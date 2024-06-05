Casa Bosques’ queer-themed book curation comes to New York’s East Village

Casa Bosques Bookstore, Mexico City’s much-loved art and culture bookshop, is marking Pride Month with a New York pop-up selling a curation of queer-themed books, zines and art.

Located in The Standard hotel, East Village, the bookstore will host talks, signings and events during its two-week residency. ‘It turned out to be more complex than I anticipated,’ says Casa Bosques’ co-founder, Jorge de la Garza, of the curation. ‘Firstly, despite Casa Bosques stocking a range of queer and LGBT+ titles over the years, unfortunately, many of these incredible publications haven't been reprinted. So this selection is more a photograph of today. Nonetheless, I'm happy that we're offering the best of what the independent scene in Mexico has to offer.’

Casa Bosques at The Standard, East Village

(Image credit: Nodeth Vang)

Rare works, including Jimmy de Sana’s 1971 collection of erotic pictures, Submission, queer journalist and writer Salvador Novo’s 1970 poetry collection, and Pierre Molinier’s artwork catalogue, join collectible prints and contemporary zines.

‘We complement this selection with publications sourced from the US and Europe, given that, ultimately, it's important to have a robust selection in English,’ adds de la Garza. ‘Secondly, the LGBT+ community is a very diverse one, and we didn't want to exclude anybody. In the end, I think we achieved a good balance, although obviously it's not easy to fairly represent the entire spectrum.’

What else can visitors look forward to in the space? ‘Chocolates! Casa Bosques’ artisanal chocolates are crafted with ethically sourced heirloom cacao beans from small ranches in Mexico. Additionally, we'll offer some rare out-of-print gems for collectors, along with branded merchandise like tote bags, notebooks, and caps.’

Casa Bosques’ two-week residency runs from 3-17 June 2024 in The Standard, East Village

casabosques.net

