms and Hauser & Wirth are working together to raise money for arts and mental health charities
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Cindy Sherman’s freaky new portrait collages dissect the divided self
We preview Cindy Sherman’s new portraits, on view at Hauser & Wirth Zurich during Zurich Art Weekend – which will see digitally manipulated collages explore the many facets of society
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith Published
-
Gary Simmons on the erasure of racist tropes: ‘I don't want them to be forgotten for their menace’
In Gary Simmons’ new show, ‘This Must Be the Place’ at Hauser & Wirth, London, the artist explores the process of cultural erasure, and the traces it leaves behind
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
All eyes on Christina Quarles, the painter inventing a new figurative language
Los Angeles-based artist Christina Quarles is in her element, with two major solo shows underway at Hamburger Bahnhof and Hauser & Wirth Menorca
By Emily McDermott Published
-
Remembering Phyllida Barlow (1944 – 2023): a titanic force of British sculpture
We look back on the life and work of Phyllida Barlow, revered British sculptor, educator and Hauser & Wirth artist who has passed away aged 78
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith Published
-
Berlinde De Bruyckere on religion, chaos and decay: ‘simplicity is the territory of humans’
We speak to Belgian sculptor and visual artist Berlinde De Bruyckere ahead of her show ‘A simple prophecy’ at Hauser & Wirth Zurich, Limmatstrasse, 26 January – 13 May 2023
By Martha Elliott Published
-
Rashid Johnson in Menorca: a journey through migration, longing and togetherness
We visited Rashid Johnson’s Brooklyn studio ahead of the artist’s show at Hauser & Wirth Menorca, which contemplates drift – physical and emotional
By Osman Can Yerebakan Published