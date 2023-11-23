Cui Jie revisits past utopian architectures in her retro-futuristic cityscapes
Cui Jie responds to the ‘Cosmic Cinema’ theme of the Shanghai Biennale 2023
Shanghai artist Cui Jie is known for her sleek, architectural paintings of China’s ever-changing urban landscapes – so the infinite nothingness of space may, at first, seem an unlikely destination for her. Born at the beginning of the 1980s, during the onset of China’s Open Door policy and the rapid development of its cities, Jie explores this frenetic growth and the accompanying sense of spatial disorientation in her work. For the Shanghai Biennale 2023, however, the event's 14th edition, the artist has left terra firma behind, with three paintings made between 2019 and 2020 that respond to this year’s theme, Cosmic Cinema.
Cui Jie at the 14th Shanghai Biennale
In these works there is little of the imposing, densely layered configurations of glass and steel for which Jie is arguably best known. Instead, each large-scale canvas (the biggest more than two metres long) is immediately striking for its sparseness. In International Space Station (2019), the orbiting laboratory’s skeletal form is only partially distinguished from the dark void that otherwise dominates the canvas, while in The Rainfall Pavilion and the Lakeside Pavilion (2019), Jie selectively illuminates certain angles of a façade, with single lines merely suggesting the rugged outline of a shadowy surrounding landscape.
Both works demonstrate Jie’s interest in territorial sovereignty and the intersection of competing national interests. In her first London solo exhibition, in 2019 at Pilar Corrias, for example, ‘From Pavilion to Space Station’, Jie drew from the layered history of pavilions built on Victoria Peak, a prominent hill in Hong Kong, that hybridise the architectural legacies of Japanese, British and Chinese rule. The illuminated fragments of a building in The Rainfall Pavilion and the Lakeside Pavilion are in fact taken from one such pavilion, built by Hong Kong architect Chung Wah-nan, whose work has often been referenced by the artist. Similarly, the International Space Station is intended as a symbol of global cooperation, but as Russia’s impending departure demonstrates, it also operates as a place of conflict.
Base station #2 (2020) completes the trio of paintings: a satellite mast extending into a dramatic night sky. As often in her work, Jie’s use of colourful underpainting is revealed at the margin of the canvas, swirls of vibrant pools that echo the clouds at its centre. With their gestural forms, these clouds stand in contrast to the sharp geometric lines of the mast and gridded, graph-paper appearance of Jie’s paintings. Like the satellite and the space station, both key communicative infrastructures, these grids serve as the digital webs of data flow that defy international boundaries and, for better or worse, bind us together. Jie’s work reveals how these ties now extend into the cosmos, ready to shape an uncertain future.
The 14th Shanghai Biennale, Cosmos Cinema, runs until 31 March 2024 at the Power Station of Art, powerstationofart.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
Cabin Kiladalen in Sweden takes architectural reuse to the next level
Cabin Kiladalen by Vardehaugen started its life in an Oslo exhibition, but has now found a second life as a Swedish lakeside retreat
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Omorovicza’s new London store evokes a soothing Hungarian spa
The new Omorovicza flagship destination brings the Rác Thermal Bath to Mayfair, with signature facial massage and mineral-rich products
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Heatherwick Studio’s Azabudai Hills district launches as Tokyo’s newest city-in-a-city
Tokyo welcomes the Azabudai Hills district, designed by Heatherwick Studio and constructed as a city-in-a-city after over three decades of planning
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
‘A Show About Nothing’: group exhibition in Hangzhou celebrates emptiness
The inaugural exhibition at new Hangzhou cultural centre By Art Matters explores ‘nothingness’ through 30 local and international artists, including Maurizio Cattelan, Ghislaine Leung, Hiroshi Sugimoto, Liu Guoqiang and Yoko Ono
By Yoko Choy Last updated
-
Cao Fei’s dystopian fantasies fuse art and technology
Chinese artist Cao Fei’s dystopian art tackles themes such as the automation of labour, hyper-capitalism and the effect of a global pandemic. Having just completed her first major solo show in Beijing, the prolific winner of the 2021 Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize is going global, with her retro-futuristic take on contemporary life now the subject of exhibitions from Los Angeles to Rome, and a 20-page portfolio for Wallpaper*
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
Hong Kong through artists’ eyes
Hong Kong’s buzzing art and design scene, explored through the eyes of two creatives drawn to practise in the city
By Harriet Lloyd Smith Last updated
-
Hong Kong’s M+ Museum to open with six thematic shows
Asia’s first global museum of contemporary visual culture will open on 12 November in Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District, with six themed shows spanning art, design and architecture
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith Last updated
-
Architectural futurism and urban ‘nudity’: Liu Wei at White Cube
What is urban space without bodies? Chinese artist Liu Wei describes his eerie exploration of deserted cityscapes at White Cube Bermondsey
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith Last updated
-
Ethereal minimalism infuses Shenzhen’s KennaXu Gallery
KennaXu Gallery, designed by Da Integrating, is a new Shenzhen contemporary art space created through the transformation of an old residential unit into a haven of ethereal minimalism
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
David Adjaye and Adam Pendleton: a meeting of minds in Hong Kong
Paintings by American artist Adam Pendleton are staged in conversation with sculptural works by Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye at Pace Hong Kong
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Mandopop icon Jay Chou fuses art and entertainment
Mandopop star and art collector Jay Chou takes the curatorial reins of Sotheby’s inaugural Contemporary Curated auction series in Asia, transforming K11 into an art-studded film set
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith Last updated