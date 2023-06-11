Idyllic Wine Country barn creates family retreat that communes with the outdoors
A Wine Country barn in California becomes an idyllic, sensitive retreat for a San Francisco family, courtesy of Malcolm Davis Architecture
This idyllic retreat includes a new Californian Wine Country barn structure – a subtle addition to an existing property and winery estate for a family wanting to perfect their weekend home. The San Francisco firm working on the project, Malcolm Davis Architects (MDa), worked with the client's desire to spend more time outdoors and connect with nature, crafting a new structure containing a guest suite, covered parking and an outdoor kitchen and living space. The result was developed together with landscape specialist Lucas & Lucas.
A Wine Country barn for living and entertaining
The scheme is the second project MDa has designed for the same client – having also worked on their home in San Francisco. An antithesis to the moody, foggy hills of the big city, the Wine Country barn is conceived to be awash with light, welcoming the outside in from its rural setting. Employing timber and shapes and volumes that feel appropriate to the countryside site and draw on the local vernacular, the barn addition appears respectful to its environment – as if it's always been there. The furniture also fits this concept, and was selected by Grant Gibson Interior Design.
'Rather than focusing on new, innovative techniques, the project is an example of employing timeless passive techniques. For example, outdoor porches with ceiling fans increase comfort outdoors,' the team explain. 'The barn and outdoor living spaces take advantage of the primarily temperate climate, with mechanical and electrical interventions only employed when absolutely necessary, rather than using them for baseline comfort. Similarly, we introduced corrugated polycarbonate skylights at the barn ridge, where the ceiling would typically be darkest below. The spaces beneath the roof line are well lit all day, decreasing the amount of energy consumed by the new structure on site.'
An adjacent pool area sits subtly aligned to the new structure. Its orientation and placement cleverly unite the old house on the property and the addition, bringing everything together. Meanwhile, the locally harvested redwood full-board siding ensures the barn's volumes create a dialogue, not only with the natural surroundings, but also the local history – nearby Healdsburg was originally a mill town.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Tanya Aguiñiga: the artist weaving new narratives for borderless creativity
We profile LA-based artist and Loewe Foundation Craft Prize finalist Tanya Aguiñiga, whose work explores life on the US-Mexico border and seeks to empower transnational voices
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Magniberg recreates the vibrant life of artist couple the Larssons
Magniberg has visited Carl and Karin Larsson’s Swedish home with vibrant bedding and furniture
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Discover Glasgow: a Scottish city full of vibrancy and culture
Glasgow is an exciting contemporary playground for art, architecture and collaborative culture
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Space Invader swathes a 1970s Berkeley house in a ‘low-resolution’ wrapper
Space Invader by OPA is the modern reimagining of a 1970s San Francisco house
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Fort 137 in Las Vegas valley offers a cinematic architectural experience
Fort 137 in Las Vegas valley by Daniel Joseph Chenin was designed by drawing on its landscape and a cinematic approach
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
This Shelter Island house is designed as a ‘modern cabin’
Shelter Island house by Koning Eizenberg is designed with a ‘modern cabin’ approach and aesthetic, keeping the owners close to nature
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Rafael de Cárdenas Scholarship at RISD supports access and equity in education
The new Rafael de Cárdenas Scholarship at RISD offers support for students at the school’s Architecture or Apparel departments; we catch up with the architect to find out more
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Texan family house foregrounds sports cars, secret spaces and fantastic finishes
Smitharc has shaped a formidable Texan family house in suburban Dallas, using courtyards and setbacks to create a series of intimate spaces within a substantial plot
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Compact Mount Washington house is designed for maximum impact
A Mount Washington house by Anonymous in Los Angeles makes the most of its views, steep site and small size
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Roberts Projects turns historic car dealership into characterful LA art space
Roberts Projects by Johnston Marklee sees the gallery launch its new home in Mid-Wilshire, Los Angeles
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Studio Gang’s Richard Gilder Center brings organic tactility to New York City
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education and Innovation by Studio Gang marks a new era for New York City’s iconic American Museum of Natural History
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published