A zero-waste workspace in Melbourne innovates in sustainable office design
A zero-waste workspace in Melbourne for Today Design by Studio Edwards is composed entirely out of readily available materials
Studio Edwards has designed a zero-waste workspace in Melbourne for B Corp registered creative agency Today Design. Client and architect were united in their 'unwavering' quest to create a piece of contemporary sustainable architecture in the office interior for the agency – its headquarters located in a 12-storey office block in the neighbourhood of Collingwood, within the traditional lands of the Wurundjeri/Woiwurrung people of the Kulin Nation.
Designing a zero-waste workspace
In order to achieve their goal, the architects, headed by studio founders Ben Edwards and Nancy Beka, opted to work entirely with readily available materials. There are no applied finishes in sight, and everything is placed fluidly around the existing building's rigid rectilinear column grid.
'This means no plasterboard, no laminate, and no MDF. All interior walls based on a standard material sheet size of 2.4m in height, minimising the need for cutting. Walls are crafted from timber framing and OSB board together with translucent corrugated sheeting that bathes the space in natural light while preserving privacy,' write the architects.
Sliding elements, fabrics and hinged panels serve as space dividers where and when needed. This results in a flowing interior with strong material textures and colour pops which bring vibrancy and a natural element where everything feels layered and tactile.
In terms of the workplace arrangements, large meeting tables and communal desk areas are balanced by private booths and dedicated video conferencing suites. Materiality takes centre stage everywhere, highlighting the project's innovative approach.
'Corrugated translucent panels wrap the meeting spaces, opening into an informal lounge/work area with scaffolded lounge modules that span the northern perimeter, providing a relaxed workspace with scenic views,' the architects continued.
'These modules are enveloped in translucent recycled sail cloth screens, offering privacy while allowing natural light to permeate.'
It all is testament to a harmonious client and architect collaboration, where a common goal energised and motivated the entire team. It is, hopefully, a 'space where creativity thrives in harmony with the environment,' they all agree.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
80 years of BMW design in a monumental new book
‘BMW: Behind the Scenes’ is billed as the ultimate book on the Bavarian carmaker’s aesthetic history
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Cafe Kitty is Soho's new theatre-land restaurant inspired by the world of cabaret
London’s Soho welcomes Cafe Kitty, the cool little sister of the Kitty Fisher’s Group, with intimate interiors inspired by the world of cabaret and burlesque
By Melina Keays Published
-
Canvas House’s wavy brick façade stands out in its suburban Toronto context
Canvas House by Partisans brings a wavy brick façade to its sleepy Toronto suburban neighbourhood
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This suburban Perth house pays subtle homage to the heyday of car culture
Neil Cownie has carved a new Perth house out of a suburban site, referencing both past uses and local architectural forms
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Paloma House's crafted minimalism offers delight and surprises
A low, linear residence, Paloma House by Fearon Hay, takes the high ground in rural New South Wales
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
MPavilion 10 by Tadao Ando unveiled in Melbourne
MPavilion 10 by Tadao Ando opens to the public in Melbourne, marking the tenth edition of the Australian cultural attraction
By Elias Redstone Published
-
The Powerhouse museum in Parramatta shows off its expressive exoskeleton
The new Powerhouse museum headquarters by Moreau Kusunoki begins to take shape in Sydney’s Parramatta, in Australia; we take a tour of the building site
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Cape Schanck house blends architectural minimalism and bespoke lighting
Cape Schanck house by Studio Goss for lighting designer and founder of Articolo Studios Nicci Kavals is a finely tuned minimalist home with an extraordinary bespoke lighting range
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Parramatta Aquatic Centre’s midcentury-inspired design sits in harmony with its context
Parramatta Aquatic Centre by Grimshaw, ABA, and McGregor Coxall brings the local community together ahead of Sydney’s swimming season
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Whipbird is a Sunshine Coast house to make you smile
This Sunshine Coast house, titled Whipbird, is a minimalist home set in pristine Australian nature, an on the market
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Pop Architecture, Australia: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
The Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023 includes Pop Architecture, a young Australian practice joining our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios
By Ellie Stathaki Published